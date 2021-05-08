 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three local girls win at Cherokee relays
0 comments

Three local girls win at Cherokee relays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSLive track holder

Three local female athletes took home first-places finishes at the Cherokee Relays at Cherokee High School on Friday.

Hammonton’s Emily Dustman won the girls long jump with a leap of 16-08.50 meters. Egg Harbor Township’s Michaela Pomatto won the discus with a throw of 120-03. Absegami’s Kylee Alvarez won the javelin with a throw of 119-09.

There were no Press-area boys that finished in first place.

Girls result

(locals who placed in top three)

100 hurdles—2. Carrigan Genovese (Hammonton) 16.94; 400 hurdles—2. Diamond Mclaughlin (Absegami) 1:04.27, 3. Anne Rutledge (EHT) 1:04.28; 4x200 relay—2. Kate Canella, Jayda Green, Rutledge, Lauren Princz (EHT) 1:47.39; 4x400 relay—2. Alexa Ali, Princz, Julia Albeirco, Rutledge (EHT) 4:04.20; Long jump—1. Dustman (Hammonton) 16-08.50; Discus—1. Pomatto (EHT) 120-03, 2. Emma Peretti (Hammonton) 109-07; Javelin—1. Kylee Alvarez (Absegami) 119-09, 2. Dakota Ludman (Middle Twp.) 100-01

Boys result

(locals who placed in top three)

4x100—3. DJ Germann, Ahmad Fogg, Rondell Vaughan, Ahmad Brock (EHT) 43.92; Distance medley—2. Aidan Winkler, Richard Axelsson, Michael Mirville, Nicholas Valdivieso (EHT) 10:51.92; High jump—3. Isaiah Glenn (EHT) 6-02; Long jump—3. Fogg (EHT) 20-10; Discus—3. John Mahana (EHT) 117-00

Note: Also on Friday, the Southern Regional High School boys and girls track and field teams each took home the 2021 Ocean County Relays title. No further information was available.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News