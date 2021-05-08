Three local girls win at Cherokee relays

Three local female athletes took home first-places finishes at the Cherokee Relays at Cherokee High School on Friday.
Hammonton’s Emily Dustman won the girls long jump with a leap of 16-08.50 meters. Egg Harbor Township’s Michaela Pomatto won the discus with a throw of 120-03. Absegami’s Kylee Alvarez won the javelin with a throw of 119-09.
There were no Press-area boys that finished in first place.
Girls result
(locals who placed in top three)
100 hurdles—2. Carrigan Genovese (Hammonton) 16.94; 400 hurdles—2. Diamond Mclaughlin (Absegami) 1:04.27, 3. Anne Rutledge (EHT) 1:04.28; 4x200 relay—2. Kate Canella, Jayda Green, Rutledge, Lauren Princz (EHT) 1:47.39; 4x400 relay—2. Alexa Ali, Princz, Julia Albeirco, Rutledge (EHT) 4:04.20; Long jump—1. Dustman (Hammonton) 16-08.50; Discus—1. Pomatto (EHT) 120-03, 2. Emma Peretti (Hammonton) 109-07; Javelin—1. Kylee Alvarez (Absegami) 119-09, 2. Dakota Ludman (Middle Twp.) 100-01
Boys result
(locals who placed in top three)
4x100—3. DJ Germann, Ahmad Fogg, Rondell Vaughan, Ahmad Brock (EHT) 43.92; Distance medley—2. Aidan Winkler, Richard Axelsson, Michael Mirville, Nicholas Valdivieso (EHT) 10:51.92; High jump—3. Isaiah Glenn (EHT) 6-02; Long jump—3. Fogg (EHT) 20-10; Discus—3. John Mahana (EHT) 117-00
