A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses where applicable. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold.
Baseball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);19-1
2. Gloucester Catholic (2);15-7
3. Shawnee (3);18-3
4. Delsea Regional (10);15-4
5. Bishop Eustace (7);16-7
6. Cherry Hill West (UR);14-5
7. St. Augustine (6);15-6
8. Buena Regional (8);19-2
9. Cherokee (4);15-6
10. Vineland (5);14-8
11. Southern Regional (UR);13-5
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (2);24-1
2. Egg Harbor Township (1);16-1
3. Clayton (3);20-1
4. Jackson Memorial (4);18-1
5. Paul VI (5);17-3
6. Lenape (6);18-6
7. Cherokee (7);15-4
8. Moorestown (8);15-3
9. Cinnaminson (9);16-3
10. Delran (10);15-4
11. St. Joseph Academy (11);15-5
Boys volleyball
1. Southern Reg. (21-1)
2. Northern Burlington (17-3)
3. Kingsway Reg. (13-5)
4. Eastern Reg. (14-7)
5. Cherry Hill East (15-5)
6. Pinelands Reg. (16-5)
7. Rancocas Valley (12-8)
8. Washington Twp. (13-4)
9. Cherry Hill West (13-3)
10. Egg Harbor Township (14-4)
11. Pleasantville (13-5)
Boys track and field
1. Toms River North (5)
2. Southern Regional (2)
3. Rancocas Valley (1)
4. Pennsauken (3)
5. Deptford (6)
6. Manchester Township (UR)
7. Cinnaminson (4)
8. Timber Creek (UR)
9. Delsea Regional (7)
10. Mainland Regional (9)
11. Pleasantville (11)
Girls track and field
1. Ocean City (1)
2. Timber Creek (7)
3. Winslow Township (UR)
4. Toms River North (9)
5. Washington Township (5)
6. Mainland Regional (6)
7. Rancocas Valley (4)
8. Cherokee (2)
9. Eastern Reg. (3)
10. Haddonfield (8)
11. Absegami (11)
Boys crew
1. Egg Harbor Township (2)
2. Holy Spirit (1)
3. St. Augustine Prep (3)
4. Moorestown (4)
5. Haddon Township (5)
6. Mainland Regional (9)
7. Ocean City (6)
8. Oakcrest (11)
9. Cedar Creek (7)
10. Vineland (8)
11. Absegami (10)
Girls crew
1. Holy Spirit (1)
2. Atlantic City (3)
3. Mainland Regional (2)
4. Egg Harbor Township (4)
5. Ocean City (5)
6. Moorestown (6)
7. Haddon Township (7)
8. Haddonfield (8)
9. Cedar Creek (UR)
10. Vineland (10)
11. Absegami (9)
Boys tennis
1. Cherry Hill East (14-0)
2. Mainland Reg. (12-2)
3. Ocean City (13-2)
4. Moorestown (12-5)
5. Lenape (10-4)
6. Haddon Township (13-4)
7. Haddonfield (12-8)
8. Cumberland Reg (17-1)
9. Middle Township (10-4)
10. Southern Reg. (13-3)
11. Kingsway Reg. (13-3)
Golf
1. Haddonfield (3)14-1
2. Williamstown (6);13-3
3. Moorestown (1);14-2
4. Mainland Regional (2);14-3
5. Washington Township (5);12-2
6. Kingsway Regional (4);11-3
7. West Deptford (7);17-4
8. St. Augustine Prep (8);13-4
9. Shawnee (11);12-4
10. Ocean City (10);11-4
11. Cherokee (UR);10-3
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);9-4
2. Eastern Regional (5);11-1
3. Southern Regional (3);12-3
4. Shawnee (4);11-3
5. Haddonfield (2);8-4
6. Cherokee (6);7-4
7. Moorestown (8);7-2
8. Ocean City (7);9-6
9. Toms River East (9);8-3
10. Barnegat (10);11-4
11. Clearview Regional (11);9-3
Girls lacrosse
1. Moorestown (1);12-2
2. Shawnee (2);13-1
3. Haddonfield (3);12-3
4. Ocean City (6);12-4
5. Cherry Hill West (7);13-2
6. Southern Regional (4);11-3
7. Barnegat (5);10-3
8. Cherokee (8);9-5
9. Holy Spirit (9);10-2
10. Central Regional (10);11-2
11. West Deptford (UR);10-5
