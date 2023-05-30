A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses where applicable. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold. Final Elite 11 rankings for golf, volleyball, crew and tennis will appear with postseason All-Star coverage.
Boys track and field
1. Toms River North (1)
2. Southern Regional (2)
3. Pennsauken (3)
4. Rancocas Valley (4)
5. Deptford (5)
6. Timber Creek (6)
7. Egg Harbor Township (7)
8. Cinnaminson (8)
9. Delsea Regional (9)
10. Mainland Regional (10)
11. Haddon Heights (11)
Girls track and field
1. Ocean City (1)
2. Timber Creek (2)
3. Toms River North (3)
4. Washington Township (4)
5. Delsea Regional (5)
6. Mainland Regional (6)
7. Winslow Township (7)
8. Rancocas Valley (8)
9. Cherokee (9)
10. Williamstown (10)
11. Absegami (11)
Baseball
1. Gloucester Catholic (2);21-7
2. Bishop Eustace (4);21-7
3. Cherokee (5);21-6
4. Delsea Regional (7);19-6
5. Donovan Catholic (1);22-5
6. Shawnee (3);22-4
7. Buena Regional (8);24-3
8. St. Augustine (9);17-7
9. Southern Regional (UR);16-8
10. Vineland (6);18-9
11. Cherry Hill West (10);18-7
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);28-1
2. Egg Harbor Township (2);23-1
3. Clayton (3);24-1
4. Jackson Memorial (4);23-2
5. Lenape (6);22-6
6. Cherokee (7);19-4
7. Paul VI (5);22-4
8. Delran (8);20-4
9. Moorestown (9);20-4
10. Cinnaminson (10);20-4
11. St. Joseph (11);19-6
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);10-5
2. Shawnee (2);14-3
3. Moorestown (7);12-7
4. Ocean City (8);12-6
5.Southern Regional (4);12-5
6. Eastern Regional (2);14-4
7. Haddonfield (5);10-5
8. Cherokee (8);11-4
9. Clearview Regional (9);12-4
10. Kingsway Regional (11);13-5
11. Lenape (UR);7-11
Girls lacrosse
1. Moorestown (1);16-32. Shawnee (2);16-1
3. Haddonfield (3);13-4
4. Ocean City (4);15-4
5. Cherry Hill West (5);16-2
6. Southern Regional (6);14-4
7. Cherokee (7);13-5
8. Central Regional (8);15-3
9. Barnegat (9);12-5
10. Holy Spirit (10);12-4
11. Clearview Regional (11);12-7
