A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold. Boys track and field 8. Egg Harbor Township (7)
9. Mainland Regional (10) Girls track and field
5. Washington Township (UR)
10. Southern Regional (10) Boys lacrosse 1. St. Augustine Prep (1);7-4 3. Southern Regional (3);8-2
5. Eastern Regional (5);9-1
9. Toms River East (9);7-2
11. Clearview Regional (8); 7-3
Girls lacrosse 4. Southern Regional (4);9-2
7. Cherry Hill West (10);10-2
10. Central Regional (10);8-1
11. Clearview Regional (UR);7-5
Golf 2. Mainland Regional (3);12-2
4. Kingsway Regional (6);11-2
5. Washington Township (2);12-2
7. West Deptford (7);16-4
8. St. Augustine Prep (8);12-4 Boys crew 2. Egg Harbor Township (3) 3. St. Augustine Prep (2) Girls crew 4. Egg Harbor Township (4) Baseball
1. Donovan Catholic (3);13-1
2. Gloucester Catholic (6);11-4
6. St. Augustine Prep (2);13-4
7. Bishop Eustace (9);11-6
8. Buena Regional (8);16-1 9. Egg Harbor Township (10);10-6
10. Delsea Regional (11);11-3
11. Jackson Memorial (4);12-4
Softball 1. Egg Harbor Township (2);14-0
2. Donovan Catholic (1);17-1
4. Jackson Memorial (3);15-1
11. St. Joseph Academy (11);15-4
GALLERY: Donovan Catholic at Barnegat boys lacrosse
Barnegat's Keegan Dunn takes a shot as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's #8 Jakob Jason and # 24 Seth Freiwald celebrate after scoring in the 1st half as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Luke Tortorici looks to drive past a Donovan Catholic defender as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's #8 Jakob Jason and #24 Seth Freiwald celebrate after scoring in the first half as Barnegat boys lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on Wednesday.
Larry Murphy, for The Press
Barnegat's Goalie Lucas Holland makes a nice save in the 1st quarter as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Luke Tortorici looks to drive past a Donovan Catholic defender as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Keegan Dunn looks to pass the ball as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Stephen Griffin plays a tough defense as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Luke Tortorici looks to drive past a Donovan Catholic defender as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Christian Dugan heads upfield as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Christian Dugan takes a hit by a Donovan Catholic defender as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Michael Dugan loses the ball as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Goalie Lucas Holland makes a nice save in the 1st quarter as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Bailey Carroll loses the ball as he tries to shoot as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Goalie Lucas Holland comes out from the net to pass the ball as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Luke Tortorici looks to take a shot as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Head Coach William Brasil talks it over at the half as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat's Goalie Lucas Holland comes out from the net to pass the ball as Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Barnegat Head Coach William Brasil Barnegat Boys Lacrosse takes on Donovan Catholic on 4/19/2023
Larry Murphy/ For the Press of Atlantic City
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.