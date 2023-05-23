A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses where applicable. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold.
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);10-4
2. Shawnee (4);12-3
3. Eastern Regional (2);13-2
4. Southern Regional (3);11-5
5. Haddonfield (5);8-5
6. Ocean City (8);11-6
7. Moorestown (7);10-7
8. Cherokee (6);9-4
9. Clearview Regional (11);10-4
10. Barnegat (10);13-4
11. Kingsway Regional (UR);12-4
Girls lacrosse
1. Moorestown (1);15-2
2. Shawnee (2);15-1
3. Haddonfield (3);12-4
4. Ocean City (4);14-4
5. Cherry Hill West (5);14-2
6. Southern Regional (6);12-4
7. Cherokee (8);11-5
8. Central Regional (10);13-3
9. Barnegat (7);10-5
10. Holy Spirit (9);11-3
11. Clearview Regional (UR);10-7
Golf
1. Williamstown (2);14-3
2. Moorestown (3);15-2
3. Mainland Regional (4);18-3
4. Haddonfield (1);14-2
5. West Deptford (7);22-4
6. Washington Township (5);13-2
7. St. Augustine Prep (8);13-4
8. Kingsway Regional (6);12-4
9. Shawnee (9);12-4
10. Ocean City (10);13-4
11. Highland Regional (UR);17-4
Baseball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);21-2
2. Gloucester Catholic (2);20-7
3. Shawnee (3);21-3
4. Bishop Eustace (5);19-7
5. Cherokee (9);19-6
6. Vineland (10);17-8
7. Delsea Regional (4);17-6
8. Buena Regional (8);22-3
9. St. Augustine (7);16-7
10. Cherry Hill West (6);15-7
11. Cedar Creek (UR);18-7
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);27-1
2. Egg Harbor Township (2);21-1
3. Clayton (3);23-1
4. Jackson Memorial (4);21-2
5. Paul VI (5);19-3
6. Lenape (6);20-6
7. Cherokee (7);17-4
8. Delran (10);18-4
9. Moorestown (8);18-4
10. Cinnaminson (9);18-4
11. St. Joseph (11);17-6
Boys track and field
1. Toms River North (1)
2. Southern Regional (2)
3. Pennsauken (4)
4. Rancocas Valley (3)
5. Deptford (5)
6. Timber Creek (9)
7. Egg Harbor Township (UR)
8. Cinnaminson (8)
9. Delsea Regional (10)
10. Mainland Regional (11)
11. Haddon Heights (UR)
Girls track and field
1. Ocean City (1)
2. Timber Creek (2)
3. Toms River North (4)
4. Washington Township (5)
5. Delsea Regional (UR)
6. Mainland Regional (6)
7. Winslow Township (3)
8. Rancocas Valley (7)
9. Cherokee (8)
10. Williamstown (UR)
11. Absegami (11)
Boys volleyball
1. Southern Reg. (1);24-1
2. Northern Burlington (2);21-4
3. Kingsway Reg. (3);18-5
4. Eastern Reg. (4);17-7
5. Rancocas Valley (7);15-8
6. Pinelands Reg. (6);19-6
7. Cherry Hill East (5);16-6
8. Washington Twp. (8);16-6
9. Cherry Hill West (9);15-4
10. Pleasantville (11);16-5
11. Egg Harbor Township (10);16-6
Boys tennis
1. Cherry Hill East (1);18-0
2. Ocean City (3);16-2
3. Mainland Reg. (2);15-3
4. Moorestown (4);15-6
5. Lenape (5);14-4
6. Haddonfield (7);15-8
7. Haddon Township (6);16-6
8. Cumberland Reg. (8);20-1
9. Middle Township (9);13-5
10. Pennsville (UR);20-2
11. Kingsway Reg. (11);16-4
Boys crew
1. Holy Spirit (2)
2. St. Augustine Prep (3)
3. Egg Harbor Township (1)
4. Haddon Township (5)
5. Mainland Regional (6)
6. Ocean City (7)
7. Moorestown (4)
8. Oakcrest (8)
9. Vineland (10)
10. Cedar Creek (9)
11. Absegami (11)
Girls crew
1. Holy Spirit (1)
2. Atlantic City (2)
3. Mainland Regional (3)
4. Ocean City (5)
5. Haddon Township (7)
6. Egg Harbor Township (4)
7. Haddonfield (8)
8. Moorestown (6)
9. Oakcrest (UR)
10. Absegami (11)
11. Vineland (10)
