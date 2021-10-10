This week's Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County and in other sports of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties.
Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Local teams in bold.
Girls soccer
1. Toms River N. (2);13-0-1
2. Ocean City (3);11-0
3.Eastern Regional (1);12-1
4. Palmyra (5);11-3
5. Millville (6);9-0
6. Williamstown (4);6-2-1
7. Clearview Reg. (8);9-3
8. Delsea Reg. (9);8-3-1
9. Washington Twp. (11);6-3-1
10. Triton Reg. (10);8-2
11. Cherokee (UR);6-3-1
Boys soccer
1. Shawnee (1);9-0-1
2. Delran (2);9-2-1
3. St. Augustine (3);10-1-1
4. West Deptford (4);9-0-1
5. Sterling (5);11-0-1
6. Toms River N. (6);7-1
7. Clearview Reg. (8);9-0-2
8. Kingsway Reg. (7);7-0-1
9. Ocean City (7);8-2
10. Cherokee (11);6-1
11. Moorestown (UR);8-3
Girls volleyball
1 Williamstown (1);18-0
2. Paul VI (2);14-2
3. Gloucester Tech (3);15-2
4. Toms River E. (4);11-2
5. Southern Reg. 5);11-7
6. Toms River N. (6);9-2
7. Barnegat (7);11-6
8. Pinelands Reg. (8);9-3
9. Washington Township (9);11-4
10. Sterling (11);11-2
11. Cherry Hill East (10);11-5
Football
1. St. Augustine (1);5-1
2. Ocean City (2);6-0
3. Delsea Reg. (3);6-0
4. Cedar Creek (4);7-0
5. Holy Spirit (5);3-2
6. Millville (6);4-1
7. St. Joseph (8);5-2
8. Winslow Twp. (9);5-1
9. Washington Twp. (UR);5-1
10. Cherokee (UR);3-2
11. Shawnee (7);4-2
Field hockey
1. Eastern Reg. (1);13-2
2. Camden Catholic (2);12-2
3. Kingsway Reg. (3);12-0
4. Ocean City (5);12-1
5. Egg Harbor Twp. (4);12-1
6. Haddon Heights (6);13-0
7. Toms River N. (11);9-2
8. Southern Reg. (UR);9-2
9. Cherokee (10);9-3
10. Moorestown (7);8-4-1
11. St. Joseph (UR);11-0
