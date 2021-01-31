This week's Elite 11 girls, boys basketball rankings

Boys ELITE 11
1. St. Joseph Academy (1) 2-0: The Wildcats will play at St. Augustine Prep on Wednesday.
2. St. Augustine Prep (2) 1-0: The Hermits opened with an overtime win over Holy Spirit on Saturday.
3. Atlantic City (4) 2-0: The Vikings opened with wins over Wildwood Catholic and Pleasantville.
4. Wildwood Catholic (3) 1-1: The Crusaders are scheduled to host Middle Township on Monday.
5. Egg Harbor Township (6) 1-0: The Eagles beat Holy Spirit 64-61 in last week’s season opener.
6. Southern Regional (9) 1-1: The Rams got a big win over Toms River North last week.
7. Holy Spirit (7) 1-2: Spartans sophomore guard Jahmir Smith is averaging 25 points.
8. Vineland (11) 2-0: The Fighting Clan opened with wins over Buena Regional and Vineland.
9. Wildwood (8) 2-1: Diante Miles is averaging 18.6 points.
10. Middle Township (UR) 1-0: The Panthers are starting three freshmen.
11. Lower Cape May (UR) 1-2: The Caper Tigers lost to Vineland and Middle Township but beat Ocean City.
