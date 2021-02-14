This week's Elite 11 girls, boys basketball rankings

This pandemic-shortened high school basketball season is unique, so just for this season The Press Elite 11 will change its format. Teams are primarily playing league games. Instead of ranking teams from all across South Jersey, the Elite 11 will include only teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Rankings are made by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s rankings in parentheses:
Boys Basketball
1. St. Joseph Academy (1) 6-0: Wildcats senior guard Marcus Pierce is averaging 20.3 points.
2. St. Augustine (2) 5-1: Hermits will host St. Joe on Thursday.
3. Holy Spirit (6) 5-2: Spartans have won four straight.
4. Egg Harbor Township (4) 5-1: Junior guard Carlos Lopez is averaging 19.2 points.
5. Ocean City (7) 5-1: Red Raiders are in a COVID-19 pause. They are expected to return Feb. 26.
6. Atlantic City (3) 6-01: Vikings are in a COVID-19 pause. They are expected to return Feb. 26.
7. Southern Regional (5) 4-1: Rams have won four straight.
8. Wildwood (9) 7-1: Warriors have won seven straight.
9. Wildwood Catholic (8) 3-2: Crusaders have not played since Feb. 5 loss to Ocean City.
10. Vineland (UR) 4-2: The Fighting Clan returns to the ranking with wins over Hammonton and Bridgeton.
11. Barnegat (11) 4-1: Jaxon Baker is averaging 16.2 points.
Girls Basketball
1. Middle Township (1) 7-0: The Panthers beat cape May Tech, Atlantic and Lower cape May last week.
2. Wildwood Catholic (2) 6-1: Crusaders host Middle Township on Friday.
3. Mainland Regional (3) 5-2: Mustangs rebounded from loss to Wildwood Catholic with impressive win over rival Ocean City.
4. Absegami (5) 3-0: Braves are scheduled to play Cedar Creek, ACIT and Holy Spirit this week.
5. Vineland (6) 6-0: Sophomore guard Samantha Jones is averaging 16.8 points for the Fighting Clan.
6. Wildwood (7): Warriors have won four straight.
7. Ocean City (4) 3-4: Red raiders are scheduled to play Lower Cape May and Middle Township this week,
8. OLMA (9) 4-1: The Villagers have won three straight.
9. Oakcrest (8) 4-1: Nay Nay Clark is averaging 23 points for the Falcons.
10. Holy Spirit (UR) 3-1: Spartans beat EHT 51-47 on Saturday.
11. Millville (11) 2-2: Thunderbolts are scheduled to play Bridgeton, Hammonton and Buena this week.
