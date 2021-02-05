 Skip to main content
This weekend's marquee matchups in high school sports
spt_Oceancity

Ocean City hosted Mainland to start the basketball seaon. Ocean City, NJ. January 26, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

 Kristian Gonyea

A preview of some of this weekend’s high school sports events

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mainland Regional (3-0) at Middle Township (3-0)

6 p.m. Friday

The winner will be the new No. 1 team in The Press Girls Basketball Elite 11. Mainland is ranked No. 2. Middle Township is ranked No. 3. Junior guard Camryn Dirkes is averaging 11.7 points for Mainland Regional. This has been a busy week for the Panthers, who beat Wildwood Catholic 43-36 Monday and Ocean City 46-41 Wednesday. Senior guard Kate Herlihy averages 22.3 points for Middle.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Joseph Academy (3-0) at Vineland (2-0)

5:30 p.m. Friday

Vineland (2-0) at St. Augustine Prep (1-1)

4 p.m. Saturday

It will be a big weekend for Vineland. The Fighting Clan will face the top two teams in The Press Elite 11 ranking. St. Joe is ranked No. 1, and St. Augustine is ranked No. 2. Vineland is ranked No. 8.

Senior guard Marcus Pierce averages 24.3 points for St. Joe. Forward Matt Delaney averages 19 for St. Augustine. Vineland relies on the backcourt of Yamere Diggs and Justin Harper.

— Michael McGarry

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

