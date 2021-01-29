This weekend's marque matchups in high school sports

MICHAEL McGARRY
A look at some of this weekend’s can’t-miss high school sporting events.
Boys basketball
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
11 a.m. Saturday
These rivals usually meet in the Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City High School, but COVID-19 canceled that showcase event this season. This will be the first time Pleasantville has hosted Atlantic City in more than 30 years. Atlantic City leads the Battle by the Bay series 18-7 and beat Pleasantville 91-68 last season. Atlantic City is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Pleasantville is ranked No. 10.
St. Augustine Prep at Holy Spirit
12:30 p.m. Saturday
This is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s best basketball rivalries. St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. The Hermits rely on the senior trio of Matt Delaney, Keith Palek and John Horner. Holy Spirit (0-1) is ranked No. 7. Sophomore guard Jahmir Smith scored 27 points in their season-opening 64-61 loss at Egg Harbor Township.
Girls Basketball
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
4 p.m. Friday
These schools are Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District rivals. Oakcrest features senior guard Nay Nay Clark, who averaged 24.5 points last season.
— Michael McGarry
