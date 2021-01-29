 Skip to main content
This weekend's marque matchups in high school sports
This weekend's marque matchups in high school sports

012721_spt_ehtbb

On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

MICHAEL McGARRY

Staff Writer

A look at some of this weekend’s can’t-miss high school sporting events.

Boys basketball

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

11 a.m. Saturday

These rivals usually meet in the Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City High School, but COVID-19 canceled that showcase event this season. This will be the first time Pleasantville has hosted Atlantic City in more than 30 years. Atlantic City leads the Battle by the Bay series 18-7 and beat Pleasantville 91-68 last season. Atlantic City is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Pleasantville is ranked No. 10.

St. Augustine Prep at Holy Spirit

12:30 p.m. Saturday

This is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s best basketball rivalries. St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. The Hermits rely on the senior trio of Matt Delaney, Keith Palek and John Horner. Holy Spirit (0-1) is ranked No. 7. Sophomore guard Jahmir Smith scored 27 points in their season-opening 64-61 loss at Egg Harbor Township.

Girls Basketball

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

4 p.m. Friday

These schools are Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District rivals. Oakcrest features senior guard Nay Nay Clark, who averaged 24.5 points last season.

— Michael McGarry

