This weekend's marque matchups in high school sports

These rivals usually meet in the Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City High School, but COVID-19 canceled that showcase event this season. This will be the first time Pleasantville has hosted Atlantic City in more than 30 years. Atlantic City leads the Battle by the Bay series 18-7 and beat Pleasantville 91-68 last season. Atlantic City is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Pleasantville is ranked No. 10.