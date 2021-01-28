There are ways for fans to be safe, attend N.J. high school basketball games: Must Win

"We just can’t say when,” Murphy said at a Monday briefing. ”Whatever we did, whenever we did it, it would prioritize seniors’ families.”

Murphy, who has children who play high school sports, seems to understand the issue. He said he’s getting “very compelling, but respectful input” to allowing spectators.

High schools are more than capable of providing a controlled environment for spectators.

Attendance could be limited to varsity games only. Each player would get two tickets.

Spectators would wait outside the gym and have their temperatures checked before entering. Families would sit in socially-distance designated spots in the bleachers. There would be no interaction with coaches or players before or after games.

This setup almost certainly seems safer than the local supermarket or convenience store where people wander aisle to aisle, routinely come within six feet of each other and constantly pick up products and then put them back on shelves.