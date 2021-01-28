There are ways for fans to be safe, attend N.J. high school basketball games: Must Win

I’ve been to supermarkets the past few weeks. I’ve been to convenience stores. I’ve been to restaurants.
And this week, I’ve been to high school gyms for basketball games.
My conclusion: Gyms are one of the safest places of all from COVID-19 even if fans were allowed to attend games. Because if fans can also go to supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants, why can't they, while wearing their masks and socially distancing, also be allowed see a basketball game?
An abbreviated high school basketball season began this week with no spectators as per Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order.
Woodbine resident Keith Palek, the father of St. Augustine Prep senior Keith and Our Lady of Mercy Academy freshman Madison, circulated a petition via social media earlier this month to allow spectators at games. As of this week, more than 8,300 people have signed.
“Time is short,” the Paleks' father said. “Kids are growing up quickly. To miss out on those special moments that (his children) are going to be encountering. To miss out on those in person and live and not be able to enjoy them with them is very disheartening.”
Palek emailed the petition to the governor’s office a few days ago. So far, he hasn’t heard back. But Murphy spoke earlier this week of allowing parents to attend games, if the state’s virus numbers continue to drop.
"We just can’t say when,” Murphy said at a Monday briefing. ”Whatever we did, whenever we did it, it would prioritize seniors’ families.”
Murphy, who has children who play high school sports, seems to understand the issue. He said he’s getting “very compelling, but respectful input” to allowing spectators.
High schools are more than capable of providing a controlled environment for spectators.
Attendance could be limited to varsity games only. Each player would get two tickets.
Spectators would wait outside the gym and have their temperatures checked before entering. Families would sit in socially-distance designated spots in the bleachers. There would be no interaction with coaches or players before or after games.
This setup almost certainly seems safer than the local supermarket or convenience store where people wander aisle to aisle, routinely come within six feet of each other and constantly pick up products and then put them back on shelves.
“We think there’s a responsible way to do it,” Palek said. ‘We’re not naïve to what is going on (with the virus). There’s a safe and effective way for us to enjoy these moments with our kids. People who want to be there are not going to ruin the opportunity. They’re going to abide by whatever rules are put in place.”
Several schools are live-streaming their games for parents and friends to watch, but it’s not the same as being there.
“It’s appreciated,” Palek said. “But it’s fuzzy looking. The sound comes in and out. Some don’t have announcers. It’s very hard to see numbers, and you’re not there. The TV and the live streams are a great option, but not for the long term.”
There’s another reason why spectators should be allowed in.
College athletes are getting another year of eligibility. That’s not the case in high school.
For many of the seniors, this is the final time they will ever play on an organized team. They deserve to share these moments with the people close to them.
“Players want to see their parents in the stands. They want to see their friends in the stands,” Palek said. “It’s that motivation factor, creating memories that they’re never going to be able to create again.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
