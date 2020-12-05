 Skip to main content
The wait continues for winter high school sports athletes
Marianna Papazoglou and Mike Misita have put together dominant high school careers.

Papazoglou, on the basketball court, and Misita, on the wrestling mat, both aim to finish strong this season as seniors.

During a time when they would be preparing for a season to start, they are instead sitting, waiting and hoping for it to start. The traditional holiday tournament schedule has been eliminated, and concerns over the season not happening are growing.

Like every winter athlete, they must wait to get their final campaigns underway as coronavirus cases increase across the state.

“Personally, this is an unsettled time in our country, so there is definitely a lot of hurt and heartbreak from it,” said Papazoglou, a standout forward on the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team who has committed to the University of Pennsylvania. “But as of right now, my mental aspect is to just keep working hard. The work is going to continue and, even though there are many obstacles, we are pushing through and our coaches are doing everything they can so we can get back on that court in January.”

Basketball programs cannot practice until Jan. 11, according to the latest guidelines set by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. The tentative season is scheduled to run Jan. 26 to March 6.

“I can’t even put it into words because no one really knows when that last day would be or even when we are going to get that opportunity,” said Papazoglou, 17, of North Wildwood.

Misita, a standout wrestler for St. Augustine Prep, has an even longer wait. Wrestling practices cannot begin until March 1. Competition is set for March 16 to April 24.

“I’m all right with it, but I just don’t want it to keep being pushed off,” said Misita, who was The Press Wrestler of the Year last winter after placing third in the state tournament. “I want it to happen. I would rather have it postponed and still happen than not happen at all.”

This year’s wrestling season will look very different. The season will feature only team competition and not induvial tournaments.

Misita, an 18-year-old Williamstown resident, had admitted after last season his goal was to win states as a senior.

“I’m just trying to do everything I can to get ready for the season,” said Misita, who built a gym in his basement during the stay-at-home order. “The thought (of not having a team or individual season) always pops through my head, but I’m faithful that there will be a season.”

Teams in the Cape-Atlantic League will only have about 15 conference dual matches.

“I’m hoping we can at least compete,” said Oakcrest wrestling coach Mark Prince. “I think the whole wrestling community is upset, but they are upbeat kids and it’s just the waiting game right now. I think the big picture is they just want to wrestle. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how, they just want to get on the mat.”

Prince and Millville boys basketball coach Mike Jones are both dealing with their schools providing only virtual learning.

Most of their contact with the teams has been via text or videoconference.

“I think the coaches are probably dealing with it a little bit better than the kids, but I think everyone is just anxious to find out if we are going to have a season or not,” said Jones, who like most coaches noted his players are practicing on their own. “Our players, especially our seniors, are anxious about everything. Everyone has this fear in the back of their head it might be canceled, but we are hopeful we will have a season and will have the chance to play.”

Mainland Regional boys swimming coach Brian Booth does not have access to the school’s pool, which was supposed to open soon. But after Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent restrictions went into effect, the pool will remain closed until at least early January. The season is set for Feb. 16 to March 27. Practices begin Feb. 1.

“It’s disappointing,” said Booth. “My biggest fear, come January, what is going to change where (Murphy) will say sports are OK to go?

“I think (his swimmers) are anxious. But if we can just get a season in to at least swim some people, I think that will be a positive thing for them.”

With a shortened season, Papazoglou might not reach the 2,000-point plateau, a goal she was anticipating all offseason. But all she wants right now is the chance to compete.

“For us athletes, it’s a challenge that we are going to have to push through,” she said. “We don’t know when that last game will be, so my teammates and I are looking forward to our season regardless of how many games we have, and we are going to take every advantage of the time when we get that opportunity.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

