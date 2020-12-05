The wait continues for winter high school sports athletes

“I’m hoping we can at least compete,” said Oakcrest wrestling coach Mark Prince. “I think the whole wrestling community is upset, but they are upbeat kids and it’s just the waiting game right now. I think the big picture is they just want to wrestle. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how, they just want to get on the mat.”

Prince and Millville boys basketball coach Mike Jones are both dealing with their schools providing only virtual learning.

Most of their contact with the teams has been via text or videoconference.

“I think the coaches are probably dealing with it a little bit better than the kids, but I think everyone is just anxious to find out if we are going to have a season or not,” said Jones, who like most coaches noted his players are practicing on their own. “Our players, especially our seniors, are anxious about everything. Everyone has this fear in the back of their head it might be canceled, but we are hopeful we will have a season and will have the chance to play.”