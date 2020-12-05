The wait continues for winter high school sports athletes

Marianna Papazoglou and Mike Misita have put together dominant high school careers.
Papazoglou, on the basketball court, and Misita, on the wrestling mat, both aim to finish strong this season as seniors.
During a time when they would be preparing for a season to start, they are instead sitting, waiting and hoping for it to start. The traditional holiday tournament schedule has been eliminated, and concerns over the season not happening are growing.
Like every winter athlete, they must wait to get their final campaigns underway as coronavirus cases increase across the state.
“Personally, this is an unsettled time in our country, so there is definitely a lot of hurt and heartbreak from it,” said Papazoglou, a standout forward on the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team who has committed to the University of Pennsylvania. “But as of right now, my mental aspect is to just keep working hard. The work is going to continue and, even though there are many obstacles, we are pushing through and our coaches are doing everything they can so we can get back on that court in January.”
Basketball programs cannot practice until Jan. 11, according to the latest guidelines set by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. The tentative season is scheduled to run Jan. 26 to March 6.
“I can’t even put it into words because no one really knows when that last day would be or even when we are going to get that opportunity,” said Papazoglou, 17, of North Wildwood.
Misita, a standout wrestler for St. Augustine Prep, has an even longer wait. Wrestling practices cannot begin until March 1. Competition is set for March 16 to April 24.
“I’m all right with it, but I just don’t want it to keep being pushed off,” said Misita, who was The Press Wrestler of the Year last winter after placing third in the state tournament. “I want it to happen. I would rather have it postponed and still happen than not happen at all.”
This year’s wrestling season will look very different. The season will feature only team competition and not induvial tournaments.
Misita, an 18-year-old Williamstown resident, had admitted after last season his goal was to win states as a senior.
“I’m just trying to do everything I can to get ready for the season,” said Misita, who built a gym in his basement during the stay-at-home order. “The thought (of not having a team or individual season) always pops through my head, but I’m faithful that there will be a season.”
Teams in the Cape-Atlantic League will only have about 15 conference dual matches.
“I’m hoping we can at least compete,” said Oakcrest wrestling coach Mark Prince. “I think the whole wrestling community is upset, but they are upbeat kids and it’s just the waiting game right now. I think the big picture is they just want to wrestle. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how, they just want to get on the mat.”
Prince and Millville boys basketball coach Mike Jones are both dealing with their schools providing only virtual learning.
Most of their contact with the teams has been via text or videoconference.
“I think the coaches are probably dealing with it a little bit better than the kids, but I think everyone is just anxious to find out if we are going to have a season or not,” said Jones, who like most coaches noted his players are practicing on their own. “Our players, especially our seniors, are anxious about everything. Everyone has this fear in the back of their head it might be canceled, but we are hopeful we will have a season and will have the chance to play.”
Mainland Regional boys swimming coach Brian Booth does not have access to the school’s pool, which was supposed to open soon. But after Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent restrictions went into effect, the pool will remain closed until at least early January. The season is set for Feb. 16 to March 27. Practices begin Feb. 1.
“It’s disappointing,” said Booth. “My biggest fear, come January, what is going to change where (Murphy) will say sports are OK to go?
“I think (his swimmers) are anxious. But if we can just get a season in to at least swim some people, I think that will be a positive thing for them.”
With a shortened season, Papazoglou might not reach the 2,000-point plateau, a goal she was anticipating all offseason. But all she wants right now is the chance to compete.
“For us athletes, it’s a challenge that we are going to have to push through,” she said. “We don’t know when that last game will be, so my teammates and I are looking forward to our season regardless of how many games we have, and we are going to take every advantage of the time when we get that opportunity.”
WRESTLING
First team: 106: Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep; Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest; 113: D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine; Sean Cowan, Absegami; Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest; 120: Jack Slotnick, St. Augustine; Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest; 126: Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine; David Flippen, Oakcrest; 132: Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine; Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest; Alick Killian, Middle Township; 138: Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City; KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit; 145: Gianni Danze, St. Augustine; Jack Schiavo, Egg Harbor Township; Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit; 152: Will Bumbernick, St. Augustine; Cael Aretz, Buena Regional 160: Alex Marshall, St. Augustine; Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional; Karl Giulian, Middle Township; 170: George Rhodes, Absegami; Alex Giordano, St. Joseph; 182: Nick Marshall, St. Augustine; David Giulian, Middle Township; 195: Mikal Taylor, Absegami; Sean Connelly, Lower Cape May Regional; 220: Mike Misita, St. Augustine; Tony Thompson, Buena regional; 285: Nick Sannino, Ocean City; Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit.
Honorable mention: Sean Dever, Egg Harbor Township; Gabe Baldosaro, Vineland; Jack Devlin, Absegami; Corbin Saul, Absegami; Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine; Sal Palmeri, Holy Spirit; Sammy Drogo, Buena Regional; Bryan Butkus, St. Joseph; Wesley Tosto, Lower Cape May Regional; Gavin Paolone, Holy Spirit.
BOYS BASKETBALL
First team: Stephen Byard, Atlantic City; Matt Delaney, St. Augustine; Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann , ACIT; Elmarko Jackson, St. Augustine; Carlos Lopez, Egg Harbor Township; Teriq Chapman, Atlantic City; Najee Coursey, Cedar Creek; Christian Kalinowski, Holy Spirit; Jake Cook, Mainland Regional; Joe Glenn, Holy Spirit; Luke Mazur, Mainland Regional; Gannon Brady, Ocean City: Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic; Dylan Delvecchio, Cape May Tech; Dan Skillings, St. Joseph; Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic; Marcus Pierce , St. Joseph; Jacob Hopping, Wildwood Catholic.
Honorable mention: Kevin Foreman, St. Augustine; James Waugh, ACT; Jahlil Kearney, Oakcrest; Kyree Tinsley, Cedar Creek; Elijah Jones, Pleasantville; Matt Marino, Middle Township.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
First team: Ciani Redd-Howard, Atlantic City; Cea’Anai Jackson, ACIT; Sanai Garrison-Macon, Atlantic City; Grace Speer, ACIT; Nai’aijah Ball, Millville; Nijah Tanksley, Bridgeton; Kylee Watson, Mainland Regional; Haleigh Schafer, Absegami; Jonaysia Clark, Oakcrest; Abbey Fenton, Ocean City; Jules Lynch, Holy Spirit; Tay-Tay Parker, Cedar Creek; Kira Sides, Middle Township; Marianna Papazoglou, Wildwood Catholic; Kate Herlihy, Middle Township; Gabby Turco, Wildwood Catholic; Madison Barber, Middle Township; Jaiden Harris, Our Lady of Mercy Academy.
Honorable mention: Madison Brestle, Atlantic City; Lauren Baxter, Egg Harbor Township; Emma Finnegan, Ocean City; Lindsay Holden, Lower Cape May Regional; Bridgette Gilliano, Buena Regional; Ava Casale, Our Lady of Mercy Academy.
BOYS SWIMMING
AMERICA CONFERENCE
First team: Wil Carpenter, St. Augustine; Jack Levari, St. Augustine; Shane Washart, St. Augustine; Cole Jennings, St. Augustine; Dave Dileonardo, St. Augustine; Brandon Bell, Egg Harbor Township; Joey Tepper, Egg Harbor Township; Liam Garbutt, Mainland Regional; Dolan Grisbaum, Ocean City; Steve Gooden, Ocean City; AJ Mallari, Egg Harbor Township; Cole Garbutt, Mainland Regional; Winchster Ployratana, Egg Harbor Township; Ethan Do, Egg Harbor Township; Ben Nguyen, Egg Harbor Township; Andrew Dang, Egg Harbor Township; Noah Jones, Vineland; Mason Bushay, Mainland Regional; Connor Ammann, Egg Harbor Township; Kevin Lin, Egg Harbor Township; Carter Hubbard, Egg Harbor Township; Pat Armstrong, Ocean City; Ethan McCarron, Ocean City.
Honorable mention: Aaron Thompson, Mainland Regional; Joey Sica, Absegami; James Bradley, Mainland; Eddie Chen, Egg Harbor Township; Matt Giannantonio, Mainland Regional; Evan Denn, Mainland Regional; Tanner Driscoll, Ocean City; Zach Vassar, Mainland Regional.
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
First team: Grace Stuart, Wildwood Catholic; Mitchell Butler, Buena Regional; Zeb Hinker, Lower Cape May Regional; Brendon Bartha, Middle Township; Travis McCray, Middle Township; Omar Mohamed, Cedar Creek; Andrew Thompson, Oakcrest; Andres Carpio, Cedar Creek; Sean Burns, Holy Spirit; Mike Bolger, Cedar Creek; Chris Porto, Cape May Tech; Justin Lee, Cape May Tech; Phil Seeger, Holy Spirit; Johnny Lombardelli, Middle Township; Nathan Ranger, Oakcrest; Scott Morgan, Oakcrest; Nate Goodrich, Cedar Creek; Michael Gaguski, Holy Spirit; Anthony Paluch, Cape May Tech; Roman Voinea, Cape May Tech; Justin Melli, Lower Cape May Regional; Parker Grace, Cedar Creek; Mark Ryan, Lower Cape May Regional.
Honorable mention: Kai Wood, Middle Township; Jackson Marcello-Tubertini, Buena Regional; Veronica Butler, Buena Regional; David Connelly, Oakcrest; Max Souder, Lower Cape May Regional; David Gutierrez, Cedar Creek; Ian Valiente, Holy Spirit; Steve Olson, Cape May Tech.
Note: Grace Stuart, of Wildwood Catholic, and Veronica Butler, of Buena Regional, are female swimmers who swam on coed teams. Coed teams compete in boys meets, so Stuart and Butler are listed with the National Conference boys All-Stars.
GIRLS SWIMMING
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
First team: Katie McClintock, Mainland Regional; Megan Fox, Atlantic City; Alexandria Cotter, Egg Harbor Township; Alex Antonov, Ocean City; Ava McDonough, Egg Harbor Township; Olivia Scherbin, Ocean City; Claudia Scherbin, Ocean City; Olivia Evans, Egg Harbor Township; Grace Gallagher, Mainland Regional; Maddie Falk, Mainland Regional; Monica Iordanov, Mainland Regional; Summer Cassidy, Mainland Regional; Katie Barlow, Ocean City; Denise Yushan, Egg Harbor Township; Julia Goodman, Mainland Regional; Ava Levari, Vineland; Sarah Tran, Atlantic City; Caitlin Moore, Egg Harbor Township; Alaina Merighi, Vineland; Sam Bork, Egg Harbor Township; Laci Denn, Mainland Regional; Emma Barnhart, Mainland Regional; Alex Batty, Mainland Regional.
Honorable mention: Sophie Sherwood, Mainland Regional; Madison Keller, Egg Harbor Township; Lena Luciano, Vineland; Brooke Powell, Ocean City; Sarah Azegzaou; Emily Myers, Ocean City; Olivia Kulakowski, Atlantic City; Bella Pagan, Ocean City.
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
First team: Lindsay Robbins, Cape May Tech; Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Cape May Tech; Isabella Rossi, Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Grace Kaplan, Holy Spirit; Marlee Canale, Cedar Creek; Sophia Braun, Middle Township; Sophia Bosacco, Middle Township; Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Oakcrest; Sadie Crispell, Oakcrest; Jade McCoy, Oakcrest; Ishika Patel, Middle Township; Catherine Bostard, Middle Township; Natalie Ilieva, Middle Township; Samantha Braun, Middle Township; Jayne Seitz, Cape May Tech; Hailey Ingemi, Cedar Creek; Carley Volkmann, Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Hannah Tran, Oakcrest; Cameron Muir, Cape May Tech; Tiffany Tran, Oakcrest; Ruby Redmond, Cape May Tech; Sarina Wen, Middle Township; Emie Frederick, Cape May Tech.
Honorable mention: Sam Downes, Lower Cape May Regional; Iris Sanchez, Lower Cape May Regional; Leigha Sepers, Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Elle Summers, Holy Spirit; Anna Bond, Middle Township; Julia Risko, Middle Township; Cassidy Ross, Holy Spirit; Julie Andaloro.
