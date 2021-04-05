 Skip to main content
The Press Girls Swimming All-Stars First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions
The Press Girls Swimming All-Stars First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions

GUY GARGAN

Staff Writer

FIRST TEAM

GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

KATIE MCCLINTOCK

Mainland Reg. senior

Led Mainland to a 10-0 record to earn Swimmer of the Year for the third straight season. She has won state titles and broken state and national records in the past, but this year she was the key swimmer, as the Mustangs remained the Cape-Atlantic League’s top team. Won the 200-meter individual medley (2 minutes, 12.97 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.97) and anchored the final relay win in the biggest meet of the season, a 91-79 victory over Egg Harbor Township.

Will swim for the University of Wisconsin next winter.

MADDY FALK

Mainland Reg. senior

A standout swimmer for four years and a returning first-team Press All-Star. Won the 200 IM and the freestyle relays in a 107-62 win over Atlantic City.

ALEX ANTONOV

Ocean City senior

Outstanding sprint freestyler and a first-team Press All-Star all four years. Won the 50 freestyle in both of O.C.’s losses to Mainland. Won the 50 freestyle and three relays in a win over Atlantic City. Will swim for Fordham University next winter.

MEGAN FOX

Atlantic City junior

Distance standout and a first-team Press All-Star all three years. Won both the 200 and 400 freestyle races in both meets against Ocean City, both meets against Mainland and in the EHT meet. Won the 400-meter freestyle in 4:26.27 against Mainland, beating Katie McClintock.

ALEXANDRIA COTTER

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

Third-year first-team Press All-Star and butterfly specialist who won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly and had two relay victories in the 91-79 loss to Mainland. Took the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke and had two relay wins in a 114-56 win over Ocean City.

MONICA IORDANOV

Mainland Reg. soph.

Important scorer for the Mustangs who won the 100 freestyle and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay in the win over EHT. Had a perfect day against Atlantic City, taking the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, with two freestyle relay wins.

OLIVIA SCHERBIN

Ocean City junior

Returning first-team Press All-Star was first in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle in O.C.’s loss to EHT. Won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.00 in O.C.’s first loss to Mainland. Took the 100 freestyle and had two freestyle relay wins in the victory over Atlantic City.

ALAINA MERIGHI

Vineland senior

A versatile freestyler who was an important scorer all four years for the Fighting Clan. Led Vineland to a perfect 5-0 mini-season and ended it with a sprint freestyle double and two relay wins in a 93-77 win over Our Lady of Mercy.

OLIVIA EVANS

Egg Harbor Twp. junior

Sprint freestyler and returning first-team Press All-Star. Won the 50 freestyle and was on two winning relays in EHT’s loss to Mainland and its win over Ocean City.

JORDYN RICCIOTTI

Mainland Reg. freshman

Distance specialist who’s one of several young swimmers who will keep the Mustangs strong. Won the 400 freestyle and had a relay win in victories over EHT and Ocean City. Won the 200 and 400 freestyle in the second win over Ocean City.

MARLEE CANALE

Cedar Creek senior

Leading scorer for the Pirates who had individual doubles in eight meets, including team losses to Ocean City and Mainland. Specializes in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.

LACI DENN

Mainland Reg. soph.

Won the 100 butterfly in the first meet with Ocean City, and took the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly with one relay win in the second victory over O.C.

AVA MCDONOUGH

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

Third-year Press first-team All-Star and breaststroke specialist won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke in the win over Ocean City. Won the 100 breaststroke and had a relay victory in the win over Atlantic City.

SUMMER CASSIDY

Mainland Reg. soph.

Won the 100 backstroke in the wins over EHT, and won the 100 backstroke and did the backstroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay in both wins over Ocean City. Had two relay wins in the first meet with Atlantic City and won the 200 IM in the second meet with the Vikings.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS

Katie Barlow

Ocean City

Lindsay Robbins

Cape May Tech

Sophia Braun

Middle Township

Julia Goodman

Mainland Reg.

Denise Yushan

Egg Harbor Twp.

Kara Graybill

Atlantic City

Kayla Nguyen

Egg Harbor Twp.

Haley Skimmons

Southern Reg.

Eliza McDonough

Our Lady of Mercy

Kendra Canale

Cedar Creek

Isabela Valle

Our Lady of Mercy

Mya Pierson

Southern Reg.

Lilly Teofanova

Ocean City

Ella Culmone

Mainland Reg.

Katie Carlos

Egg Harbor Twp.

HONORABLE MENTION

Atlantic City

Madelyn Fox

Olivia Kulakowski

Sarah Tran

Barnegat

Paige Menegus

Gabby Kovaly

Buena Reg.

Victoria Butler

Cape May Tech

Emie Fredericks

Cedar Creek

Amber Klose

Abby Clapp

Egg Harbor Twp.

Rhylee Cornell

Lauren Greenleaf

Sam Bork

Sydney Moore

Lacey Twp.

Victoria Bailey

Lower Cape May

Kaitlyn Crouthamel

Mainland Reg.

Shelby Spica

Sophie Sherwood

Rileigh Booth

Middle Township

Sarina Wen

Natalie Ilieva

Oakcrest

Tiffany Tran

Sadie Crispell

Ocean City

Abby Maglietta

Kelsea Cooke

Our Lady of Mercy

Isabella Rossi

Emie Fredericks

Lana Davidson

Southern Reg.

Brooke Boyd

Hallie Gallagher

Phoebe Sprague

Vineland

Carli Hullihen

Lena Luciano

Ava Levari

Angie Mainiero

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Katie McClintock headshot

McCLINTOCK

Mainland swimming Katie McClintock

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Maddy Falk headshot

FALK

Mainland swimmer Maddy Falk

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Alexandria Cotter headshot.jpeg

COTTER

EHT swimmer Alexandria Cotter
Monica Iordanov headshot

IORDANOV

MRHS Sophomore Monica Iordanov, 15, from Linwood.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Olivia Scherbin headshot.jpeg

SCHERBIN

Ocean City swimmer Olivia Scherbin
Alaina Merighi headshot

MERIGHI

+14 
Olivia Evans

+14 
Jordyn Ricciotti headshot.jpeg

RICCIOTTI

+14 
Marlee Canale headshot

CANALE

+14 
Laci Denn headshot.jpeg

DENN

+14 
Ava McDonough headshot

McDONOUGH

EHT swimmer Ava McDonough

summercassidy

Cassidy Mainland Regional girls swimmer Summer Cassidy

Staff Writer

I've been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

