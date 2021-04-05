The Press Girls Swimming All-Stars First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions

GUY GARGAN
FIRST TEAM
GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
KATIE MCCLINTOCK
Mainland Reg. senior
Led Mainland to a 10-0 record to earn Swimmer of the Year for the third straight season. She has won state titles and broken state and national records in the past, but this year she was the key swimmer, as the Mustangs remained the Cape-Atlantic League’s top team. Won the 200-meter individual medley (2 minutes, 12.97 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.97) and anchored the final relay win in the biggest meet of the season, a 91-79 victory over Egg Harbor Township.
Will swim for the University of Wisconsin next winter.
MADDY FALK
Mainland Reg. senior
A standout swimmer for four years and a returning first-team Press All-Star. Won the 200 IM and the freestyle relays in a 107-62 win over Atlantic City.
ALEX ANTONOV
Ocean City senior
Outstanding sprint freestyler and a first-team Press All-Star all four years. Won the 50 freestyle in both of O.C.’s losses to Mainland. Won the 50 freestyle and three relays in a win over Atlantic City. Will swim for Fordham University next winter.
MEGAN FOX
Atlantic City junior
Distance standout and a first-team Press All-Star all three years. Won both the 200 and 400 freestyle races in both meets against Ocean City, both meets against Mainland and in the EHT meet. Won the 400-meter freestyle in 4:26.27 against Mainland, beating Katie McClintock.
ALEXANDRIA COTTER
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
Third-year first-team Press All-Star and butterfly specialist who won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly and had two relay victories in the 91-79 loss to Mainland. Took the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke and had two relay wins in a 114-56 win over Ocean City.
MONICA IORDANOV
Mainland Reg. soph.
Important scorer for the Mustangs who won the 100 freestyle and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay in the win over EHT. Had a perfect day against Atlantic City, taking the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, with two freestyle relay wins.
OLIVIA SCHERBIN
Ocean City junior
Returning first-team Press All-Star was first in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle in O.C.’s loss to EHT. Won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.00 in O.C.’s first loss to Mainland. Took the 100 freestyle and had two freestyle relay wins in the victory over Atlantic City.
ALAINA MERIGHI
Vineland senior
A versatile freestyler who was an important scorer all four years for the Fighting Clan. Led Vineland to a perfect 5-0 mini-season and ended it with a sprint freestyle double and two relay wins in a 93-77 win over Our Lady of Mercy.
OLIVIA EVANS
Egg Harbor Twp. junior
Sprint freestyler and returning first-team Press All-Star. Won the 50 freestyle and was on two winning relays in EHT’s loss to Mainland and its win over Ocean City.
JORDYN RICCIOTTI
Mainland Reg. freshman
Distance specialist who’s one of several young swimmers who will keep the Mustangs strong. Won the 400 freestyle and had a relay win in victories over EHT and Ocean City. Won the 200 and 400 freestyle in the second win over Ocean City.
MARLEE CANALE
Cedar Creek senior
Leading scorer for the Pirates who had individual doubles in eight meets, including team losses to Ocean City and Mainland. Specializes in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.
LACI DENN
Mainland Reg. soph.
Won the 100 butterfly in the first meet with Ocean City, and took the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly with one relay win in the second victory over O.C.
AVA MCDONOUGH
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
Third-year Press first-team All-Star and breaststroke specialist won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke in the win over Ocean City. Won the 100 breaststroke and had a relay victory in the win over Atlantic City.
SUMMER CASSIDY
Mainland Reg. soph.
Won the 100 backstroke in the wins over EHT, and won the 100 backstroke and did the backstroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay in both wins over Ocean City. Had two relay wins in the first meet with Atlantic City and won the 200 IM in the second meet with the Vikings.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STARS
Katie Barlow
Ocean City
Lindsay Robbins
Cape May Tech
Sophia Braun
Middle Township
Julia Goodman
Mainland Reg.
Denise Yushan
Egg Harbor Twp.
Kara Graybill
Atlantic City
Kayla Nguyen
Egg Harbor Twp.
Haley Skimmons
Southern Reg.
Eliza McDonough
Our Lady of Mercy
Kendra Canale
Cedar Creek
Isabela Valle
Our Lady of Mercy
Mya Pierson
Southern Reg.
Lilly Teofanova
Ocean City
Ella Culmone
Mainland Reg.
Katie Carlos
Egg Harbor Twp.
HONORABLE MENTION
Atlantic City
Madelyn Fox
Olivia Kulakowski
Sarah Tran
Barnegat
Paige Menegus
Gabby Kovaly
Buena Reg.
Victoria Butler
Cape May Tech
Emie Fredericks
Cedar Creek
Amber Klose
Abby Clapp
Egg Harbor Twp.
Rhylee Cornell
Lauren Greenleaf
Sam Bork
Sydney Moore
Lacey Twp.
Victoria Bailey
Lower Cape May
Kaitlyn Crouthamel
Mainland Reg.
Shelby Spica
Sophie Sherwood
Rileigh Booth
Middle Township
Sarina Wen
Natalie Ilieva
Oakcrest
Tiffany Tran
Sadie Crispell
Ocean City
Abby Maglietta
Kelsea Cooke
Our Lady of Mercy
Isabella Rossi
Emie Fredericks
Lana Davidson
Southern Reg.
Brooke Boyd
Hallie Gallagher
Phoebe Sprague
Vineland
Carli Hullihen
Lena Luciano
Ava Levari
Angie Mainiero
