The Press Girls Crew All-Stars

VARSITY FOUR
HOLY SPIRIT
Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, Olivia Bencze, Sara Lavigna
Outstanding crew won each race at Lake Lenape, and finished second in the Philadelphia City Championship. Finished third at nationals with the third-fastest time out of four preliminary heat winners. Day two was canceled due to bad weather.
VARSITY EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Alexis O'Keefe, Viva Mulhall, Michaela Carroll, Vanessa Karayiannis, Lorna Connell, Sophie Gartner, Sophia Keir, Haley Strickland, coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow
Won at the first three Lake Lenape Sprints and finished second to powerful Moorestown in the fourth race. Won the Atlantic County title in a two-boat race. The only area girls varsity eight to reach a Stotesbury Cup semifinal.
VARSITY FOUR
ABSEGAMI
Sarah Reed, Julia Sykes, Adrianna Feliciano, Sarah Ghazaz, coxswain Kathleen Walls
Highly competitive crew that finished third at the City Championships and was fifth at Stotesbury, the only area crew in its class to make the final. Won heat 3 at nationals and placed fourth with the fourth-fastest time among preliminary heat winners.
JUNIOR EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Morgan Lancaster, Lillian Beard, Kaitlyn Kane, Giana Coleman, Leah Japzon, Adison Conti, Molli Hoffman, Bridget Milllar, coxswain Hannah Fuscaldo
Finished sixth out of 22 boats at the Stotesbury Cup.
LIGHTWEIGHT FOUR
OAKCREST
Kate McAvaddy, Cheyenne France, Sadie Crispell, Abrielle Bouchacourt, coxswain Sara Duran
One of the area's top crews. Finished third at the City Championships, third at Stotesbury and third at nationals.
SECOND EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Lorna Connell, Haley Strickland, Sophie Gartner, Lilly Teofanova, Sofia Keir, Sarah Huber, Zoe Driscoll, Mackenzie Enteado, coxswain Francesca Mastrando
Placed fifth out of 12 boats at the Stotesbury Cup.
LIGHTWEIGHT FOUR
ATLANTIC CITY
Sara Tran, Cass Scott, Alex Siganos, Madolin Bergman, coxswain Jenna Chen
Won the Atlantic County title and finished fifth at Stotesbury. They were also fourth in a preliminary heat at nationals.
VARSITY DOUBLE
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Lauren Greenleaf, Kona Glenn
Won the Atlantic County title, finished fifth at Stotesbury and were second in their semifinal heat at nationals.
LIGHTWEIGHT QUAD
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Maddie Pitale, Ava McDonough, Rachel Kent, Marissa Paul
Placed second at the City Championships in a four-boat race. At nationals, they qualified for the final, but it wasn't held.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.