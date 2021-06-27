 Skip to main content
The Press Girls Crew All-Stars
040719_spt_crew01.JPG

Absegami women's varsity 4+ E.Daniels, J.Sykes, MlDeStefani, K.Barrett and K.Walls, compete in the final. The Lake Lenape Sprints Crew Regatta was held Saturday April 6, 2019, on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (Dale Gerhard/for the Press)

 Dale Gerhard

VARSITY FOUR

HOLY SPIRIT

Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, Olivia Bencze, Sara Lavigna

Outstanding crew won each race at Lake Lenape, and finished second in the Philadelphia City Championship. Finished third at nationals with the third-fastest time out of four preliminary heat winners. Day two was canceled due to bad weather.

VARSITY EIGHT

OCEAN CITY

Alexis O'Keefe, Viva Mulhall, Michaela Carroll, Vanessa Karayiannis, Lorna Connell, Sophie Gartner, Sophia Keir, Haley Strickland, coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow

Won at the first three Lake Lenape Sprints and finished second to powerful Moorestown in the fourth race. Won the Atlantic County title in a two-boat race. The only area girls varsity eight to reach a Stotesbury Cup semifinal.

VARSITY FOUR

ABSEGAMI

Sarah Reed, Julia Sykes, Adrianna Feliciano, Sarah Ghazaz, coxswain Kathleen Walls

Highly competitive crew that finished third at the City Championships and was fifth at Stotesbury, the only area crew in its class to make the final. Won heat 3 at nationals and placed fourth with the fourth-fastest time among preliminary heat winners.

JUNIOR EIGHT

OCEAN CITY

Morgan Lancaster, Lillian Beard, Kaitlyn Kane, Giana Coleman, Leah Japzon, Adison Conti, Molli Hoffman, Bridget Milllar, coxswain Hannah Fuscaldo

Finished sixth out of 22 boats at the Stotesbury Cup.

LIGHTWEIGHT FOUR

OAKCREST

Kate McAvaddy, Cheyenne France, Sadie Crispell, Abrielle Bouchacourt, coxswain Sara Duran

One of the area's top crews. Finished third at the City Championships, third at Stotesbury and third at nationals.

SECOND EIGHT

OCEAN CITY

Lorna Connell, Haley Strickland, Sophie Gartner, Lilly Teofanova, Sofia Keir, Sarah Huber, Zoe Driscoll, Mackenzie Enteado, coxswain Francesca Mastrando

Placed fifth out of 12 boats at the Stotesbury Cup.

LIGHTWEIGHT FOUR

ATLANTIC CITY

Sara Tran, Cass Scott, Alex Siganos, Madolin Bergman, coxswain Jenna Chen

Won the Atlantic County title and finished fifth at Stotesbury. They were also fourth in a preliminary heat at nationals.

VARSITY DOUBLE

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Lauren Greenleaf, Kona Glenn

Won the Atlantic County title, finished fifth at Stotesbury and were second in their semifinal heat at nationals.

LIGHTWEIGHT QUAD

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Maddie Pitale, Ava McDonough, Rachel Kent, Marissa Paul

Placed second at the City Championships in a four-boat race. At nationals, they qualified for the final, but it wasn't held.

