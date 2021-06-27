The Press Girls Crew All-Stars

VARSITY FOUR

HOLY SPIRIT

Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, Olivia Bencze, Sara Lavigna

Outstanding crew won each race at Lake Lenape, and finished second in the Philadelphia City Championship. Finished third at nationals with the third-fastest time out of four preliminary heat winners. Day two was canceled due to bad weather.

VARSITY EIGHT

OCEAN CITY

Alexis O'Keefe, Viva Mulhall, Michaela Carroll, Vanessa Karayiannis, Lorna Connell, Sophie Gartner, Sophia Keir, Haley Strickland, coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow

Won at the first three Lake Lenape Sprints and finished second to powerful Moorestown in the fourth race. Won the Atlantic County title in a two-boat race. The only area girls varsity eight to reach a Stotesbury Cup semifinal.

VARSITY FOUR

ABSEGAMI

Sarah Reed, Julia Sykes, Adrianna Feliciano, Sarah Ghazaz, coxswain Kathleen Walls