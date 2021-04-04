 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Press Boys Swimming All-Stars First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions
0 comments

The Press Boys Swimming All-Stars First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions

{{featured_button_text}}

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

DOLAN GRISBAUM

Ocean City, senior

A returning first-team Press All-Star who led the Red Raiders to one of their best seasons. Swam the 400-meter freestyle in a school-record 4:03.14. Also holds the 500-yard freestyle, the 100-meter backstroke and the 400-meter freestyle relay school records from previous seasons. Won the 400-meter freestyle and the 200 individual medley in O.C.’s 118-52 loss to Egg Harbor Township. Will swim for Boston University next winter.

SHANE WASHART

St. Augustine Prep senior

A three-time first-team Press All-Star who helped the Hermits to an 8-1 mark. Won the 400-meter freestyle and had two relay wins in the Prep’s season-opening 113-57 win over Egg Harbor Township. Will swim next winter for Harvard University.

BRANDON BELL

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

A three-time first-team Press All-Star and a strokes specialist won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke in EHT’s 105-65 win over St. Augustine Prep on March 22. Will swim for New York University.

JACK LEVARI

St. Augustine Prep senior

A freestyle specialist and returning first-team Press All-Star, he led the Prep to its victory over Egg Harbor Township with wins in the 200 and 100 freestyle events, plus a relay victory.

AJ MALLARI

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

A breaststroke specialist and a returning first-team Press All-Star. Won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke and had a relay win to help EHT beat Mainland 114-56 on Feb. 26.

DANTE BUONADONNA

St. Augustine Prep freshman

Breaststroker was a key addition to the lineup who helped the Prep go 8-1. Won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke in a 110-60 win over Mainland and in the loss to EHT.

STEVE GOODEN

Ocean City senior

An important and versatile scorer for the Red Raiders. Won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly in Ocean City’s loss to EHT. Will swim for Swarthmore College next year.

MASON BUSHAY

Mainland Reg sophomore

Led the Mustangs to a 6-4 season after an 0-3 start. Won the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke in Mainland’s 110-60 loss to St. Augustine. Had four wins in both meets as the Mustangs beat Atlantic City twice.

ETHAN DO

Egg Harbor Twp. junior

Helped the Eagles beat St. Augustine on March 22 with a win in the 100 freestyle and a relay victory. Won the 100 freestyle and a relay in a win over Ocean City and had four wins in EHT’s victory over Cedar Creek.

DAVE DILEONARDO

St. Augustine Prep senior

Sprint freestyler has been a key member of the Prep’s lineup for three years. Won the 50 freestyle in both meets against EHT. Swam a 21.86 in the 50-yard free in the final EHT meet.

JAMES HANEY

Atlantic City freshman

Distance freestyler broke a 31-year-old 400-meter freestyle school record with a 4:17.32 against St. Augustine in a 112-58 loss. Had two individual wins in a 99-71 victory over Cedar Creek and in losses to Ocean City and St. Augustine.

PAT ARMSTRONG

Ocean City sophomore

Important scorer for the Red Raiders who had individual doubles in four meets this season.

DYLAN DEWITT

Egg Harbor Township freshman

Distance freestyler won the 200- and 400-meter freestyle in EHT wins over Mainland and Atlantic City. Had four wins against Cedar Creek. Won the 500 freestyle and had a relay win in the Eagles’ victory over St. Augustine.

KEVIN LIN

Egg Harbor Twp. junior

Sprint freestyler won the 100 freestyle and had two relay wins against Mainland, and took the 50 freestyle and was first in two relays in win over Ocean City. Won three relays and the 50 freestyle in win over Atlantic City. Had two relay victories in the win over the Prep.

SECOND-TEAM All-STARS

Cole Jennings

St. Augustine Prep

Matt Woodside

Ocean City

Michael Wojciechowicz

Egg Harbor Township

Matt Giannantonio

Mainland Regional

Kasey Nguyen

Atlantic City

Edgar Valle

St. Augustine Prep

Andres Carpio

Cedar Creek

Charles Schreiner

Egg Harbor Township

James Bradley

Mainland Regional

Ethan Kern

St. Augustine Prep

Sean White

Southern Regional

Anthony Mortellite

St. Augustine Prep

Kristian Werner

Southern Regional

Omar Mohamed

Cedar Creek

Travis McCray

Middle Township

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Absegami

Adam Bailey

John Sahl

Gerard Traynor

Joey Sica

Atlantic City

Ben Iannelli

Tommy Pham

Barnegat

Ethan Sackett

Ryan Schager

Declan Lustenberger

Chris Longo

Buena Regional

Jackson Martello-Tubertini

Cedar Creek

Mike Bolger

Cumberland Reg.

Liam Quick

Isaiah Colson

Garron Hindermyer

Holy Spirit

Phil Seeger

Lacey Twp.

Peter Vanderwerf

Jack Hrabal

Peter D’Adamo

Kieran McGovern

Lower Cape May Regional

Zeb Hinker

Justin Melli

Ocean City

Jackson Agnellini

Mike Kelly

Parker Lapsley

Dom DiPilato

St. Augustine Prep

Hayden Clay

Luke Volkmann

Matt Stanker

Southern Regional

Cole Nemes

Matt Adams

Vineland

Lucas Merighi

Noah Jones

Trevor Nolan

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.
+13 
Dolan Grisbaum

Dolan Grisbaum

2021 Ocean City H.S. boys swim team

 Guy Gargan / Staff Writer
+13 
Shane Washart

Shane Washart

2021 St. Augustine Prep swim team

 Provided
+13 
Jack Levari

Jack Levari

2021 St. Augustine Prep swim team

 Provided
+13 
AJ Mallari

AJ Mallari

2021 Egg Harbor Twp. H.S. boys swim team

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
+13 
Dante Buonadonna

Dante Buonadonna

2021 St. Augustine Prep swim team

 Provided
+13 
Steve Gooden

Steve Gooden

2021 Ocean City H.S. boys swim team

 Provided
+13 
Mason Bushay

Mason Bushay

2021 Mainland Regional H.S. swim team

 Provided
+13 
Ethan Do

Ethan Do

2021 Egg Harbor Twp. H.S. boys swim team

 Provided
+13 
Dave DiLeonardo

Dave DiLeonardo

2021 St. Augustine Prep swim team

 Provided
+13 
James Haney

James Haney

2021 Atlantic City H.S. boys swim team

 Provided
+13 
Dylan DeWitt

Dylan DeWitt

2021 Egg Harbor Twp. H.S. boys swim team

 Provided
+13 
Kevin Lin

Kevin Lin

2021 Egg Harbor Township H.S. boys swim team

 Provided

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News