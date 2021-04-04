The Press Boys Swimming All-Stars First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS
BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
DOLAN GRISBAUM
Ocean City, senior
A returning first-team Press All-Star who led the Red Raiders to one of their best seasons. Swam the 400-meter freestyle in a school-record 4:03.14. Also holds the 500-yard freestyle, the 100-meter backstroke and the 400-meter freestyle relay school records from previous seasons. Won the 400-meter freestyle and the 200 individual medley in O.C.’s 118-52 loss to Egg Harbor Township. Will swim for Boston University next winter.
SHANE WASHART
St. Augustine Prep senior
A three-time first-team Press All-Star who helped the Hermits to an 8-1 mark. Won the 400-meter freestyle and had two relay wins in the Prep’s season-opening 113-57 win over Egg Harbor Township. Will swim next winter for Harvard University.
BRANDON BELL
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
A three-time first-team Press All-Star and a strokes specialist won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke in EHT’s 105-65 win over St. Augustine Prep on March 22. Will swim for New York University.
JACK LEVARI
St. Augustine Prep senior
A freestyle specialist and returning first-team Press All-Star, he led the Prep to its victory over Egg Harbor Township with wins in the 200 and 100 freestyle events, plus a relay victory.
AJ MALLARI
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
A breaststroke specialist and a returning first-team Press All-Star. Won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke and had a relay win to help EHT beat Mainland 114-56 on Feb. 26.
DANTE BUONADONNA
St. Augustine Prep freshman
Breaststroker was a key addition to the lineup who helped the Prep go 8-1. Won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke in a 110-60 win over Mainland and in the loss to EHT.
STEVE GOODEN
Ocean City senior
An important and versatile scorer for the Red Raiders. Won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly in Ocean City’s loss to EHT. Will swim for Swarthmore College next year.
MASON BUSHAY
Mainland Reg sophomore
Led the Mustangs to a 6-4 season after an 0-3 start. Won the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke in Mainland’s 110-60 loss to St. Augustine. Had four wins in both meets as the Mustangs beat Atlantic City twice.
ETHAN DO
Egg Harbor Twp. junior
Helped the Eagles beat St. Augustine on March 22 with a win in the 100 freestyle and a relay victory. Won the 100 freestyle and a relay in a win over Ocean City and had four wins in EHT’s victory over Cedar Creek.
DAVE DILEONARDO
St. Augustine Prep senior
Sprint freestyler has been a key member of the Prep’s lineup for three years. Won the 50 freestyle in both meets against EHT. Swam a 21.86 in the 50-yard free in the final EHT meet.
JAMES HANEY
Atlantic City freshman
Distance freestyler broke a 31-year-old 400-meter freestyle school record with a 4:17.32 against St. Augustine in a 112-58 loss. Had two individual wins in a 99-71 victory over Cedar Creek and in losses to Ocean City and St. Augustine.
PAT ARMSTRONG
Ocean City sophomore
Important scorer for the Red Raiders who had individual doubles in four meets this season.
DYLAN DEWITT
Egg Harbor Township freshman
Distance freestyler won the 200- and 400-meter freestyle in EHT wins over Mainland and Atlantic City. Had four wins against Cedar Creek. Won the 500 freestyle and had a relay win in the Eagles’ victory over St. Augustine.
KEVIN LIN
Egg Harbor Twp. junior
Sprint freestyler won the 100 freestyle and had two relay wins against Mainland, and took the 50 freestyle and was first in two relays in win over Ocean City. Won three relays and the 50 freestyle in win over Atlantic City. Had two relay victories in the win over the Prep.
SECOND-TEAM All-STARS
Cole Jennings
St. Augustine Prep
Matt Woodside
Ocean City
Michael Wojciechowicz
Egg Harbor Township
Matt Giannantonio
Mainland Regional
Kasey Nguyen
Atlantic City
Edgar Valle
St. Augustine Prep
Andres Carpio
Cedar Creek
Charles Schreiner
Egg Harbor Township
James Bradley
Mainland Regional
Ethan Kern
St. Augustine Prep
Sean White
Southern Regional
Anthony Mortellite
St. Augustine Prep
Kristian Werner
Southern Regional
Omar Mohamed
Cedar Creek
Travis McCray
Middle Township
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Absegami
Adam Bailey
John Sahl
Gerard Traynor
Joey Sica
Atlantic City
Ben Iannelli
Tommy Pham
Barnegat
Ethan Sackett
Ryan Schager
Declan Lustenberger
Chris Longo
Buena Regional
Jackson Martello-Tubertini
Cedar Creek
Mike Bolger
Cumberland Reg.
Liam Quick
Isaiah Colson
Garron Hindermyer
Holy Spirit
Phil Seeger
Lacey Twp.
Peter Vanderwerf
Jack Hrabal
Peter D’Adamo
Kieran McGovern
Lower Cape May Regional
Zeb Hinker
Justin Melli
Ocean City
Jackson Agnellini
Mike Kelly
Parker Lapsley
Dom DiPilato
St. Augustine Prep
Hayden Clay
Luke Volkmann
Matt Stanker
Southern Regional
Cole Nemes
Matt Adams
Vineland
Lucas Merighi
Noah Jones
Trevor Nolan
