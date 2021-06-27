The Press Boys Crew All-Stars

VARSITY EIGHT
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Gage Thomas, Jimmy Curry, Justin Kent, Nik Simone, Faddy Omar, Max Berg, coxswain Bailee Sikora.
Led South Jersey in crew's top category for the first time. EHT went unbeaten at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing in six regattas, including the Atlantic County Championships. The crew included seven seniors.
VARSITY FOUR
ABSEGAMI
Kevin Ritz, Billy Sproule, Christian Gunn-Saye, Anthony Del Pezzo, coxswain Sarah Pao
Won the Atlantic County title and had the best area finish at the Philadelphia City Championships and the Stotesbury Cup.
VARSITY SINGLE
HOLY SPIRIT
Phil Seeger
The area's most successful individual rower. Had the best time by more than five seconds in the preliminary heats at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta. When the second day of competition was canceled due to bad weather, Seeger was declared the winner. Won the Philadelphia City Championships race by more than three seconds. Finished second at Stotesbury in a field of 35.
JUNIOR EIGHT
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
Oscar Catanese, Branden DiFrancesco, Austin Johnson, Drew Hetzer, J.J. Puri, Chris Clayton, Sam Weisbecker, Lorenzo Barbera, coxswain Brendan Profico
This crew won won handily at the Lake Lenape Sprints VI and had the area's best finish in its class at Stotesbury.
NOVICE EIGHT
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Richmond Rubi, Thomas Routt, Mike Wojciechowicz, Ryan Manning, James Garoh, Mike Boyle, Aiden Schwartz, Ethan Payne, coxswain Tyler Heinz
Won a four-boat race at the Atlantic County Championships.
FRESHMAN FOUR
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Ethan Bongiovanni, Nicholas Carney, Ryan Kennedy, Mark Marrone, coxswain Mason Bezanis.
Won the Atlantic County race and had the best area finish at Philadelphia City event.
LIGHTWEIGHT DOUBLE
HOLY SPIRIT
Ryan Chavez, Aidan Driscoll
Finished third at the Philadelphia City Championships and won the boys double race at the Atlantic County event. Finished seventh among 14 crews in the Stotesbury head race, missing the final by less than a half-second.
JUNIOR QUAD
HOLY SPIRIT
Will Bradley, Mike Ricciardi, Andrew Krumaker, Mike Rodriguez
Won a two-boat race to win the Atlantic County title and reached the semifinals at Stotesbury.
