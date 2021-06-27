The Press Boys Crew All-Stars

Led South Jersey in crew's top category for the first time. EHT went unbeaten at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing in six regattas, including the Atlantic County Championships. The crew included seven seniors.

The area's most successful individual rower. Had the best time by more than five seconds in the preliminary heats at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta. When the second day of competition was canceled due to bad weather, Seeger was declared the winner. Won the Philadelphia City Championships race by more than three seconds. Finished second at Stotesbury in a field of 35.