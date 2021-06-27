 Skip to main content
The Press Boys Crew All-Stars
THE PRESS BOYS CREW ALL-STARS

041121_spt_crew

On April 10 2021, In Mays Landing, High Schools compete in the Lake Lenape Sprints IV crew regatta.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

VARSITY EIGHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Gage Thomas, Jimmy Curry, Justin Kent, Nik Simone, Faddy Omar, Max Berg, coxswain Bailee Sikora.

Led South Jersey in crew's top category for the first time. EHT went unbeaten at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing in six regattas, including the Atlantic County Championships. The crew included seven seniors.

VARSITY FOUR

ABSEGAMI

Kevin Ritz, Billy Sproule, Christian Gunn-Saye, Anthony Del Pezzo, coxswain Sarah Pao

Won the Atlantic County title and had the best area finish at the Philadelphia City Championships and the Stotesbury Cup.

VARSITY SINGLE

HOLY SPIRIT

Phil Seeger

The area's most successful individual rower. Had the best time by more than five seconds in the preliminary heats at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta. When the second day of competition was canceled due to bad weather, Seeger was declared the winner. Won the Philadelphia City Championships race by more than three seconds. Finished second at Stotesbury in a field of 35.

JUNIOR EIGHT

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Oscar Catanese, Branden DiFrancesco, Austin Johnson, Drew Hetzer, J.J. Puri, Chris Clayton, Sam Weisbecker, Lorenzo Barbera, coxswain Brendan Profico

This crew won won handily at the Lake Lenape Sprints VI and had the area's best finish in its class at Stotesbury.

NOVICE EIGHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Richmond Rubi, Thomas Routt, Mike Wojciechowicz, Ryan Manning, James Garoh, Mike Boyle, Aiden Schwartz, Ethan Payne, coxswain Tyler Heinz

Won a four-boat race at the Atlantic County Championships.

FRESHMAN FOUR

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Ethan Bongiovanni, Nicholas Carney, Ryan Kennedy, Mark Marrone, coxswain Mason Bezanis.

Won the Atlantic County race and had the best area finish at Philadelphia City event.

LIGHTWEIGHT DOUBLE

HOLY SPIRIT

Ryan Chavez, Aidan Driscoll

Finished third at the Philadelphia City Championships and won the boys double race at the Atlantic County event. Finished seventh among 14 crews in the Stotesbury head race, missing the final by less than a half-second.

JUNIOR QUAD

HOLY SPIRIT

Will Bradley, Mike Ricciardi, Andrew Krumaker, Mike Rodriguez

Won a two-boat race to win the Atlantic County title and reached the semifinals at Stotesbury.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

