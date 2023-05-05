A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week:

1. Pam Pickett: The Buena Regional softball coach earned career win No. 700 on Wednesday, 9-0 over Wildwood Catholic. Pickett, who has a career record of 700-215-1, is the just the sixth softball coach in New Jersey history to reach the milestone.

2. Egg Harbor Township softball: The defending South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic league champions are 13-0 and will play at state power and defending state Non-Public A champion Donovan Catholic on Tuesday.

3. Sophia Curtis: The Ocean City junior won the 400-meter hurdles at the South Jersey Elite Meet on Thursday night in 1 minute, 1.5 seconds — the sixth fastest time in the country this spring, according to milesplit.com.

4. Evan Taylor: The Ocean City sophomore leads the Cape-Atlantic League in hits (27), doubles (nine) and RBIs (30). He is also tied for the league lead with five home runs.

5. Jeff Sobrinksi: The only golf coach in Cape May Tech history got career win No. 200 when the Hawks beat Wildwood Catholic 191-211 Tuesday.

6. Khalil Witherspoon: Syracuse and Vanderbilt are the latest two colleges to offer the Pleasantville junior linebacker/tight end NCAA Division I scholarships.

7. Cole Cramer: The Southern Regional sophomore has the fastest 200 dash time (21.44 seconds) in the state this spring.

8. Mia McColl: The Cedar Creek junior lacrosse standout scored career goal No. 100 and got her 100th career draw control this week.

9. ACIT 4x400-meter relay team: The Red Hawks' foursome of Trudale Scott, Desi Stroud, Theo Sample and Myles Laws won its heat at last week’s Penn Relays Carnival in a school-record 3 minutes, 26.15 seconds.

10. Maddie Abbot: The Holy Spirit sophomore lacrosse standout scored career goal No. 100 this week.