Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.

1. Mainland Regional baseball: The ninth-seeded Mustangs (11-13) are on an unlikely postseason run. They advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals with a 3-1 win over top-seeded Shawnee on Thursday.

2. Liz Martin: The Cedar Creek pitcher allowed one run in 14 innings as the 11th-seeded Pirates advanced to the S.J. Group II semifinals with wins over No. 6 seed Middle Township (4-1) and third-seeded Gloucester (1-0).

3. Ocean City girls lacrosse: The Red Raiders (15-4) have won nine straight games and advanced to the second round of the S.J. Group III playoffs with a 21-6 win over Steinert on Thursday.

4. Holy Spirit girls lacrosse: The Spartans (12-4) are the top seed in the state Non-Public B tournament and will host ninth-seeded St. Elizabeth in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday.

5. Mawali Osunniyi: The Mainland Regional senior won the high jump and triple jump at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships.

6. Emma Crozier-Carole and Gillian Lovett: The Mainland Regional track and field standouts were two-time winners at the Cape-Atlantic League championship. Crozier-Carole won the 100-meter hurdles and long jump. Lovett swept the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

7. Buena Regional baseball: The top-seeded Chiefs rolled to the S.J. Group I semifinals, beating Gateway Regional and Glassboro by the combined score of 24-0.

8. Brady Lesiak: The Southern Regional junior went 5 for 7, including two home runs and a double, in the Rams' two S.J. Group IV playoff wins this week. He was 1-0 on the mound.

9. Kole Bagnell: The Hammonton sophomore catcher went 5 for 7, including a double, with three RBIs in the Blue Devils' two S.J. Group III playoff wins this week.

10. Fabian Gonzalez: The Southern Regional senior won the discus at the Shore Conference Championships with a throw of 194 feet.

GALLERY: Holy Spirit beats St. Rose 8-1 in S.J. Non-Public B tournament