Mainland Regional baseball players at an April 12 game at Ocean City. The ninth-seeded Mustangs have reached the South Jersey Group III semifinals.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Cedar Creek's Liz Martin pitches during a playoff win over Middle Township on Tuesday. She allowed one run in 14 innings over two games this week to help the the 11th-seeded Pirates advance to the S.J. Group II semifinals.
Patrick Mulranen
Holy Spirit's Taylor Lyons gets ready to take a shot on goal during a May 17 CAL semifinal game against Mainland Regional.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff Photographer
Southern Regional's Brady Lesiak pitches against Vineland in a playoff game Thursday. Lesiak hit two home runs to help the Rams win two sectional games this week.
Mike McGarry
Hammonton’s Kole Bagnell celebrates a double during a playoff win over Timber Creek on Monday.
A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week.
1. Mainland Regional baseball: The ninth-seeded Mustangs (11-13) are on an unlikely postseason run. They advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals with a 3-1 win over top-seeded Shawnee on Thursday.
2. Liz Martin: The Cedar Creek pitcher allowed one run in 14 innings as the 11th-seeded Pirates advanced to the S.J. Group II semifinals with wins over No. 6 seed Middle Township (4-1) and third-seeded Gloucester (1-0).
3. Ocean City girls lacrosse: The Red Raiders (15-4) have won nine straight games and advanced to the second round of the S.J. Group III playoffs with a 21-6 win over Steinert on Thursday.
4. Holy Spirit girls lacrosse: The Spartans (12-4) are the top seed in the state Non-Public B tournament and will host ninth-seeded St. Elizabeth in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday.
5. Mawali Osunniyi: The Mainland Regional senior won the high jump and triple jump at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships.
6. Emma Crozier-Carole and Gillian Lovett: The Mainland Regional track and field standouts were two-time winners at the Cape-Atlantic League championship. Crozier-Carole won the 100-meter hurdles and long jump. Lovett swept the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
7. Buena Regional baseball: The top-seeded Chiefs rolled to the S.J. Group I semifinals, beating Gateway Regional and Glassboro by the combined score of 24-0.
8. Brady Lesiak: The Southern Regional junior went 5 for 7, including two home runs and a double, in the Rams' two S.J. Group IV playoff wins this week. He was 1-0 on the mound.
9. Kole Bagnell: The Hammonton sophomore catcher went 5 for 7, including a double, with three RBIs in the Blue Devils' two S.J. Group III playoff wins this week.
10. Fabian Gonzalez: The Southern Regional senior won the discus at the Shore Conference Championships with a throw of 194 feet.
