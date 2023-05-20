A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes, personalities and issues in high school sports this week.
1. Millville track and field: The Millville boys won their fourth straight Cumberland County championship. The Millville girls won the county championship for a remarkable 17th consecutive time.
2. Alexa Panagopoylos: The Hammonton senior set the school’s single-season (11) and career (24) home run records with a solo shot against Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday. Her career record is even more noteworthy because the pandemic canceled her freshman season.
3. Mainland Regional girls track and field: The Mustangs finished 9-0 and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference for the third straight season.
4. Southern Regional girls golf: The Rams finished the season 19-0. They have won 51 straight matches.
5. Millville football: Scholarship offers continue to roll in for Millville sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lotzeir Brooks and freshman linebacker Jayden Jones. Both received offers from Michigan this week.
6. Sahnye Degraffenreidt: West Virginia is the latest school to offer the Atlantic City sophomore wide receiver/defensive back a scholarship.
7. Evan Taylor: The Ocean City sophomore baseball standout is among the state’s RBI leaders with 39.
8. Sarah Glass: The Absegami junior lacrosse standout scored career goal No. 100 last week.
9. Atlantic City and Bridgeton baseball: The teams traveled to Cooperstown, New York, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, to play a game Thursday. Atlantic City won 9-8.
10. Gloucester Catholic baseball: The Rams beat Delsea Regional 11-2 Wednesday night to win the 49th annual Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic for the first time since 2001.
