A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week:
1. Lotzeir Brooks: Alabama and Wisconsin offered the Millville High School sophomore wide receiver/defensive back NCAA Division I scholarships this week. Brooks, The Press Player of the Year last fall, has received offers from more than 20 schools.
2. Ocean City softball: The Red Raiders (15-7) are the Cape-Atlantic League National Division champions. MacKenzee Segich leads Ocean City with a .465 batting average (39 for 84), 25 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
3. Southern Regional boys lacrosse: The Rams have won 10 straight Shore Conference A South championships.
4. Ocean City girls lacrosse: The Red Raiders (11-4) finished 10-0 in the CAL American Division with a 17-11 win over Holy Spirit on Thursday. Madison Wenner scored five goals for the Red Raiders.
5. Fabian Gonzalez: The Southern Regional senior has the No. 1 shot put (65 feet, 9 inches) and discus throw (203-2.5) in the state this spring.
6. Tre Carano: The Buena Regional bridge-year senior got career hit No. 100 with a second-inning single against Cedar Creek on Thursday.
7. Madison Dollard: The Egg Harbor Township sophomore softball pitcher got career strikeout No. 400 this week. The Eagles (16-1) are the CAL American Division champions.
8. Isabella D’Agostino: The Mainland Regional junior pitcher got career strikeout No. 300 Thursday.
9. Lower Cape May baseball: The Caper Tigers (11-3) are the CAL United Division champions. Junior infielder Evan Shoffler is batting .417 (20 for 48) with 21 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.
10. Pleasantville boys volleyball: The Greyhounds (12-5) have won eight straight against Cape-Atlantic League opponents.
