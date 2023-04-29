A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week:
1. Buena Regional baseball: The Chiefs (13-0) and Cranford (13-0) began Friday as the state’s only undefeated baseball teams.
2. Egg Harbor Township softball: Starting pitcher Madison Dollard has a 0.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 65 innings for the undefeated Eagles (10-0).
3. Ocean City girls lacrosse: The Red Raiders (6-3) are 6-0 against Cape-Atlantic League opponents.
4. Cameron Flukey: The Egg Harbor Township senior continued his outstanding season with 11 strikeouts in six shutout innings in a 2-0 win over Mainland Regional on Monday. Flukey is 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 23 innings.
5. Emma Douglas: The OLMA junior pitcher has a 1.62 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 60 innings.
6. Transfer rule: The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s general membership meeting is Monday. Schools will vote on a proposal that would give high school athletes one free transfer during the first six semesters of their high school careers.
7. Lower Cape May baseball: The Caper Tigers (7-2) have won six straight and earned one of the CAL’s two automatic berths in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.
8. St. Augustine Prep lacrosse: Noah Plenn has scored 23 goals for the Hermits (5-3), who have won three straight.
9. Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic: The schools issued a statement Thursday, saying they will renew their rivalries in all sports beginning in 2023-24. Great move. Why they stopped playing in the first place made no sense at all.
10. Stanley Marczyk: The Holy Spirit senior lacrosse standout scored career goal No. 100 on Monday.
Michael McGarry
