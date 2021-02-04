The life of a high school AD during COVID-19 is taken 'one day at a time': Must Win

Wednesday’s game between the Hermits and Wildcats was played before no fans. Rizzo worked with the media to get reporters, photographers and radio announcers access to the gym.

Everyone except for the players on the court wore masks. Many players wore masks during warmups.

"Masks,” Rizzo said. “We marked our bleachers to help people (with social distancing). But kids are kids. They want to come together. It’s a constant, relentless reminder.”

No fans and wearing masks aren’t the only things different this season. The contest begins with a coin toss to determine who gets the first possession rather than a jump ball. The officials do not put their hands on the ball. The awkward sight of referees kicking the ball with their feet to players is commonplace. At Middle Township, the cheerleaders appear at halftime to perform a dance routine and then quickly disappear again.

“I got an opportunity to watch some livestreams of games (from other schools),” Rizzo said. “I tried to take a little bit from what I saw at every other place. We want to have as many games as possible for our seniors.”