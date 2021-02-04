The life of a high school AD during COVID-19 is taken 'one day at a time': Must Win

In a “normal” winter high school sports season, Wednesday would have been a hectic day for St. Augustine Prep athletic director Mike Rizzo.
The Hermits were scheduled to host St. Joseph Academy in one of the season’s most anticipated games.
Rizzo would have been worrying about enthusiastic students sections, a sellout crowd and security.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, the game went on and Rizzo’s job, in his own words, was “a little bit different.”
“The pressure I feel daily,” Rizzo said, “is to not let our families down.”
The coronavirus has changed many people’s jobs in the scholastic sports world, maybe none more so than athletic directors.
“The job is different and significantly harder,” Rizzo said. “Our No. 1 concern every day, regardless of the season, is to be in school. Our students, our faculty, our staff, our administration want to be in school. How can we provide a safe environment? Academically, we’re doing it. How can we do it athletically? That’s our main concern.”
COVID-19 has caused athletic directors to pivot at a moment’s notice. There’s plenty of scheduling and rescheduling as games get postponed and seasons delayed because of the virus.
And then there’s the overriding safety issue.
Wednesday’s game between the Hermits and Wildcats was played before no fans. Rizzo worked with the media to get reporters, photographers and radio announcers access to the gym.
Everyone except for the players on the court wore masks. Many players wore masks during warmups.
"Masks,” Rizzo said. “We marked our bleachers to help people (with social distancing). But kids are kids. They want to come together. It’s a constant, relentless reminder.”
No fans and wearing masks aren’t the only things different this season. The contest begins with a coin toss to determine who gets the first possession rather than a jump ball. The officials do not put their hands on the ball. The awkward sight of referees kicking the ball with their feet to players is commonplace. At Middle Township, the cheerleaders appear at halftime to perform a dance routine and then quickly disappear again.
“I got an opportunity to watch some livestreams of games (from other schools),” Rizzo said. “I tried to take a little bit from what I saw at every other place. We want to have as many games as possible for our seniors.”
The athletic directors know that despite all the precautions, shutdowns are inevitable for teams and programs. The Cape-Atlantic League athletic directors are in constant communication with each other.
“The Cape-Atlantic League athletic directors did a good job of coming up with protocols we’re all following,” Rizzo said.
The athletic directors are motivated by what happened when the virus first struck. No one wants a repeat of last spring, when COVID-19 wiped out the entire season.
“It was really hard to witness and go through the spring season,” Rizzo said, “and watch our senior athletes not get an opportunity, our senior parents not finish off their four year experience as well. Everything we’ve done at St. Augustine from July 1st to now is to get as many experiences for our kids as possible.”
Rizzo spoke about St. Augustine, but probably every other athletic director could say the same thing about their schools.
Here’s hoping that soon that athletic directors can stop worrying about temperature checks and get back to worrying about if their chant coming from the student section is in good taste.
But for now, mask up, stay socially distant and keep the hand sanitizer flowing.
“One day at a time,” Rizzo said. “One day at a time.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
spt_Oceancity
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
spt_Oceancity
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.