The 2021 Press Golf All-Stars

OLIVIA STRIGH

Hammonton senior

Blue Devils' leader, along with Petracci, she sometimes led the team with the low score. Finished tied for 21st place with three others in the Girls TOC with an 84. Tied for 11th with a 79 at the Arena/Rifkin event, and placed second in the girls tournament at the CAL Individual Championships with an 82. Will play for Division III Hamilton College next year.

XANDER MATIK

Mainland Reg. junior

Tied for third in the CAL Individual Championships with a 77. Helped Mainland win the Group III sectional title with an 84, which tied for 14th place. Shot an 80 at the TOC to help the Mustangs lead South Jersey with a 324 score.

LUCA BONGIOVANNI

Mainland Reg. senior

Led the Mustangs to the South/Central Group III title with a team-best 76, which tied for fifth individually. Finished sixth in the Arena/Rifkin Tournament with a 76.

PATRICK COYLE

St. Augustine Prep senior