The 2021 Press Golf All-Stars
The 2021 Press Golf All-Stars

Noah Petracci

Petracci

Hammonton golfer Noah Petracci

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

NOAH PETRACCI

Hammonton senior

Won the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament individual title with a 1-under-par 71. Tied for 10th place with a 2-under-par 70 at the Boys Tournament of Champions to lead South Jersey golfers. Was usually the low scorer (and twice shot 34) as the Blue Devils went 19-1 and tied for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. Tied for third in the CAL Individual Championships with a 77. Was a Press first-team All-Star in 2019. Will play for NCAA Division II Thomas Jefferson University next year.

FIRST TEAM

JAMES DALZELL

Holy Spirit senior

Shot a 1-over-par 73 to win the individual title at the South/Central Jersey Non-Public B Championships. Shot a 77 to tie for third at the CAL Individual Championships. Tied for ninth at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament (78). Tied for 45th at the Boys TOC with a 76.

RILEY MOSTECKI

Mainland Reg. senior

Shot an even-par 71 to win the boys title by five strokes at the CAL Individual Championships. Tied for second with a 73 at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament. A key scorer as Mainland went 18-0 and won the CAL National Conference title. Shot a 77 to help the Mustangs win the South/Central Group III Tournament with a 323 total.

BRENDAN MEAGHER

St. Augustine Prep junior

Shot a par 72 to tie for 15th place with three others at the Boys TOC. Scored an 80 as the Prep won the Arena-Rifkin team title with a 239 in a field of 60 schools. Placed second individually with a 77 in the South/Central Non-Public A Tournament. Helped the Hermits go 16-1 and tie for the CAL American title.

KATRINA CABINIAN

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

Shot an 80 to win the girls title at the CAL Individual Championships in a field of six girls. Finished tied with two others for 25th at the Girls TOC with an 85. Also shot an 85 in the Arena/Rifkin Tournament. Will play for Division I Fairleigh Dickinson University next year.

FRANK WREN

St. Augustine Prep junior

Shot a team-low 79 as the Prep won the team title at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament with a 239. Shot an 82 to finish eighth for the boys in the CAL Tournament.

EVAN GOLDBERG

Mainland Reg. junior

Finished second with a 76 at the CAL Individual Championships. Scored an 86 as Mainland totaled 323 to win the South/Central Group III team title. Shot an 84 at the TOC.

OLIVIA STRIGH

Hammonton senior

Blue Devils' leader, along with Petracci, she sometimes led the team with the low score. Finished tied for 21st place with three others in the Girls TOC with an 84. Tied for 11th with a 79 at the Arena/Rifkin event, and placed second in the girls tournament at the CAL Individual Championships with an 82. Will play for Division III Hamilton College next year. 

XANDER MATIK

Mainland Reg. junior

Tied for third in the CAL Individual Championships with a 77. Helped Mainland win the Group III sectional title with an 84, which tied for 14th place. Shot an 80 at the TOC to help the Mustangs lead South Jersey with a 324 score.

LUCA BONGIOVANNI

Mainland Reg. senior

Led the Mustangs to the South/Central Group III title with a team-best 76, which tied for fifth individually. Finished sixth in the Arena/Rifkin Tournament with a 76.

PATRICK COYLE

St. Augustine Prep senior

Scored an 80 to help the Prep win the Arena/Rifkin team title with a score of 239. The 80 tied him with four others individually for 14th place.

HUNTER STUBLEY

Cedar Creek sophomore

Shot an 82 to lead Cedar Creek to the South Jersey Group II championship, the program's first sectional title. Helped the Pirates to a 16-3 record.

SECOND TEAM

Luca Gherardi

Hammonton

Paul Clavner

St. Augustine Prep

Cassie Booth

Oakcrest

Lenny Dolson

St. Augustine Prep

Jake Riggs

Middle Township

Isabella Ruzzo

Mainland Reg.

Patrick Dolan

Lacey Township

Jake Hennelly

Mainland Reg.

Nick Salfi

Middle Township

Alyssa Hicks

Cape May Tech

Brandon Glaspey

Cumberland Reg.

Dylan Guercioni

Cedar Creek

Madeline Kent

Mainland Reg.

James Dalzell

Dalzell Holy Spirit High School golfer James Dalzell
Ryan Mostecki

Mostecki

Mainland Regional golfer Ryan Mostecki
Olivia Strigh

Strigh

photo courtesy Hammonton golf

 Mike McGarry
evan goldberg

Goldberg

Mainland Regional golfer Evan Goldberg
Katrina Cabinian

Cabinian

Egg Harbor Township golfer Katrina Cabinian
Xander Matik

Matik

Mainland Regional Xander Matik
Luca Bongiovanni

Bongiovanni

Mainland Regional golfer Luca Bongiovanni

 Nicholas Huba
Patrick Coyle

Coyle

St. Augustine Prep golfer Patrick Coyle
Hunter Stubley

Stubley

Cedar Creek golfer Hunter Stubley

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

