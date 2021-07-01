The 2021 Press Golf All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
NOAH PETRACCI
Hammonton senior
Won the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament individual title with a 1-under-par 71. Tied for 10th place with a 2-under-par 70 at the Boys Tournament of Champions to lead South Jersey golfers. Was usually the low scorer (and twice shot 34) as the Blue Devils went 19-1 and tied for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. Tied for third in the CAL Individual Championships with a 77. Was a Press first-team All-Star in 2019. Will play for NCAA Division II Thomas Jefferson University next year.
FIRST TEAM
JAMES DALZELL
Holy Spirit senior
Shot a 1-over-par 73 to win the individual title at the South/Central Jersey Non-Public B Championships. Shot a 77 to tie for third at the CAL Individual Championships. Tied for ninth at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament (78). Tied for 45th at the Boys TOC with a 76.
RILEY MOSTECKI
Mainland Reg. senior
Shot an even-par 71 to win the boys title by five strokes at the CAL Individual Championships. Tied for second with a 73 at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament. A key scorer as Mainland went 18-0 and won the CAL National Conference title. Shot a 77 to help the Mustangs win the South/Central Group III Tournament with a 323 total.
BRENDAN MEAGHER
St. Augustine Prep junior
Shot a par 72 to tie for 15th place with three others at the Boys TOC. Scored an 80 as the Prep won the Arena-Rifkin team title with a 239 in a field of 60 schools. Placed second individually with a 77 in the South/Central Non-Public A Tournament. Helped the Hermits go 16-1 and tie for the CAL American title.
KATRINA CABINIAN
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
Shot an 80 to win the girls title at the CAL Individual Championships in a field of six girls. Finished tied with two others for 25th at the Girls TOC with an 85. Also shot an 85 in the Arena/Rifkin Tournament. Will play for Division I Fairleigh Dickinson University next year.
FRANK WREN
St. Augustine Prep junior
Shot a team-low 79 as the Prep won the team title at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament with a 239. Shot an 82 to finish eighth for the boys in the CAL Tournament.
EVAN GOLDBERG
Mainland Reg. junior
Finished second with a 76 at the CAL Individual Championships. Scored an 86 as Mainland totaled 323 to win the South/Central Group III team title. Shot an 84 at the TOC.
OLIVIA STRIGH
Hammonton senior
Blue Devils' leader, along with Petracci, she sometimes led the team with the low score. Finished tied for 21st place with three others in the Girls TOC with an 84. Tied for 11th with a 79 at the Arena/Rifkin event, and placed second in the girls tournament at the CAL Individual Championships with an 82. Will play for Division III Hamilton College next year.
XANDER MATIK
Mainland Reg. junior
Tied for third in the CAL Individual Championships with a 77. Helped Mainland win the Group III sectional title with an 84, which tied for 14th place. Shot an 80 at the TOC to help the Mustangs lead South Jersey with a 324 score.
LUCA BONGIOVANNI
Mainland Reg. senior
Led the Mustangs to the South/Central Group III title with a team-best 76, which tied for fifth individually. Finished sixth in the Arena/Rifkin Tournament with a 76.
PATRICK COYLE
St. Augustine Prep senior
Scored an 80 to help the Prep win the Arena/Rifkin team title with a score of 239. The 80 tied him with four others individually for 14th place.
HUNTER STUBLEY
Cedar Creek sophomore
Shot an 82 to lead Cedar Creek to the South Jersey Group II championship, the program's first sectional title. Helped the Pirates to a 16-3 record.
SECOND TEAM
Luca Gherardi
Hammonton
Paul Clavner
St. Augustine Prep
Cassie Booth
Oakcrest
Lenny Dolson
St. Augustine Prep
Jake Riggs
Middle Township
Isabella Ruzzo
Mainland Reg.
Patrick Dolan
Lacey Township
Jake Hennelly
Mainland Reg.
Nick Salfi
Middle Township
Alyssa Hicks
Cape May Tech
Brandon Glaspey
Cumberland Reg.
Dylan Guercioni
Cedar Creek
Madeline Kent
Mainland Reg.
