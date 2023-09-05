The Vineland High School girls team opened its season with a 4-1 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.
In first doubles, the Fighting Clan's Trista Suppi and Kashvi Patel deafted Brianna Sacdalan and Harshita Harshe 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles, Vineland's Zamiya Borgese and Kaitlyn Jones beat Nidhi Patel and Christine Jiang 6-2, 6-0
In second singles, Absegami's Sarina Pollino beat Luciana Day 6-3, 6-3.
Singles: Gianina Speranza V d. Cassandra Hughes 6-2, 6-4; Sarina Pollino A d. Luciana Day 6-3, 6-3; Blake Harris V d. Madison Band 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Trista Suppi and Kashvi Patel V d. Brianna Sacdalan and Harshita Harshe 6-0, 6-0; Zamiya Borgese and Kaitlyn Jones V d. Nidhi Patel and Christine Jiang 6-2, 6-0
Records: Vineland 1-0; Absegami 0-1
Wildwood Catholic 5, Pleasantville 0
Singles: Jamie Bogle d. Nasiyada Atkinson 6-0, 6-2; Evie McNicholes d. Keyana Osoria 6-0, 6-0; Joanna McShaffry d. Nancy Ceballos 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Maura Bean and Isabella Smith and Yareni Ortiz and Angie Reyes 6-1, 6-1; Becca Frey and Rebecca Arcuri d. Katie Lopez and Jalessa Croker 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-6
Records: Wildwood Catholic 1-0; Pleasantville 0-1
Ocean City 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 1
Singles: Catherine Stempin OC d. Camille More 6-1, 6-2; Alexis Allegretto OC d. Belina Zhang 6-1, 7-5; Demi Lu EHT d. Annabelle Terruso 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6)
Doubles: Chloe Howard and Daphne Brozyna OC d. Lily Ferriola and Henderson, Makayla 6-2, 6-2; Anna Wisnefski and Cecelia Mirsky OC d. Kylee Biel and Olivia Liang 6-1, 6-0
Records: Ocean City 1-0; EHT 0-1
