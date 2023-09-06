The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls tennis team won both doubles matches Wednesday en route to a 4-1 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League match.
The Caper Tigers improved to 2-0.
In first doubles, Ainsley Reed and Jayci Shivers defeated Abigail Penza and Julializ DeJesus 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles, Kamryn Thomas and Melanie Ortiz-Moreno beat Alyssa Ellis and Mia Donio 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.
In first singles, Hammonton's Gracie Kappauf beat Maddie Gilbert 6-3, 6-2.
Singles: Gracie Kappauf H d. Maddie Gilbert 6-3, 6-2; Bryn Popdan L d. Laila Palmore 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Elwell L d. Emily Stanziale 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Ainsley Reed and Jayci Shivers L d. Abigail Penza and Julializ DeJesus 6-0, 6-0; Kamryn Thomas and Melanie Ortiz-Moreno L d. Alyssa Ellis and Mia Donio 2-6, 6-2, 10-6
Records: Lower 2-0; Hammonton 0-1
Buena Reg. 5, Pleasantville 0
Singles: Kshema Patel d. Nancy Ceballos 6-0, 6-1; Louise Shevchenko d. Katie Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Kaedence Cossaboon d. Jalessa Croker 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Caroline Futty and Tiffany Chen d. Angie Reyes and Yareni Ortiz 6-0, 6-2; Valeria Pinedo and Amanda Martha d. Keyana Osoria and Saliah Bell-Payne 6-0, 6-0
Records: Pleasantville 0-2; Buena 1-0
