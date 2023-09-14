The unbeaten Barnegat High School girls tennis team got a win in third singles and swept doubles to edge host Point Pleasant Borough 3-2 on Thursday in a Shore Conference match.
Jillian Seno won 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 in third singles, and the Bengals doubles teams of Yasmeen Muhammad and Catherine Ryan, and Ivy Lu and Hannah Manlulu each won in straight sets.
Singles: Catherine Feliz PPB d. Sophia Vallerruden 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); Kiley Hill PPB d. Kayla Nichols 6-0, 6-1; Jillian Seno B d. Lola Darcy 7-6 (8-6), 6-0.
Doubles: Yasmeen Muhammad and Catherine Ryan B d. Rylie Casalino and Abby Gurzo 6-2, 7-5; Ivy Lu and Hannah Manlulu B d. Makay Evans-Lascik and Irene Houlis 6-1, 6-3.
Records: Barnegat 5-0; PPB 2-1.
Hammonton 5, Atlantic City 0
Singles: Gracie Kappauf d. Hannah Frebowitz 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 14-12; isabella Royer d. Mia Marota 6-2, 6-0; Laila Palmore d. Lauren Fox 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Emily Stanziale and Abigail Penza d. Ellie Carrasco and Maya Hernandez 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; Julializ DeJesus and Mia Donio d. Samyra Withanachchi and Johan Jinat 6-3, 6-0.
Records: Atlantic City 1-3; Hammonton 1-3.
Buena Regional 4, Bridgeton 1
Singles: Kshema Patel BUEN d. Sarai Torres 6-0, 6-0; Louise Shevchenko BUEN d. Yakeline Cruz Santiago 6-2, 6-2; Alexandra Zaragoya BRID d. Kadence Cossaboon 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Caroline Futty and Tori Thompson BUEN d. Itzel Genis-Luna and Tatiyonna Crawford 6-2, 6-3; Valeria Pinedo and Tiffany Chen BUEN d. Sahirah Morales-Cruz and Julissa Mercado 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-4.
Records: Bridgeton 0-4; Buena 3-1.
Millville 5, Oakcrest 0
Singles: Arielis Martinez d. Samantha McDow 6-1, 6-1; Cheyanna Snyder d. Bindiya Dave 6-1, 6-0; Rebecca Lore d. Gabrielle Tropiano 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Savanna Hadley and Jaslene Negron d. Trinity Brown and Madelyn Wise 6-1, 7-5; Brigid Humphreys and Ryleigh Sharretts d. Ava Mokienko and Gracie Sykes 6-7, 6-0, 10-4.
Records: Millville 3-1; Oakcrest 0-2.
Holy Spirit 5, Pleasantville 0
Singles: Armani Mensah d. Nasiyada Atkinson 6-4, 6-0; Catherine Gallagher d. Ayanna Hubbard 6-1, 6-0; Mariah Nell d. Nancy Ceballos 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Samantha DArcangelo and Theresa Pham d. Yareni Ortiz and Angie Reyes 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Malinsky and Veronica Nesbit d. Keyana Osoria and Saliah Bell-Payne 6-2, 6-0.
Records: Holy Spirit 1-1; Pleasantville 0-4.
Donovan Catholic 5, Southern Regional 0
Singles: Isabella Ayres d. Finley Gaskill 6-0, 6-0; Gianna Rao d. Elise Bunce 6-1, 6-3; Stephanie Stulich d. Lana Ross 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Katherine Schuler and Emma Cookson d. Victoria Castaldi and Lauren Mancine 6-3, 6-1; Jessica Placa and Sheryll Tamakloe d. Olivia Strunk and Rylee Guerriero 5-7, 6-1, 10-5.
Records: Donovan Catholic 4-0; Southern 1-2.
Absegami 3, Egg Harbor Township 2
Singles: Camille Morev E d. Cassandra Hughes 3-6, 7-5, 10-4; Sarina Pollino, A d. Belina Zhang 7-5, 6-2; Alyssa Bailey A d. Demi Lu 3-6, 6-3, 10-8
Doubles: Madison Band and Harshita Harshe A d. Lily Ferriola and Kylee Biel 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)l: Olivia Liang and Makayla Henderson\ E d. Nidhi Patel and Christine Jiang 6-0, 7-5
Records: Absegami 2-2; EHT 1-3
Cedar Creek 3, Wildwood Catholic 2
Singles: Bryana Tigrad CC d. Jamie Bogle 6-3, 6-1; Evie McNicholes WC d. Alex Ruggiero 6-2, 6-1; Joanna McShaffry WC d. Nicole Vargas 6-3, 6-1Doubles
Doubles: Sonia Senn and Ava Ulland CC d. Rebecca Arcuri and Maura Bean 6-4, 6-1; Alexa Constantine and Vega Figarola CC d. Isabella Smith and Becca Frey 6-2, 6-2
Records: Cedar Creek 2-1; Wildwood Catholic 2-1
