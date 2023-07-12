Sam Falk dominated most of the boys tennis season.

The Cumberland Regional High School standout lost twice in the Colts’ first six matches, losing to Timber Creek’s Christopher Satya on April 4 and to West Deptford’s Nate Bassett on April 14. Each match went to three sets after Falk won the first.

Falk then went on a 17-match win streak and led Cumberland to the Tri-County Conference Liberty and the South Jersey Group II final. The junior earned some big wins along the way, including one against Ocean City’s Charles DiCicco, who captured the Cape-Atlantic League singles title. Playing first singles, Falk finished 21-3, leading the Colts to a 23-2 record.

Falk is The Press Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

“As a team, I think we did really well. We did extremely well. I think that was probably one of the best seasons we are ever going to have,” said Falk, 17, of Upper Deerfield Township. “We made it to our sectional final. We might have lost 5-0 to Haddonfield, but we still played really well. I’m very proud of my team.

“I think I did pretty well (personally), as well. My record, of course, shows that. I’m proud of myself for having such a good season. I did really well in some matches. Other matches, I might not have performed as well as I wanted to, but I still came in with the energy and effort, and I still pulled through in most of my matches.”

Cumberland lost to Ocean City 3-2 on April 5. But defeating DiCicco was arguably his biggest individual win, Falk said. His only other loss came in the sectional final to Haddonfield’s Jack Gilmore, which went to a three-set, 10-point tiebreaker.

“(DiCicco) was really good, and we were playing on their court that day, so that also made it pretty difficult,” Falk said. “I believe I played pretty well that day, and I was able to scrap out that win. But I’m disappointed I lost to Haddonfield. That’s probably the one thing I regret the most, not winning, because it was so close, and (Gilmore) was just so good.”

Falk struggled with his energy in those two losses early in the season, mainly due to those matches being played on very warm days, Cumberland coach Bill Kennedy said.

“He had a fantastic year,” Kennedy said. “I think he is growing as a tennis player, both physically with his ability and with his mental ability. Sam is just really going in confident. His hitting is a lot different, as opposed to just sitting back on the baseline like he did the last few years. He approaches the net a lot more and finishes out points with overhead or volleys. He is just growing overall as a tennis player.”

Along with showing great development, Falk is a strong competitor, said Kennedy, who won the 2023 South Jersey Tennis Coaches Association Coach of the Year award.

“He built a lot this year on wanting to win for his team and as a captain. Just an overall great kid,” Kennedy said. “I’m looking forward to having him back next year. I love having him around, and I anticipate good things.”

Ocean City was the only team that defeated Cumberland during the regular season. The Colts won 13 straight matches to start the season and, after that loss, won 10 more until their loss in the sectional final. Being around such a talented team and having fun and creating friendships was Falk’s favorite memory of this season.

The Cumberland County Tournament was not held this year due to weather, so not having the extra matches and competition was a little disappointing for Falk.

But he can look forward to that, along with another shot at a sectional title, next spring as a senior.

“That is my goal next season. I really want my team to win sectionals,” Falk said. “That’ll be so great. I really do have high hopes for us. I have high hopes for myself, as well. … I just want to play as well as I can.”

Coach of the Year

Middle Township scheduled extra matches against strong programs, like Shawnee, Haddonfield and Pitman, to go with being moved to a talented division and having to compete twice against St. Augustine Prep, Mainland Regional and Ocean City.

“It’s probably one of most competitive conferences in South Jersey besides the Olympic (Conference), but I feel it definitely had us ready for the (South Jersey) Group I (playoffs) this year,” Middle coach Matt Gilbert said.

Under Gilbert’s direction, the Panthers (16-8) used that tough schedule en route to their seventh sectional final appearance. Middle made a big change in its lineup midway through the spring when Steve Berrodin moved from first doubles to second singles, which led to other spots being shuffled. However, the team still succeeded.

Gilbert is The Press Coach of the Year.

“We weren’t worried about losses this year. It was more about preparation to make a run to the finals again,” said Gilbert, who noted the program set expectations that the players understood. “It’s a testament to them and their dedication and the belief they have in myself and the coaching staff. They get into the varsity lineup, and I promise them they always have a shot at the championship.”

Berrodin and Will Casterline won the CAL doubles title. When Berrodin moved to singles, Casterline was paired with Markos Sakuolas, who had been at third singles. Berrodin and Casterline wanted a new challenge, and Gilbert did not want to hold them back from growing as players. Even though it was the middle of the season, he coached up his players to new heights. Before the changes, they lost 3-2 to the Hermits; they beat them 5-0 with the new lineup.

“Overall, it was a good year and a great group of guys with a lot of intensity,” Gilbert said. “It’ll be tough to match, but they definitely left their legacy. A great group of young men. I owe this award to them for working so hard for us.”

Team of the Year

Along with DiCicco winning the singles title, Ocean City’s Patrick Lonergan and Jackson Barnes placed second in the CAL doubles tournament.

Ocean City (18-3), The Press Team of the Year, earned a share of the CAL American Division title and advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

“We had a really good year,” coach Tim Kelley said. “We started off really strong playing some tough teams and playing tough. Unfortunately, during the semifinals, to beat Moorestown you have to play your best match, and we didn’t play our best match that day.”

The Red Raiders split with Mainland Regional (their only CAL loss) and defeated Middle and St. Augustine twice.

“We let that (first meeting) one get away, but we were able to put it together the second time when we played them at our place,” Kelley said about the Red Raiders’ matches against the Mustangs, a perennial power in South Jersey.

Ocean City also won nonconference matches over Cumberland, Haddon Township (21-6), Haddonfield (19-9) and Kingsway Regional (17-5). Kelley said Ocean City should have a good team again in 2024.

“We had a really good group of kids this year,” Kelley said. “Sometimes it’s fun when you’re not good. Sometimes it’s not fun even when you are good. Because of the kids we had and the support from them, the parents and everyone buying in, it really made for a great year.”