The Barnegat High School girls tennis team defeated Southern Regional 3-2 in a Shore Conference match Thursday.
In first singles, Barnegat's Sophia Vallerruden defeated Finley Gaskill 6-0, 6-0 . In second singles, the Rams' Elise Bunce beat Kayla Nichols 6-1, 6-3
In first doubles, Barnegat's Yasmeen Muhammad and Catherine Ryan defeated Rylee Guerriero and Lauren Mancine 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. In second doubles, the Rams' Victoria Castaldi and Olivia Strunk beat Ivy Lu and Hannah Manlulu 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
Singles: Sophia Vallerruden B d. Finley Gaskill 6-0, 6-0; Elise Bunce S d. Kayla Nichols 6-1, 6-3; Jillian Seno B d. Lana Ross 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Yasmeen Muhammad and Catherine Ryan B d. Rylee Guerriero and Lauren Mancine 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Victoria Castaldi and Olivia Strunk S d. Ivy Lu and Hannah Manlulu 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
Records: Barnegat 1-0; Southern 0-1.
Vineland 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 1
Singles: Gianina Speranza V d. Camille More 6-3, 6-1; Luciana Day V d. Belina Zhang 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 (10-5); Demi Lu E d. Blake Harris 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Trista Suppi and Kashvi Patel V d. Lily Ferriola and Makayla Henderson 6-1, 6-2; Kaitlyn Jones and Zamiya Borgese V d, Kylee Biel and Olivia Liang 6-2, 6-2
Records: Vineland 2-0; EHT 0-2
Cumberland Reg. 5, Deptford 0
Singles: Grace Albert d. Jade Coles 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Albert d. Delaney Vanhoof 6-0, 6-1; Gabriella Albert d. Kylie Galantic 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Anna Nichols and Megan Basile d. Cheyann Cooper and Lewis Morgan 6-1, 6-0; Diana Waterman and Alexandra Stebbins d. Marlana Lubonski and McKyla Crowley 6-3, 6-3.
Records: Cumberland 1-0; Deptford 0-1.
