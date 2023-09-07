A team-by-team look at the local high school field hockey season that starts Thursday:

The Press preseason elite 11 1. Camden Catholic;21-1

2. Kingsway Regional;20-2-1

3. Clearview Regional;20-3

4. West Deptford;18-4-1

5. Ocean City;14-4-2

6. St. Joseph Academy;17-2-2

7. Collingswood;18-4

8. Washington Township;15-6

9. Seneca;13-7

10. Eastern Regional;10-9

11. Egg Harbor Twp.;11-5-4 Returning first-team Press all-stars Julia Neff, Ocean City

Isabella Elentrio, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Alyson Sojak, Barnegat

Jenna Gray, Egg Harbor Township

Abigail Goblirsch, Hammonton

Gracie Donio, Hammonton

Madelynn Bernhardt, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Taryn Dolka, Ocean City

Fast facts

Absegami: The Braves were 2-10-4 last fall and move into the CAL United Division this season.

Atlantic City: The Vikings move into the CAL National Division and will be led by senior captains Mattie Sarno, Letty Mendoza and Maggie Eidt, all forwards. A.C. also will rely on defender Brooke Swift, midfielder Gabby Tayoun and goalie Mia D’arco.

Barnegat: The Bengals feature senior Alyson Sojak, a two-time first-team Press All-Star who scored 22 goals and had 13 assists last year. Barnegat was 12-4-1 last year, including 5-1-1 in Shore Conference B South. Several returnees will help.

Bridgeton: The Bulldogs went 3-15 last fall and are looking to improve.

Buena Regional: The Chiefs were 2-13-1 last year and graduated five seniors. Returnees include center back Yareth Jimenez and forward Abby Kollmer. The Chiefs also will feature goalie Jamirah Roberts, forward Emma Coia, defender Zuleyka Beteta and center midfielder Marie Whittaker.

Cedar Creek: The Pirates feature several seniors who helped the team to an 11-6-2 record last year, including 8-1-1 in the National. Forwards Abby Messina and Kaelyn Winstel will provide scoring. Delfina Vanelli is back in goal. Midfielders include Chesney Bugdon, and Ekaterina Manolis, Leah Martin and Julia Potter will lead the defense. Carlene Mains is a forward/midfielder. All of the aforementioned players are seniors.

Cumberland Regional: The Colts lost some key seniors to graduation, but have five seniors this year to go with a lot of young players. Cumberland was 7-10 in 2022, including 6-4 in the Tri-County Liberty Division. Among the key contributors will be forwards Ava Kristiansen, Kennedy Seeley, Jada Harris, Alaina Miletta and Mia Custer. Midfielders include Braelyn Davis, Caitlyn Lupton and Mackenzie Davis, and defenders include Sarah Williams and Katie Smith. Jessica Warburton and Hailey Table are the goalies.

Egg Harbor Township: The Eagles will look to speedy center midfielder Jenna Gray, a two-time first-team Press All-Star. Gabby Hiltner will lead the defense, along with returning goalie Semra Alabarda. EHT also will count on defenders Allison Umphlett and Sam Swisher, forward Ava Fortucci, who was injured last year, midfielder/forward Makena Kalita and midfielder Kaci Velardi.

Hammonton: The Blue Devils were 13-4-2 last year and should be competitive again with midfielder Abigail Goblirsch and defender Gracie Donio, both returning first-team Press All-Stars. Hammonton also features goalies Angelina Catania and Kelley Crescenzo, and midfielder/forward Kiley Kozlowski, plus defender Angelina Cortellessa and forwards Madison Gazzara and Chloe Comunale.

Holy Spirit: The Spartans were 11-4 in 2022 and return several players, including midfielders Hanna Watson and Lauren Cella, and forwards Megan Phillips, Riley Cautilli, Alex Graffius and Taylor Lyons. Abby D’arcangelo is a key defender. Maren DePersenaire is midfielder/defender, and Jorja Condurso is a forward who can also play goalie.

Lacey Township: The Lions have some key players back from last year’s team, which was 15-5-1 overall (5-1-1 Shore B South). Lacey moves into Shore A South this fall. Senior goalie Maeve Meehan, a fourth-year starter, is 85 saves away from 500 in her career. Lacey also will count on Autumn Mangan, a forward/midfielder, Zoe Smith, a center midfielder, and Emily Kudlacik, a midfielder/defender. Also back is Lauren Rennie, a center back/sweeper who missed last year with a wrist injury.

Lower Cape May Regional: The Caper Tigers were 3-8-3 last year and look to improve with several returnees, including forwards Ryan Salinsky and Nora Shoffler, midfielders Ella Mogavero and Olivia Lewis, defenders Camryn Lyberger, Bri Loper and Emma Tester, and goalie Layla Nunez.

Mainland Regional: The Mustangs have one senior in defender Kaitlyn Stanchina, plus six key juniors in forwards Elaina Dinofa and Katie Crozier-Carole, midfielders Molly McCully, Madison Siglin and Michaela Werber, and goalie Emma Tomlin. Mainland was 5-10-2 last year (4-4-2 in its first year in the CAL National).

Middle Township: The Panthers look like a contender in the CAL United, with several returnees. Middle forwards include Allie Brady, Gwen Boal and Anyiah Torres, and midfielders include Abby Teefy and sisters Hannah and Abbey Cappelletti. Jax Pickering, Alyssa Morrison, Gia Famiano and Sydnie Hunter will be key defenders.

Millville: The Thunderbolts have many young players who will gain experience in the CAL American Conference. Millville has Cameron Price, a forward/midfielder, attacking midfielder Bryn Andres and sisters Emerson Lewis and Ryann Lewis. All are non-seniors. Brielle Dixon and Kayla Lewis are two senior defenders. Millville was 6-9-1 in 2022.

Oakcrest: The Falcons will try to rebuild after going 2-10-4 last year.

Ocean City: The Red Raiders have Julia Neff, The Press Player of the Year last fall. Neff scored 20 goals and led O.C. to a 14-4 record and helped the Red Raiders to the inaugural CAL Tournament championship. Ocean City graduated three seniors, but many key players return, including goalie Taryn Dolka, a first-team Press All-Star, midfielders Taylor Amstutz, Kate Cossaboon and Ella Jefferson, and defender Bre Fabi.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy: The Villagers were 14-2-1 last fall and won the CAL United at 8-0-1. OLMA moves into the National Division this season and looks like a contender. OLMA returns forward Isabella Elentrio and center back Madelynn Bernhardt, both 2022 first-team Press All-Stars. Elentrio scored 24 goals, and Bernhardt led a defense that gave up 22 goals. The Villagers have several other key players back, including forwards Tori Ravoni, Mia Lehman and Lauren King, defender Annaliese Kipers, goalie Julia Tola, and midfielder Gabby Eaise. Senior midfielder Grace McMahon is out injured for the year but will be the team manager.

Pinelands Regional: The Wildcats graduated nine seniors from a team that went 8-8 a year ago. Pinelands has senior Gillian Brown, a midfielder/defender, and Julia Morrin is a senior goalie. Midfielders include juniors Olivia Nilsen, Emily Lawrie and Annamaria Manger.

Southern Regional: The Rams went 7-8 last year but 6-1 in Shore Conference A South. The team has 17 seniors this season, including midfielder Jess Bruther, defender Emily Caporrino and center back Brielle Romano. Juniors include defender Samantha Reilly, midfielder Avery Smith and forward Avery DiPietro.

St. Joseph Academy: The Wildcats move into the CAL American Division and will look to score with senior forwards Jalia Cooper, Cassidy Perri and Gigi Fox. Ellie Dainton is a key midfielder, and Charlotte Mato leads the defense. Sophomore Katie Canova is a talented goalie. St. Joe went 17-2-2 last fall and won the CAL National Division at 9-0-1.

Vineland: The Fighting Clan went 6-11-2 (4-5 United) in 2022 and hopes to be over .500 this year. Vineland is led by midfielders Georgina Chalow and Michelle Dong, forwards Megan Harrell-Alvarez and Kyle Spickenreuther, and defender Danasia Durham-Russell. Freshman forward Sidney Cronk is the daughter of longtime coach Kate Cronk.

New coaches

Lindsay Carman, Cumberland Regional: Carman played field hockey and swam at Cumberland, graduating in 2007. She played field hockey at Appalachian State three years and was a Cumberland volunteer assistant last year.

Joanna Fierro, Pinelands Regional: Fierro is a former Southern Regional field hockey player. She was the head coach of the Wall High School field hockey team in 2021 after seven years as a Wall assistant.

Danielle Naoum, Atlantic City: Naoum was a Vikings assistant coach last year. She’s a former all-around athlete at ACHS, who participated in field hockey, swimming, diving and crew.

Denise Newill, Southern Regional: Newill, a 26-year assistant coach for Southern field hockey, will be the Rams’ interim coach this season while head coach Jenna Lombardo-Adams is on maternity leave. Newill did the same for Lombardo-Adams in 2020. Newill was not an assistant last year.

Annamaria Simone, Buena Regional: Simone played field hockey four years for Buena, graduating in 2010. This is her first time coaching, and she looks to build the team.

Tom Trockenbrod, Holy Spirit: Trockenbrod played boys soccer and golf at Holy Spirit before graduating in 1990. He’ll be in his third stint as the head coach of Holy Spirit field hockey, also having coached the Spartans from 1994-98 and from 2001-06. He also assisted for sister and head coach Tiffany Trockenbrod at Montgomery High School from 2016-21.

Kelsi Walker, Cedar Creek: Walker played field hockey for Cedar Creek before graduating in 2017. She played four years for Widener University, graduating in 2021. She was a Cedar Creek field hockey assistant the last two years.

Three notable games

Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City, Sept. 13

Barnegat at Southern Regional, Sept. 25

St. Joseph at Hammonton, Oct. 3

Key dates

Sept. 7: Regular-season opens

Oct. 12: Shore Conference Tournament begins

Oct. 18: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament begins

Oct. 23: Sectional tournament seeding

Oct. 25: Public enrollment group tournament begins (to be played by Oct. 28)

Oct. 26: Non-public enrollment group tournament begins (to be played by Oct. 28)

Nov. 7: Public and Non-Public enrollment group tournament sectional finals

Nov. 11: Public and Non-Public enrollment group tournament state finals at Bordentown Regional High School