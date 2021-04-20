Team-by-team girls lacrosse season preview

Coach: Samantha Sickler (first season)

2019 record: 2-11

Outlook: The Vikings hope to improve, led by senior attack-midfielder Megan Dougherty, senior attack Hailey Bloom and sophomore attack-midfielder Alex Dounilis. Bloom has committed to play at Gwynedd Mercy College next year.

Sickler was an ACHS assistant for three years.

“We’re excited that the girls are actually having a season,” Sickler said. “Some parents had issues with their children coming out to play, so our numbers are down. But I think it will help our mental health to have a season. Our only goal is to get through the season in a positive way.”

CEDAR CREEK

Coach: Nicole Goodwin (first season)

2019 record: 1-15

Outlook: Midfielder Abby Winterbottom, a junior who played as a freshman, is the only returning varsity player. Freshman midfielder Mia McColl is a skilled player who is helping the other young girls. Bella Fox is a senior who will contribute.