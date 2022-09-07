Team-by-team boys soccer preview plus Elite 11 and more

The high school boys soccer season in New Jersey begins Thursday. A look at the upcoming season:

Preseason Elite 11

1. Delran;21-2-2

2. Toms River North;15-2-3

3. Moorestown;14-6-2

4. St. Augustine;14-5-1

5. West Deptford;17-5-2

6. Cherokee;13-5-1

7. Kingsway Reg.;16-3-1

8. Clearview Reg.;14-5-4

9. Cherry Hill West;13-8-2

11. Egg Harbor Twp.13-7

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Carter Bailey, Hammonton, senior midfielder: Led the Blue Devils with 12 goals and 13 assists last season.

Steven Berrodin, Middle Township, senior midfielder: Led the Panthers with 24 goals and 13 assists and is a threat at multiple positions.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Lacey Township, senior goalie: Posted a 0.88 goals-against average and finished with a 15-2-1 record and seven shutouts.

Jimmy Kane, Wildwood Catholic, senior midfielder: Scored 25 goals and added nine assists. Opposing teams double-team him.

Ethan Riley, Lacey Township, senior forward: Scored a team-leading 12 goals to go with five assists and helped the Lions win a division title for the first time in 11 years.

Gavin West, Hammonton, senior forward: Scored 11 goals (most coming against top teams) and added seven assists.

New coaches

Awwal Adegoke Ayinde, St. Joseph Academy: He previously coached at Our Lady of Mercy Academy and led the Villagers to a 7-8-2 record and the sectional quarterfinals in 2021. He has coached at many levels and brings a lot of experience.

Jimmy Campbell, Pinelands Regional: He was an assistant for the last handful of seasons. The Wildcats went 12-6 last season under Nino Scotto di Carlo.

Rob Munoz, Southern Regional: He had been an assistant or volunteer coach with the program since 2011. Munoz, who played for the Rams and helped out with the program while in college, teaches physical education at Eagleswood Elementary in Ocean County.

Sal Zampirri, Wildwood: He takes over for Steve DeHorsey, who retired after 18 seasons. Zampirri was an assistant under DeHorsey for three years.

Fast facts

ACIT has a very difficult schedule this fall but returns leading scorer Benny Sanchez and, along with others coming back with more experience, aim to improve on its 7-11 record of 2021.

Atlantic City graduated two players who received honorable mentions from The Press last year. The 2021 team did not have any returning players, but the Vikings return some players and look to continue rebuilding.

Absegami was very young last season and had a first-year head coach (Sean Matteo). The program aims to take the next step this fall with strong returners such as Nicholas Calambas and Alexander Rebolledo, who tied for the team lead with 10 goals each in 2021.

Barnegat was a young team last season but will return a decent amount this fall, including two Jesse Hedlund and Lucas Holland, both of whom received Press honorable mentions in 2021.

Bridgeton is coming off an 11-8 campaign and its second straight .500-plus season. The program will have be tested early as it opens the season against some tough opponents.

Buena Regional was winless in 2020 but won nine last fall with a very young team. Three players who had double-digit goals return, including senior Jaden DelValle and junior Jake Harris.

Cape May Tech graduated some key seniors and will have to rebuild but has veteran coach Jon Harris to guide the team.

Cedar Creek will compete in a tough division with St. Augustine Prep, Mainland Regional and Ocean City, but the Pirates return several starters, including junior Lorenzo Fortunato

Cumberland Regional put together five wins last fall with a young team and returns multiple players, including leading scorer Kevin Baran, a senior, and defender Jared Rodriguez.

Egg Harbor Township is one of the favorites in the CAL and arguably South Jersey and will be a team to watch this fall.

Hammonton is another one of the top teams in the area and is expected to be just as dangerous as it was last season with some very talented returners.

Lacey Township won its division in 2021 and was dominant in the regular season but lost in the first round of the sectional playoffs to a lower seed. The Lions are poised for another successful season and a deeper run in the playoffs.

Lower Cape May Regional graduated leading scorer Andrew Weber but returns some defenders (Deron Azile and Evan Shoffler) and could compete against some good programs.

Mainland Regional had an uncharacteristic season last year, going 3-11 with a young team. But the program returns a lot, including leading scorer Alex Wise, and may just have a bounce-back season.

Middle Township took an enormous leap forward last year from its 2021 campaign, going 14-3-4 and reaching the CAL semifinals. With many returning players, including leading scorer Steven Berrodin and forward Vincent Povio, the Panthers could be one of the best in CAL again.

Millville featured just a few seniors last season and were a strong team in the CAL, so look for the team to compete, earn some wins and remain strong defensively.

Ocean City is always one of the better teams in South Jersey, and that will not change as only a handful of players graduated (some key players, though) and most are returning.

Oakcrest was an interesting and young team last fall and won a lot of games at the end of the season, so it could be a spoiler or even a contender as this season unfolds.

Pleasantville will have some returning and more experienced players, but it will compete again in a division with some tough opponents.

Pinelands Regional graduated its two top scorers (James Cahill and Stephen DeMilio) and was a senior-heavy team in 2021. But the program is usually competitive and should be again this year.

Southern Regional made the sectional finals in 2020 but were under .500 last fall, so it looks to bounce back with some returners in 2022, including forward Mathieu Leonard.

St. Augustine Prep was a senior-heavy team and graduated three Press first-team All Stars, but the Hermits have been a top program in South Jersey each season regardless of the number of players it loses.

St. Joseph Academy has not won a game since 2018, but with a new coach the Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022.

Wildwood was very young in 2021 but returns many players, including sophomores Gavin Burns and Burke Fitzsimons. Under a new head coach, the Warriors look to be competitive in a tight Tri-County Conference Classic Division.

Wildwood Catholic Academy, which last had a winning season in 2019, had a handful of freshman and underclassmen compete last season. With more experience and the return of leading scorer Jimmy Kane, the Crusaders could surprise some teams.

Vineland will compete in a tough division with St. Augustine, Hammonton and EHT, but it has some strong returners, including Eoghan Edgar and Ethan Spinnato, and could impress this fall.

3 notable game

Sept 10: Delran at St. Augustine. Delran won the South Jersey Group II and state Group II titles in 2021 and are No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits, who lost 3-0 to Delran last season, are ranked fourth. This should be a tremendous early-season matchup.

Sept. 26: Hammonton at EHT. Not only is this a key divisional matchup, these teams had great battles in 2021, including for the CAL Tournament championship. Both are expected to be competitive, and they will compete against each other (at least) twice this season.

Oct. 25: Ocean City at Middle Township. These programs met last season with the Panthers winning 4-2. Both are expected to be among the top teams in the area again, so this late-season game before the playoffs start will be awesome to watch.

Key dates

Sept. 8: Opening day

Oct. 22: Playoff cutoff

Oct. 24: State tournament seeding

Oct. 27: Public Enrollment Groups Round I

Oct. 31: Public Round II & Non-Public Round I

Nov. 2: Public Round III & Non-Public Round II

Nov. 5: Public sectional finals & Non-Public Round III

Nov. 9: Public state group semifinals & Non-Public sectional finals

Nov. 12/13: Public & Non-Public group finals

Miscellaneous

Nine CAL teams finished over .500 in 2021 — Hammonton, EHT, Millville, Bridgeton, St. Augustine, Ocean City, Cedar Creek, Oakcrest and Middle Township. Even though those teams are expected to be among the top in the CAL again, the conference is very competitive throughout and should have some big games each night this season. In the Shore Conference, only Lacey and Pinelands had over-.500 seasons; they were the two top teams in their divisions. Both are also among the teams to watch this fall.