Tara McNally scores 4 for No. 8 Ocean City in win against Mainland

OCEAN CITY - Unlike in their previous meeting a month ago, the Ocean City High School field hockey team scored one goal after another Saturday in an 11-1 victory over rival Mainland Regional.
Senior midfielder Tara McNally led with four goals, all in a row from the first to third quarters. Racheli Levy-Smith and Carly Hanin added two goals apiece.
The Red Raiders sent wave after wave of quick attackers upfield on their artificial turf home field of Carey Stadium. Ocean City, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, scored three in the first quarter (including one by Nya Gilchrist in the first minute of play), two in the second quarter, two in the third and four in the fourth.
On Oct. 10, Ocean City edged Mainland 3-2 in overtime on the Mustangs' grass field.
The Red Raiders improved to 8-2 Saturday. Mainland dropped to 5-4.
"Our focus was on coming out stronger, and we scored in the first few minutes of play and kept the momentum the whole game," Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. "We're taking it one game at a time, and we're excited to have a postseason with things so crazy."
Ocean City will travel to Middle Township, ninth in the Elite 11, on Monday for a 3:30 p.m. game and will visit Lower Cape May Regional on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in regular-season games. The Red Raiders are top-seeded in the South East Region Group A playoffs and will host the winner between Atlantic City and Lower Cape May in a Nov. 17 quarterfinal. Also that day, fifth-seeded Mainland will meet fourth-seeded Millville in a South East A quarterfinal.
Just 50 seconds into Saturay's game, Gilchrist got the ball in front and scored her 11th goal of the season. Olivia Vanesko assisted.
Alexis Smallwood scored off an assist by McNally midway through the period.
McNally made it 3-0 with 3:40 left in the quarter. On her next goal, McNally took the ball right up the field and dodged defenders all the way to the net in the first minute of the second quarter. She also scored to make it 5-0 on a corner with no time on the clock to end the half. Katie Bowman assisted. A corner whistled as the clock is running out is played even though time has expired.
McNally's fourth goal, her team-leading 21st of the year, came on a penalty stroke as she fired into the left corner.
"Coach challenged us to come out faster today," said McNally, a 17-year-old resident of the Marmora section of Upper Township who will play for NCAA Division I Hofstra University next year. "We came out much stronger and faster. It was not really surprising how well we played."
O.C. usually plays in South Jersey Group III, but the regions and groups this year were designed to minimize travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South East A has teams from Groups II, III and IV.
"We're very excited going into the tournament, and we'll carry our momentum into playing teams we haven't met," McNally said.
Hanin scored twice with Mainland's Casey Murray getting a goal in-between the two, and it 8-1. Camryn Flynn got her second assist on Hanin's second goal. Levy-Smith's consecutive goals made it 10-1, and Ella Brogan added the final goal with 1:40 left to play.
"This was a rivalry game and we might see them in the playoffs," said Bowman, a 17-year-old center back from Ocean City. "We wanted to make a statement today."
O.C. goalie Nora Bridgeford had six saves, and Mainland keeper Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy made 17 stops, many from in close.
Mainland Reg. 0 0 0 1 - 1
Ocean City 3 2 2 4 - 11
Goals-Murray MR. McNally (4), Hanin (2), Levy-Smith (2), Gilchrist, Smallwood, Brogan OC.
Goalies-Pugliese-Conroy (17) MR. Bridgeford (6) OC.
Records-Mainland 5-4; O.C. 8-2.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.