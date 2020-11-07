Tara McNally scores 4 for No. 8 Ocean City in win against Mainland

Just 50 seconds into Saturay's game, Gilchrist got the ball in front and scored her 11th goal of the season. Olivia Vanesko assisted.

Alexis Smallwood scored off an assist by McNally midway through the period.

McNally made it 3-0 with 3:40 left in the quarter. On her next goal, McNally took the ball right up the field and dodged defenders all the way to the net in the first minute of the second quarter. She also scored to make it 5-0 on a corner with no time on the clock to end the half. Katie Bowman assisted. A corner whistled as the clock is running out is played even though time has expired.

McNally's fourth goal, her team-leading 21st of the year, came on a penalty stroke as she fired into the left corner.

"Coach challenged us to come out faster today," said McNally, a 17-year-old resident of the Marmora section of Upper Township who will play for NCAA Division I Hofstra University next year. "We came out much stronger and faster. It was not really surprising how well we played."

O.C. usually plays in South Jersey Group III, but the regions and groups this year were designed to minimize travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South East A has teams from Groups II, III and IV.