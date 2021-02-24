Sydney Pearson's 21 points leads Atlantic Christian over Pilgrim

The Atlantic Christian School girls basketball team beat Pilgrim Academy 68-34 on Wednesday in a Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference game.
Sydney Pearson scored a season-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds, six steals, two blocks and an assist. Liv Chapman had a career-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds, seven steals, four assists and three blocks.
Cristen Winkely had 14 points and nine assists, and Chloe Vogel scored eight. Shelby Weinwechter had four points and four blocks, and Paige Noble added two points, five rebounds and four steals.
Atlantic Christian improved to 10-4.
For Pilgrim, Elaina Smith scored nine, Emily Britton seven, Mackenzie Smith and Abby Remlein each had six, Cheyne Steinman scored four and Elaina Remlein scored two.
From Tuesday
Oakcrest 73,
Pleasantville 34
Nay Nay Clark scored 33 for the Falcons (5-3). Jackie Cooper scored 15, Chi Chi Ibeawuchi 12. For Pleasantville (0-8), Nadja Cherry scored 15, Lexis Keith 11.
Pleasantville: 2 13 15 4 — 34
Oakcrest: 26 14 21 12 — 73
Atlantic Christian 58,
Gloucester Christian 20
Cristen Winkel scored 16 and had seven assists, four steals and three rebounds for Atlantic Christian (9-4). Sydney Pearson scored 16, grabbed nine rebounds and had six steals. Liv Chapman had 11 points and 10 rebounds. She added four steals and three assists. Chloe Vogel scored six, grabbed three rebounds and three steals. Shelby Einwechter grabbed five rebounds and scored four. Paige Noble scored three, Daniella Ajayi two. Kami DeNick grabbed six rebounds.
AC: 15 21 12 10 — 58
GC: 7 2 7 4 — 20
No. 5 Olma 53,
No. 10 Millville 47
Jaiden Harris grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 10 points for the Villagers (8-1). Cassidy Garcia scored 11 and had four rebounds. Olivia Fiocchi grabbed 12 rebounds and scored four. Angelina Dragone grabbed 11 rebounds and scored four. Sydney Prescott scored nine and had eight rebounds. Drew Coyle scored eight and added seven rebounds. Madelynn Bernhardt scored four, Savannah Prescott three. OLMA is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Sha’naja Williams scored a game-high 16 for the Thunderbolts (4-3). Rianna Talley scored 15, Zahra Abiodun 12, San’aa Doss and Zahra Abiodun each scored two. Millville is ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11.
OLMA: 17 13 18 5 — 53
Millville: 14 10 12 11 — 47
Toms River East 49,
Southern Regional 30
Kelleen Sullivan scored 13 for host Toms River East (7-4). For Southern (3-7), Skylar Soltis grabbed 15 rebounds ad scored 10. Sarah Lally added eight points and eight rebounds. Molly Ciliberto and Summer Davis had six points and four rebounds apiece.
Southern: 6 11 7 6 — 30
T.R. East: 12 14 13 10 — 49
No. 4 Holy Spirit 52,
ACIT 41
Kira Murray led the visiting Spartans (7-1), who are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Fran Florio and Sophia Pasquale added eight and seven points, respectively, and Angelina Bell scored six. Cecila Bell scored four points, all in the fourth quarter.
For the Red Hawks (4-5), Grace Speer scored 21 points and Cea’anai Jackson had 16.
Holy Spirit: 12 15 10 15 — 52
ACIT: 10 12 8 10 — 41
Hammonton 45,
Buena Reg. 9
Emma Peretti scored 20 and had 13 rebounds for the visiting Blue Devils (5-3), and Sofia Purvis added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Alexa Panagopoylos scored five points and Caitlyn Salita had four. Karley Jacobs and Autumn Saunders each scored three for Buena (0-5).
Hammonton: 8 8 25 4 — 45
Buena: 3 0 6 0 — 9
Egg Harbor Twp. 35,
Cedar Creek 31
Lauren Baxter led with 12 points for the Eagles (5-4). Kierstyn Zinckgraf grabbed 11 rebounds and scored two. Amelia Zinckgraf grabbed 10 rebounds and scored six. Mikki Pomatto scored eight and had five rebounds. Yani Davis scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Katrina Suarez had nine rebounds and three points.
Jezlyn Cross scored 12 for the Pirates (2-6). Ashley Nicolichia scored eight, Corinne Morgan four, Jada Hill and Mia McColl each had three, Kileen McNeill one.
EHT: 14 8 5 6 — 35
Cedar Creek: 10 6 5 10 — 31
No. 8 Vineland 58,
St. Joseph 17
Jinelys Alvarez scored 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Vineland (8-1). Samantha Jones scored 16 and added seven assists and six rebounds. Thalia Duncan grabbed five rebounds. Egypt Owen grabbed eight rebounds and had four points. Zaria Watkins had seven rebounds and three points. Destiny Wallace scored four points and had three assists. Aaliyah Williams scored two. The Fighting Clan are No. 8 in The Elite 11.
Cassidy Perry led the Wildcats with 12 points. Katie Dainton and Brielle Hutchinson each scored two, Marci Jaquet one.
St. Joseph: 4 4 4 5 — 17
Vineland: 15 15 8 20 — 58
Lacey Twp. 53,
Toms River South 38
Maddie Bell scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lions (6-4). Madison MacGillivray scored eight and grabbed four rebounds. Cayli Biele scored eight and had two rebounds. Riley Mahan scored seven. Riley Giordano grabbed seven rebounds and scored six. Nicole Coraggio and McKayla Mooney each scored two.
Kelle Anwander scored 13 and Emma Wagner 12 for Toms River South (2-8).
TRS: 7 13 13 5 — 38
Lacey: 12 16 7 18 — 53
Pt. Pleasant Borough 56,
Pinelands Reg. 48
Bridget Dudas scored 22 points for the Wildcats (2-4). Sunni DiElmo scored 12, Tamar Beaubom eight, Emily Fence four, Kayla Davis two, Kayla Weber one.
Erika Marinella led PPB (6-4) with 16 points.
Pinelands: 11 17 12 10 — 48
PPB 14 9 13 20 — 56
Jackson Liberty 42,
Barnegat 19
Cara McCoy led the Bengals (1-7) with 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Niasia Davis scored four and had four rebounds. Erin Breyta and Ashley Pringle each grabbed three rebounds and scored two.
