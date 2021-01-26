Sydney Pearson notches 1,000th career point for Atlantic Christian: Roundup

Atlantic Christian School’s Sydney Pearson scored her 1,000th career point Tuesday as the Cougars girls basketball team beat Calvary Academy 52-9.
Pearson hit a layup with three minutes left in the first quarter to reach 1,000 points. She scored 12 points in the game and now has 1,009 points. She also had five rebounds and five assists.
Liv Chapman led Atlantic Christian (2-0) with 15 points and had 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Cristen Winkel added 10 points, 10 assists, seven steals and five rebounds. Shelby Einwechter scored six points, Chloe Vogel added four points, Paige Noble had three and Kami DeNick had two.
Atl.Christian 20 14 7 11 — 52
Calvary Academy 0 2 4 3 — 9
Pilgrim Academy 50, Pleasantville 32
Elaina Smith led visiting Pilgrim with 18 points. For Pleasantville, Khaliyah Haraksin led with 16 points and ILexis Keith had six. Ah’ Lajzah Gainer and Nadja Cherry added four points apiece.
No. 1 Wildwood Catholic Acad. 89, Cape May Tech 19
Marianna Papazoglou scored 32 points for the host Crusaders, who are top-ranked in The Press Elite 11. Kimmy Casiello added 15. Kennedy Campbell had 12 points for the Hawks.
Cape May Tech 4 7 2 6 - 19
Wildwood Catholic Acad. 30 22 23 14 - 89
No. 7 Wildwood 66, Penns Grove 29
Imene Fathi scored 24 points and had five rebounds for the host Warriors (1-0), who are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Jenna Hans added 10 points and had eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and six steals. Sinaia Stroman-Hills scored 10 points and had seven rebounds, and Maya Benichou had seven points. Ava Troiano added three points, and Leah Benichou, Kaliah Sumlin and Torence Gallo each had two points.
Shanti Horace led Penns Grove (0-1) with seven points and Ne’Asia Roman and Arianna Robinson each had six.
Boys basketball
No. 1 St. Joseph Academy 73, Millville 50
Marcus Price led the Wildcats with 26 points and Dom Thomas added 15. St. Joseph is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Amaldo Rodriguez and Ja’son Prevard had nine and seven points, respectively. Jordan Stafford had six points, Antonio Snyder added five points and Darryl McGraw had four.
For Millville, Zyahir Pickett scored 21 points and Zameir Bryant added 14. Jabbar Barriento had eight points, Nick Buonadonna scored two points and Calem Bowman had two.
No. 5 Ocean City 70, Mainland Regional 55
Ocean City senior guard Gannon Brady scored 31 points to lead the win. The visiting Red Raiders, ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11, led 37-23 at halftime.
No. 3 Wildwood Catholic 67, Cape May Tech 32
Nick Montalbano topped the visiting Crusaders with 21 points and eight rebounds, Jacob Hopping had 19 points and seven rebounds. Wildwood Catholic is No. 3 in the Elite 11.
Wildwood Catholic outscored Cape May Tech 24-2 in the second quarter. David Zarfati added 14 points and five assists. Alex Konov and Andrew Draghi each had four points, Martin Anguelov had three points, seven assists and five steals, and Liam Grimes had two points.
Wildwood Catholic Acad. 19 24 15 9 — 67
Cape May Tech 11 2 12 7 — 32
Ice Hockey
Christian Brothers 4, St. Augustine Prep 1
CBA (3-0) scored twice in the second period and added two more goals in the third to win it. The Prep (1-1) scored in the third period.
