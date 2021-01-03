Swimmers, coaches preparing for most unusual season

Mainland’s Katie McClintock, The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year in 2019 and 2020, led the Mustangs (13-1) to the conference title last year. She won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke at the Meet of Champions on March 1. McClintock set two national public school records in meters Jan. 30, winning the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 13.76 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.56. She’s also a member of the Seahawks club team.

“I go to the gym two days a week, and I swim whenever I can,” said McClintock, an 18-year-old senior from Linwood who will swim for the University of Wisconsin next winter. “I hope things settle down and we can go at our own pace and get back in our own pool. The season is going to look a lot different with no states or Meet of Champions. We’ll try to make the best of what we have.

“Each one of my other seasons has been better than the one before, but this high school season I want to be a leader as a senior and help the girls through this season.”

EHT’s Brandon Bell, a two-time first-team Press All-Star, was a key part of the Eagles’ conference title year last winter. He’s also a member of the Seahawks.