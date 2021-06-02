Super sophomore Sweeney leads EHT over Shawnee

“I’ve known that since he was 11 or 12 years old,” EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said. “He knows what the expectations are here. He wants the baseball. He’s a big-time arm. Everybody knew he was the guy who was going to get the ball.”

The Shawnee/EHT matchup was one of the most intriguing matchups of the first round of the playoffs. Few South Jersey teams were playing as well as Shawnee. The Renegades (13-6) had won five straight and 10 of their last 11 games. Egg Harbor is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Shawnee is ranked No. 6.

These two teams had met on the season’s opening weekend with EHT winning 5-4.

Shawnee starter Ethan Bowen matched Sweeney for the first three innings. Bowen struck out six and allowed just three hits during that stretch.

But EHT broke through in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs without the benefit of an RBI hit.

The runs came after the Eagles got two breaks to load the bases with no outs. Jacob Dembin failed to get a bunt down and then lined a 1-2 pitch for a single to put runners on first and second.

Jason Hill then stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter to execute a sacrifice bunt. Hill placed the bunt perfectly between the pitcher’s mound and third for an infield single.