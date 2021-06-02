Super sophomore Sweeney leads EHT over Shawnee

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Shawnee High School baseball team was not your normal No. 11 seed in the state tournament.
That was OK for Egg Harbor Township, however, because Justin Sweeney isn’t your normal sophomore pitcher.
Sweeney threw a complete-game three-hitter as the sixth-seeded Eagles beat Shawnee 5-1 in a South Jersey Group IV first-round playoff game Wednesday afternoon.
“It was a big game,” Sweeney said. “I know a lot of guys (on Shawnee), a lot of good players. I just wanted to pitch like it was any other game.”
Sweeney controlled the Renegades from the start and never appeared flustered on the mound. He struck out six and walked one. Shawnee got just two runners past second base.
“I tried to keep my composure out there,” he said. “I came into the dugout, chilled. I was comfortable. I’ve thrown a good amount of big games this year.”
Sweeney is wise beyond his years when it comes to baseball. He grew up around the Egg Harbor Township program. His older brother Jordan, now at Rutgers University, played for the Eagles.
Justin has already committed to Rutgers. He threw a no-hitter in his last regular season start against perennial power St. Augustine Prep last week. Sweeney has a 1.46 ERA this season with 62 strikeouts in 38 1/13 innings.
“I’ve known that since he was 11 or 12 years old,” EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said. “He knows what the expectations are here. He wants the baseball. He’s a big-time arm. Everybody knew he was the guy who was going to get the ball.”
The Shawnee/EHT matchup was one of the most intriguing matchups of the first round of the playoffs. Few South Jersey teams were playing as well as Shawnee. The Renegades (13-6) had won five straight and 10 of their last 11 games. Egg Harbor is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Shawnee is ranked No. 6.
These two teams had met on the season’s opening weekend with EHT winning 5-4.
Shawnee starter Ethan Bowen matched Sweeney for the first three innings. Bowen struck out six and allowed just three hits during that stretch.
But EHT broke through in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs without the benefit of an RBI hit.
The runs came after the Eagles got two breaks to load the bases with no outs. Jacob Dembin failed to get a bunt down and then lined a 1-2 pitch for a single to put runners on first and second.
Jason Hill then stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter to execute a sacrifice bunt. Hill placed the bunt perfectly between the pitcher’s mound and third for an infield single.
EHT then scored their runs on two hit batters with the bases loaded, Ethan Dodd’s sacrifice fly to center field, a throwing error and a wild pitch.
"These programs are mirror images of each other," Carmichael said. "We were fortunate to catch a couple of breaks."
With a five-run lead, Sweeney smartly pitched to contact. At times, he seemed to be taking something off his pitches to ensure they were over the plate.
“Once we got up five runs, I wanted to let my defense do a lot of the work,” he said. “A whole bunch of confidence comes right into your brain (when you get the lead). “
EHT (19-4) will play at third-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday. Clearview beat Toms River North 2-0 in Wednesday’s first round.
EHT has had some disappointing losses this season, including a first-round loss to West Deptford in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic, a 16-team elimination tournament that featured most of South Jersey’s top teams.
But Wednesday was the Eagles' fourth straight win, and they seem to be playing their best baseball of the season.
“We hit a little patch there where things kind of got away from us,” Carmichael said. “We learned lessons along the way.”
Shawnee;000 001 0 – 1 3 1
EHT;000 500 x – 5 8 0
WP. Sweeney
LP. Bowen
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.