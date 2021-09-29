Summer Reimet's six goals lead Ocean City over OLMA

After that first goal, the Red Raiders settled down and the communication and touches improved, Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said. The Red Raiders scored five in the final 12 minutes of the first half, including four from Reimet.

“All these teams that come in are going to work. And they are going to work until they can’t anymore,” Cuneo said. “For us, we need to kind of regroup when it comes to our pregame warmups, and that’s on me.

“We have to refocus and come out harder because every team we face is going to come out hard on us. ... I think we had our chances early, we just can’t let our frustration get the best of us.”

In the 30th minute, Slimmer sent a perfect pass to Reimet to extend the lead to 2-0. In the 33rd minute, Slimmer scored off an assist from McKenna Chisholm. Another corner kick from Slimmer led to Reiner’s third goal to make the lead 4-0.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reimet scored again in the 40th minute off an assist from Naomi Nnewehi, giving the Red Raiders a 5-0 lead at halftime.

“It felt great,” said Slimmer, 17, of Upper Township said. “We were getting connections, but nothing seemed to be getting in the net.”