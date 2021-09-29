Summer Reimet's six goals lead Ocean City over OLMA

OCEAN CITY — Summer Reimet is one of the best attackers in the state.
And her dominance continued Wednesday.
The senior scored six goals to lead the undefeated Ocean City High School girls soccer team to an 8-1 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at Tennessee Avenue Sports Complex.
Reimet leads the Red Raiders with 24 goals this season. Four of her goals Wednesday came off assists from senior midfielder Hope Slimmer.
OLMA fell to 1-2-1.
“It feels great, but, of course, it comes from my teammates, especially Hope in the middle,” said Reimet, 17, of Ocean City. “I’m proud of everyone.”
The Red Raiders (6-0) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. For the opening 25 minutes, the Red Raiders had multiple shots on net and, for the most part, maintained possession in their offensive end. But they had nothing to show for it.
The scoring started in the 28th minute after the Red Raiders were awarded a corner kick. Slimmer sailed the ball to a group of her teammates in front of the net, and Reimet knocked it in.
“It felt really good to get that first one in,” Reimet said about the first goal. “It definitely took a while for us to get things together, but that’s something we are working on. For (later in the season and playoffs), that is something we need to get together.”
After that first goal, the Red Raiders settled down and the communication and touches improved, Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said. The Red Raiders scored five in the final 12 minutes of the first half, including four from Reimet.
“All these teams that come in are going to work. And they are going to work until they can’t anymore,” Cuneo said. “For us, we need to kind of regroup when it comes to our pregame warmups, and that’s on me.
“We have to refocus and come out harder because every team we face is going to come out hard on us. ... I think we had our chances early, we just can’t let our frustration get the best of us.”
In the 30th minute, Slimmer sent a perfect pass to Reimet to extend the lead to 2-0. In the 33rd minute, Slimmer scored off an assist from McKenna Chisholm. Another corner kick from Slimmer led to Reiner’s third goal to make the lead 4-0.
Reimet scored again in the 40th minute off an assist from Naomi Nnewehi, giving the Red Raiders a 5-0 lead at halftime.
“It felt great,” said Slimmer, 17, of Upper Township said. “We were getting connections, but nothing seemed to be getting in the net.”
Slimmer also assisted on Reimet’s fifth goal in the 58th minute to extend the lead to 6-0. The two seniors have a strong connection on the field, which Slimmer called “special.” Slimmer also connects well with her younger sister, Joy.
Reimet loves her chemistry with Slimmer.
“We play on the same club team as well, Player Development Academy, so we take the same connections from the club team to high school,” Reimet said. “It’s great having a player I’m familiar with to play with every year.”
Reimet also scored in the 71st minute off an assist from Mia Schultz. OLMA’s Brooke Callan scored in the 72nd minute to make it 7-1. Ocean City’s Kiera Schmidt scored in the 73rd minute to cap the scoring.
Ocean City finished with 18 shots.
Cuneo added that the offense was great, but wanted to make sure her defense did not go unnoticed, including great performances from Riley Fortna and Kasey McDonnell. Tori Vliet made four saves.
Elizabeth Giamboy made 18 saves for OLMA.
Slimmer finished with five assists.
Cuneo called the senior a “workhorse” and a “pass-first player,” saying she probably runs at least 10 miles each game because she covers so much space and never stops.
“So, it doesn’t surprise me that the assists come from her,” Cuneo said.
The team’s goal is to remain undefeated as long as possible, Reimet and Slimmer both said.
“It’s a great season,” Slimmer said. “I’m really proud of all the girls. We all work really hard. We played really good together, and I think I have a strong team this year.”
<&rule>
<&rdpStrong>OLMA; 0 1 — 1</&rdpStrong>
<&rdpStrong>Ocean City; 5 3 — 8</&rdpStrong>
<&rdpStrong>Goals</&rdpStrong>— Reimet (6), Slimmer, Schmidt; Callan OLMA
<&rdpStrong>Goalies</&rdpStrong>— Vliet (4) OC; Giamboy (11) OLMA
<&rdpStrong>Contact Patrick Mulranen:</&rdpStrong> 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.