Summer Reimet leads Ocean City girls to Coaches Tournament final: Roundup

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team has made it to the final of the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament.

The second-seeded Red Raiders, thanks to a two-goal performance from Summer Reimet, beat third-seeded Rancocas Valley Regional 2-1 in the semifinal Wednesday night in Cherry Hill.

Reimet put the Red Raiders up 1-0 about six-and-a-half minutes into the game. They carried that lead into halftime.

Rancocas Valley answered about eight minutes in the second half, when Leah Howe tied it at 1-1.

Reimet answered about five minutes later, scoring her second of the game to put O.C. back up 2-1. The Red Raiders held off a late surge to come away with the win.

Ocean City is looking to be the first Cape-Atlantic League girls program to win the prestigious Coaches Tournament, whose girls tournament dates to 1984.

Ocean City will play the winner of No. 1 Eastern Regional and No. 13 Bishop Eustace in the final at 6 p.m. Saturday in Cherry Hill. Eastern has won the last three tournaments (2017-19). There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.

