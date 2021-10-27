Summer Reimet leads Ocean City girls to Coaches Tournament final: Roundup

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team has made it to the final of the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament.
The second-seeded Red Raiders, thanks to a two-goal performance from Summer Reimet, beat third-seeded Rancocas Valley Regional 2-1 in the semifinal Wednesday night in Cherry Hill.
Reimet put the Red Raiders up 1-0 about six-and-a-half minutes into the game. They carried that lead into halftime.
Rancocas Valley answered about eight minutes in the second half, when Leah Howe tied it at 1-1.
Reimet answered about five minutes later, scoring her second of the game to put O.C. back up 2-1. The Red Raiders held off a late surge to come away with the win.
Ocean City is looking to be the first Cape-Atlantic League girls program to win the prestigious Coaches Tournament, whose girls tournament dates to 1984.
Ocean City will play the winner of No. 1 Eastern Regional and No. 13 Bishop Eustace in the final at 6 p.m. Saturday in Cherry Hill. Eastern has won the last three tournaments (2017-19). There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Other games
Holy Spirit 6, Cape May Tech 0: Maddie Abbott, Morgan Keil, Angelina Bell, Kendall Murphy, Taylor Murphy and Amanda Salvati each scored for the Spartans (10-4). Paige Snyder had two assists. Millinda Marigliano and Jordan Finnerty each had one. Keil and Marigliano each made one save in the shutout. Cape May Tech fell to 1-13.
Delsea 4, Cumberland Regional 0: Riley Boucher scored twice for Delsea (14-4-1). Morgan Brown and Jenna Master each scored once. Kylee Reissek and Ava Szwed each had one assist. Arianna Myers made one save in the shutout. Emily Bokma made eight saves for Cumberland (8-10).
Field hockey
S.J. Group III first round
(1) Ocean City 11, (16) Timber Creek 0: Carly Hanin scored four goals and had two assists for the top-seeded Red Raiders in their victory over No. 16 seed Timber Creek.
Tricia Nicoletti scored two goals while Brooke Stell, Olivia Vanesko, Racheli Levy-Smith, Julia Neff and Camryn Flynn each scored one goal. Brooke Hanley, Neff, Flynn and Andi Helphenstine each had one assist. Ocean City will host No. 9 seed Allentown in the second round by Tuesday. Timber Creek finished the season 3-16.
(5) Cherry Hill West 6, (12) Lacey Township 0: Mia Zaris scored twice for the Cherry Hill West (11-9). Tatum Woods scored once and had two assists. Grace Donaghy, Addison Petti and Emily Hazel each scored once. Cara Malihan, Karine Johnson and Hazel each had an assist. Abigail Sims made three saves in the shutout. Maeve Meehan made 23 saves for Lacey (10-8-1). Cherry Hill West will play the No 4. seed Clearview on Tuesday.
(7) Toms River South 1, (10) Mainland Regional 0: Mallory Higham scored on an assist from Eliana Momm for the No. 7 seed Indians (12-8). Adrianna Goodwin made seven saves in the shutout. Farley O'Brien made 10 saves for Mainland (10-10-1). The Indians will travel to No. 2 seed Moorestown by Tuesday.
S.J. Group II first round
(3) Wall Twp. 4, (14) Cumberland Regional 0: Nicole Hartz and Sydney Yodh each scored twice for the No. 3 seed Crimson Knights (15-2). Noella Jones had two assists. Yodh had one. Gabrielle Raichle made six saves in the shutout. Katelyn Edminster made 15 saves for Cumberland (11-3). Wall will play the No. 6 seed Haddonfield by Monday.
(5) Ocean Township 6, (12) Pinelands Regional 1: Ally Walk scored once and had three assists for the No. 5 seed Spartans (15-4). Taylor Cerafice, Jordan Dobin, Erica Pardon, Taylor Hough and Catie Horn each scored one goal. Allsion Tanasy and Pardon each had one assist. Abby Romanek scored on an assist from Kamryn Borden. Julia Morrin made 22 saves for No. 12 seed Pinelands (9-9). Ocean Township will play No. 4 seed Rumson-Fair Haven on Monday.
Boys soccer
Cedar Creek 5, Wildwood Catholic Academy 1: Jason DiFilippo scored twice for the Pirates (12-7-1). Rourke Watson, Hunter Stubley and Shane Houck each scored once. Chris Deleon, Laurence Strazzeri, Houck and Stubley each had an assist. Daniel Perez made three saves. Wildwood Catholic fell to 2-12.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.