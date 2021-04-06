Stockton varsity eight earns first Mid-Atlantic Rowing weekly honor

The Stockton University varsity eight was named the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Crew of the Week for women’s rowing. The Ospreys were recognized after winning both of their races against Iona College in Atlantic City on Saturday.
It was the first MARC weekly honor in program history.
Emily Culmone (Ocean City City High School graduate), Gabrielle Eppright (Cape May Tech), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Caitlyn Fogarty, Olivia Hurley, Michaela Pope and Kayla Bokor (Wayne/Roxbury) rowed in both victories.
Lorelei Hendricks was the coxswain for the varsity eight that claimed the MARC Crew of the Week accolade.
Stockton won the first race in 6 minutes,13.8 seconds. The Osprey varsity eight then finished 5:54.7 in its next race by 27 seconds over the Stockton second varsity eight while Iona finished third.
Stockton will host Catholic University at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Atlantic City Boat House.
Softball: The visiting Ospreys dropped a doubleheader to The College of New Jersey on Tuesday in Ewing Township, losing 9-5 and 5-1. The Lions improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
Stockton (0-8 overall and 0-4 NJAC) made it 1-0 in the first inning as shortstop Lilly James singled in Meg Murzello. But the Lions took a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Stockton battled back as designated player Jenna Patterson hit a three-run homer in the top of the third. After a TCNJ run in the bottom of the inning made it 6-4, Stockton pinch hitter Megan McManus (Mainland Regional) doubled in Murzello with the Ospreys’ fifth run in the top of the fourth. TCNJ added two runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the fifth.
TCNJ third baseman Lauren Conroy had a homer and a double in the first game and two hits and an RBI in the second. The Ospreys had only two hits in the second game, singles by Angie Dunphy and McManus. Vanessa Tancini scored the Ospreys’ only run on a passed ball in the fifth inning to tie it at 1-1. The Lions scored to go up 2-1 in the bottom of the inning, and added three more runs in the sixth to make it 5-1.
Both Stockton pitchers, Samantha McErlane (0-4) in the first game, and Stevie Unger (0-2) in the second game, went six innings.
The Ospreys host Rutgers-Newark in a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Women’s golf: Stockton freshman Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) shot a 112 (tied for 22nd place) and sophomore Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) shot a 117 (25th place) Monday at the Arcadia Knights Invitational at Cedar Brook Country Club in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
