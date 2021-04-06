Stockton varsity eight earns first Mid-Atlantic Rowing weekly honor

The Stockton University varsity eight was named the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Crew of the Week for women’s rowing. The Ospreys were recognized after winning both of their races against Iona College in Atlantic City on Saturday.

It was the first MARC weekly honor in program history.

Emily Culmone (Ocean City City High School graduate), Gabrielle Eppright (Cape May Tech), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Caitlyn Fogarty, Olivia Hurley, Michaela Pope and Kayla Bokor (Wayne/Roxbury) rowed in both victories.

Lorelei Hendricks was the coxswain for the varsity eight that claimed the MARC Crew of the Week accolade.

Stockton won the first race in 6 minutes,13.8 seconds. The Osprey varsity eight then finished 5:54.7 in its next race by 27 seconds over the Stockton second varsity eight while Iona finished third.

Stockton will host Catholic University at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Atlantic City Boat House.

Softball: The visiting Ospreys dropped a doubleheader to The College of New Jersey on Tuesday in Ewing Township, losing 9-5 and 5-1. The Lions improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.