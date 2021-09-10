Steven Berrodin's goal helps Middle start season strong

Steven Berrodin scored to lead the Middle Township High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Friday.

It was the first win of the season for the Panthers (1-0).

Colin Jastremski assisted on Berrodin's goal. Devon Bock made five saves in the shutout. For Cedar Creek (1-1), Kyle O'Connor made nine saves.

Egg Harbor Twp. 5, ACIT 0: Evan Bevilaqua scored twice for the Eagles (2-0). Henry Calix, Jackson Griffith, Ryan Evenson and Matthew Sanchez each scored once. Jude Urban finished with an assist. Brett Barnes made two saves. ACIT fell to 0-2.

Clayton 4, Wildwood 2: Josh Vallese and Alexsandro Bautista each scored for the Warriors (1-1). Gavin Burns and Kelan Miller each finished with an assist. Alessandro Sanzone made nine saves.

Lacey Twp. 2, Toms River South 1: Connor Bencik scored in double overtime to lead the Lions to a season-opening win. Dillon Raparelli assisted on the goal. Logan Cross also scored for the Lions (1-0). Ryan Fitzgerald made 12 saves. Toms River South fell to 0-1.

Girls soccer