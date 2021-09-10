Steven Berrodin's goal helps Middle start season strong

Steven Berrodin scored to lead the Middle Township High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Friday.
It was the first win of the season for the Panthers (1-0).
Colin Jastremski assisted on Berrodin's goal. Devon Bock made five saves in the shutout. For Cedar Creek (1-1), Kyle O'Connor made nine saves.
Egg Harbor Twp. 5, ACIT 0: Evan Bevilaqua scored twice for the Eagles (2-0). Henry Calix, Jackson Griffith, Ryan Evenson and Matthew Sanchez each scored once. Jude Urban finished with an assist. Brett Barnes made two saves. ACIT fell to 0-2.
Clayton 4, Wildwood 2: Josh Vallese and Alexsandro Bautista each scored for the Warriors (1-1). Gavin Burns and Kelan Miller each finished with an assist. Alessandro Sanzone made nine saves.
Lacey Twp. 2, Toms River South 1: Connor Bencik scored in double overtime to lead the Lions to a season-opening win. Dillon Raparelli assisted on the goal. Logan Cross also scored for the Lions (1-0). Ryan Fitzgerald made 12 saves. Toms River South fell to 0-1.
Girls soccer
Buena Reg. 5, Bridgeton 2: Camryn Johnson scored four goals for Buena (1-2). Kaelyn Mchale scored one. Jessica Perella finished with three assists, Maria Mazzoni added an assist. Jadarys Morales made 23 saves for the Chiefs. Adelina Wilks scored twice for Bridgeton (1-1). Bridgeton finished with 23 shots on goal. Kristina Marrero made 17 saves for Bridgeton.
Absegami 6, Camden Tech 1: Maka Wokocha, Maya Scannell, Skylar Rhodes, Maddie Pratt, Shyna Kataria and Julia Hartman each scored for the Braves (1-1). Rebecca Silipena and Mackenzie Denney combined for the shutout. For Camden Tech, Stephanie Calderon scored. Katelyn Burns made 10. saves.
Atlantic Christian 5, Veritas Christian 3: Eve Wilson, Eden Wilson, Becca Kelley, Reyna Lewis and Sophia Johnson each scored for Atlantic Christian (1-0). Eden Wilson finished with two assists. Taylor Sutton made five saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.