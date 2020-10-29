State individual high school wrestling tournament in jeopardy for 2021

New Jersey high school wrestling coaches are hopeful the individual state championships will still be held this winter season.
An announcement was made Wednesday during a state Wrestling Coaches Association meeting that, at the moment, there are no plans for the tournament, which is annually held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in March.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday said a decision has not been made.
"While we’ve announced a basic framework for season 2 — this year’s designation for our traditional winter season — planning remains preliminary and subject to change, particularly given current health information," the association said in a written statement. "No formal decisions have been made about postseason play, including individual wrestling contests.
"Certainly, we welcome input from our various sports committees and active volunteers, but it’s important to keep in mind that nothing is final until NJSIAA makes a formal announcement. As we noted in May, during a time of tremendous uncertainty, it’s not uncommon for rumors to circulate."
New Jersey has crowned state individual champions every year since 1934.
There will, however, still be a team state tournament in mid-February. Like the fall sports season, the wrestling schedule will be based on team location to limit travel. Only dual meets will be held, meaning tri-meets and quads have been scratched.
With wrestling involving constant skin-to-skin contact, sanitation has always been a priority. That being the case, Southern Regional coach Dan Roy thinks teams are already well-equipped to operate under the strict guidelines brought about by the pandemic.
"When it comes to cleanliness, I think the wrestling community does even more, because of possible skin disease and that kind of stuff," said Roy, who's entering his second season as head coach after 16 years as a Rams assistant. "With showers, washing the mats and sanitizing things, I think our sport in general does more of that than any other sport."
Though nothing is concrete, Roy is confident the state will eventually allow the tournament to go on.
Even though the schools compete as teams throughout the regular season and playoffs, the individual boys and girls state tournaments have been an essential part of the wrestling fabric for decades.
Placing high in one's weight class can attract attention from NCAA Division I schools and potentially earn scholarships. Holy Spirit High School coach Ralph Paolone, whose son Gavin is facing that exact situation as a junior, said the tournament offers opportunities that can't be replaced.
"I would say it's devastating (if the tournament were officially canceled)," Paolone said. "It's devastating for the seniors and devastating for the juniors, because the junior year for wrestling is a huge year for recruiting for colleges. If you win a state tournament, you're pretty much getting a Division I scholarship. If you place probably in the top six, you're getting strong consideration for that. That opportunity for a lot of these kids, who have worked for it their entire lives, wouldn't be there."
