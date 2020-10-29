State individual high school wrestling tournament in jeopardy for 2021

With wrestling involving constant skin-to-skin contact, sanitation has always been a priority. That being the case, Southern Regional coach Dan Roy thinks teams are already well-equipped to operate under the strict guidelines brought about by the pandemic.

"When it comes to cleanliness, I think the wrestling community does even more, because of possible skin disease and that kind of stuff," said Roy, who's entering his second season as head coach after 16 years as a Rams assistant. "With showers, washing the mats and sanitizing things, I think our sport in general does more of that than any other sport."

Though nothing is concrete, Roy is confident the state will eventually allow the tournament to go on.

Even though the schools compete as teams throughout the regular season and playoffs, the individual boys and girls state tournaments have been an essential part of the wrestling fabric for decades.

Placing high in one's weight class can attract attention from NCAA Division I schools and potentially earn scholarships. Holy Spirit High School coach Ralph Paolone, whose son Gavin is facing that exact situation as a junior, said the tournament offers opportunities that can't be replaced.