St. Joseph's Chase Lomax commits to play at D-I Long Island U.

Chase Lomax said his college choice largely came down to which football program showed they wanted him to the most.
After having regular phone conversations throughout the season with Long Island University defensive line coach Lou Scala, he was confident that was where he belonged.
The 17-year-old announced Nov. 16 on Twitter that he committed to LIU to continue his academic and football career.
"To the entire (St. Joseph Academy) community, you have made these past four years amazing," Lomax, of Washington Township, said in the tweet, "and I am more than thankful for all of the people working behind the scenes to ensure the success of me and my peers."
Lomax was also recruited by other NCAA Division-I schools Sacred Heart, Marist and Dayton, but his instant connection to Scala drew him closer to LIU.
"I think we're very similar people, especially when it comes to football," Lomax said. "He played football at LIU. He said he played with intensity and he said he sees that in my film."
The senior lineman is currently undecided in his major, but said he's interested in business and law.
Lomax was part of the Non-Public Group II championship teams in 2017 and 2018. He heads into Saturday's game against Burlington Township, the final game of his high school career, with 133 career tackles, including 41 tackles for loss. In St. Joseph's last game against crosstown rival Hammonton, the senior had five tackles and six quarterback hurries en route to a 13-0 Wildcats win.
Chase is the youngest of three brothers, and his graduation marks the end of the Lomax name in a Wildcats uniform for the foreseeable future. Derek, a 2016 graduation, went on to play for Lehigh; and Brad, a 2019 grad, is a sophomore at Salisbury.
"My older brother set the foundation," Chase said, "and my middle brother just kind of built upon it. Just coming in as a freshman, I knew it was my role to to wrap everything up and go out on a good note. When people think of the Lomax family, I just hope they think that we worked hard, put our head down and represented the team well.
Playing in the D-I Football Championship Subdivision, the LIU Sharks finished 0-10 in 2019, including an 0-7 record in the Northeast Conference. It was the Sharks' first season at the D-I level after bumping up from Division II. Their 2020 season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chase wants to be part of the generation that turns the program around.
"Their motto right now is, 'Worst to first,'" he said. "It's not going to come easy, and the goal every week will be just to win the day, win the week, and I just hope that after I'm done my four years there, I can say I was part of a great rebuild there."
