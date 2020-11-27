St. Joseph's Chase Lomax commits to play at D-I Long Island U.

Chase is the youngest of three brothers, and his graduation marks the end of the Lomax name in a Wildcats uniform for the foreseeable future. Derek, a 2016 graduation, went on to play for Lehigh; and Brad, a 2019 grad, is a sophomore at Salisbury.

"My older brother set the foundation," Chase said, "and my middle brother just kind of built upon it. Just coming in as a freshman, I knew it was my role to to wrap everything up and go out on a good note. When people think of the Lomax family, I just hope they think that we worked hard, put our head down and represented the team well.

Playing in the D-I Football Championship Subdivision, the LIU Sharks finished 0-10 in 2019, including an 0-7 record in the Northeast Conference. It was the Sharks' first season at the D-I level after bumping up from Division II. Their 2020 season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chase wants to be part of the generation that turns the program around.

"Their motto right now is, 'Worst to first,'" he said. "It's not going to come easy, and the goal every week will be just to win the day, win the week, and I just hope that after I'm done my four years there, I can say I was part of a great rebuild there."

