Ava Fisher was 12 when her travel softball team needed a pitcher.

She raised her hand to volunteer. Everyone laughed.

“I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t try pitching,’” she said.

Fisher wasn’t deterred.

“The biggest thing for me is I put all the work in after I had so many people say that I couldn’t do it,” said Fisher, now a rising senior at St. Joseph Academy. “I think that pushed me to become the pitcher I am today and the person I am today.”

She is now one of the state’s top pitchers. The Washington Township resident is The Press Player of the Year after a season in which she led the Wildcats to the state Non-Public B championship with her arm and bat.

She hit .410 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. In the circle, Fisher struck out 267 in 158 innings and finished with a 2.39 ERA.

Fisher worked constantly on her pitching. She still does.

“I kept pushing through,” she said. “Did pitching lessons. I worked really hard, had sleepless nights, and a lot of feedback from people — good and bad.”

St. Joseph was 0-9 in state softball finals before this season. Fisher struck out 14 as the Wildcats beat Morris Catholic 7-1 in the title game.

“It was awesome,” Fisher said of winning the state title. “Not only were we representing our school, we were representing all the other small schools in South Jersey. Everyone always overlooks the South Jersey schools. They always predict the North Jersey schools to win.”

Fisher, 16, has always had a powerful arm, but she struggled with her control much of her high school career. Her walks became less frequent as this season progressed. In the four state tournament games, she struck out 52 and walked 15 in 24 innings.

“She really got focused in the second half of the season,” St. Joe coach Les Olson said. “She started on her own asking to do a lot of bullpens in practice. Her pitches have always been tough to hit.

“Unfortunately, in the past, when you walk a couple and maybe a wild pitch or a passed ball happens, a team gets one hit in that inning and scores a run or two. If she forces a team to get two or three hits in an inning to score a run, there aren’t too many teams around that can do that.”

Softball is one of the sports St. Joseph is known for. Fisher said the small Hammonton school is the perfect place for her.

“We have a saying: Faith, family, future,” she said. “It really does have a family feel. You’re friends with everybody. You know everyone’s first name. You know where they live. You know everything about everyone. That’s what I’m looking for in a school.”

Team of the Year

Egg Harbor Township lost in the state Group IV final last year.

The goal this year was to return to the state final, but the Eagles were upset in the South Jersey Group IV semifinals by Cherokee.

Still, Egg Harbor finished 23-2, won the Cape-Atlantic League championship and were ranked No. 6 final Press Elite 11.

The Eagles are The Press Team of the Year.

“We had a lot of expectations we wanted to exceed,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said.

Troster said this was a season of growth for the Eagles, who beat state Non-Public B champion St. Joseph three times. EHT also had wins over Lenape, Paul VI, Eastern Regional and S.J. Group IV champion Kingsway Regional. EHT’s other loss was to Donovan Catholic, which finished No. 1 in the Elite 11.

“We challenged ourselves,” Troster. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”

Junior pitcher Maddie Dollard led EHT with a 1.08 ERA. Sophomore outfielder Sophia Spatocco hit nine home runs. Senior shortstop Madison Biddle hit seven home runs.

EHT will return plenty of talent and will face plenty of high expectations next season.

“I told our team I would never quit on this group,” Troster said.

Coach of the Year

Ocean City finished 5-15 in 2022, coach Carrie Merritt’s first season.

This year, the Red Raiders went 20-9. They won the CAL National Division and reached the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

Merritt is The Press Coach of the Year.

“Although we went 5-15 (last year), it was a great experience in terms of we had a core group of kids that we knew were coming back,” Merritt said. “We took that year and built a little community, started setting up expectations. In that 5-15, we had some really good players.”

The Red Raiders benefitted this season from freshman pitchers Jessica Mooney and Brooke Douglas.

“We were lucky enough to have the problem of having two freshman stud pitchers,” Merritt said. “In softball, a huge key to success is quality pitching. They came in and played like they’ve been on the high field for years. Our kids just rallied around the pitching staff. I know it’s cliché, but we loved spending time with each other. We just figured out how to win games.”