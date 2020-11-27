St. Joseph vs. Burlington, Millville vs. Vineland wrap up area's football season

The high school football season ends Saturday with a traditional rivalry and a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams.
Vineland will host Millville at 10:30 a.m. at Gittone Stadium in a Cumberland County rivalry that dates to 1893. Millville is looking to snap Vineland's four-game winning streak in the annual game normally played on Thanksgiving.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph Academy will play at Burlington Township at noon. The Wildcats, coming off last week's shutout over crosstown rival Hammonton, are hoping to hand Burlington Township its first loss of the season.
What follows is a preview of both games.
Support Local Journalism
Millville (3-4) at Vineland (2-3)
10:30 a.m. Saturday at Vineland’s Gittone Stadium
This game is traditionally played on Thanksgiving but was pushed back to Saturday because Vineland was shut down for COVID-19 earlier this month. Vineland has won four straight in this rivalry and leads the series 67-62-19. Millville owns wins over South Jersey powers St. Augustine Prep and Williamstown this season. Millville junior quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown 10 TD passes. Junior running back LeQuint Allen has run for seven TDs and also caught a TD pass. Vineland won two straight before the shutdown. Fighting Clan quarterback Caleb Gandy has thrown for 466 yards and eight TDs. Vineland senior linebacker Lathan Kent has made 35 tackles.
St. Joseph (6-2) at Burlington Township (6-0)
Noon Saturday
St. Joe is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Wildcats senior running back/linebacker Ahmad Ross has rushed for 972 yards and made 60 tackles. Junior running back Cohl Mercado has 480 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards. Chase Lomax (three sacks) and Ethan Hunt (4.5 sacks) lead the St. Joe defensive line, and junior defensive back Jahqir Haley has 10 interceptions. Burlington Township quarterback Gage Miller has thrown for 946 yards and 10 TDs. Wide receiver A.J. Johnson has caught 14 passes for 450 yards and five TDs. Junior linebacker Adrien Gaines leads the Burlington defense with 65 tackles.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.