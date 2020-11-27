St. Joseph vs. Burlington, Millville vs. Vineland wrap up area's football season

The high school football season ends Saturday with a traditional rivalry and a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams.

Vineland will host Millville at 10:30 a.m. at Gittone Stadium in a Cumberland County rivalry that dates to 1893. Millville is looking to snap Vineland's four-game winning streak in the annual game normally played on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph Academy will play at Burlington Township at noon. The Wildcats, coming off last week's shutout over crosstown rival Hammonton, are hoping to hand Burlington Township its first loss of the season.

What follows is a preview of both games.

Millville (3-4) at Vineland (2-3)

10:30 a.m. Saturday at Vineland’s Gittone Stadium