St. Joseph, Ty Mercado edge No, 4 EHT: Roundup

Ty Mercado pitched a complete game and drove in five runs to lead the St. Joseph Academy baseball team to an 8-6 win over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Saturday.
Mercado struck out three.
EHT (13-2) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
The Wildcats (11-4) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Brock Mercado doubled and drove in three for St. Joseph. Gage Ambruster scored three runs and singled twice. Cohl Mercado scored twice.
For the Eagles, Ethan Dodd homered. Dodd and Tristin Trivers each had two RBIs. Justin Sweeney doubled and scored. Jason Hill singled and scored twice. Gus Buzby and Sweeney each struck out three.
Hammonton 15,
Glassboro 4
Jared Beebe homered and doubled for Hammonton (9-5).
Anthony Leo and DJ Adamucci each drove in three runs. Joe Perna, David Humphries and Lucas Destefano each scored two runs. Perna earned the win, striking out seven in 3 2/3 innings.
Shore Conf. Tourn.
Toms River North 2,
Barnegat 1
Toms River North (6-5) went up 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning of the tournament first-round game and held the lead.
Barnegat pitcher Nick Danbrowney went six innings and gave up seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Barnegat (8-6) had four hits.
From Friday
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 12,
ACIT 0
Armand Runte struck out six to earn the win for the Mustangs.
Chase Petty, Luke Sharp, Mark Elliott and Christian Elliott each had two hits. Mark Elliott doubled. Christian Elliott added a three-run home run. For ACIT, Chris Hawkes had two hits.
Mainland (13-1) is No. 3 in the Elite 11.
St. Joseph 6,
Oakcrest 2
St. Joseph (10-4) scored five runs in the sixth inning.
Brock Mercado doubled twice and drove in two runs. Adrian Kent and Cohl Mercado doubled twice. Gage Ambruster struck out seven in six innings.
Oakcrest fell to 6-9.
Millville 17,
Atlantic City 4
Nick Hignett struck out seven in four innings for Millville (10-3).
Nate Robbins struck out three in relief.
For Atlantic City (0-13), Drew Storr singled twice and drove in a run. Ryan Master scored twice.
No. 5 Glou. Catholic 18,
Wildwood 0
Josh Vallese singled for Wildwood (4-7).
Ryan Troiano struck out two. Dom Troiano struck out one. For the Rams (14-1), Joey Bogart hit two doubles, scored four runs and drove in two.
Boys volleyball
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Lakewood 0
Pinelands (9-5) won with set scores of 25-11, 25-10.
Aaron Johnson led with 12 assists, seven service points three aces and two digs for the Wildcats.
Ethan Woods had five aces, two kills and two digs. Abdullah Elsayad had six digs and three kills. Connor Johnston and Ryan McCorry each finished with four digs.
From Friday
Pleasantville 2,
Camden Academy 0
Pleasantville (4-3) won 25-6, 25-17.
Cristofer Evangelista led with 11 assists, seven service points and two aces for the Greyhounds. John Catapang had six kills, five service points, three digs and three aces. Jameel Tolbert finished with nine service points, three aces and two digs.
Jackson Memorial 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Jackson Memorial (8-2) won 25-21, 25-12.
For Lacey (11-3), Kyle Coburn had 10 assists.
Georgekyle Hernandez finished with 10 digs. Logan Haemmerle had eight digs and two kills. Jake Sullivan had four service points, four digs and three kills. Carson Howard had three kills and three blocks.
Girls track and field
Mainland Regional 122,
Holy Spirit 17
From Friday At Mainland Regional
100—Emma Smith M 13.0; 200—Paige Bonczek M 27.7; 400—Kasey Bretones M 1:03.2; 800—Chloe Malone M 2:38.4; 1,600—Lily Malone M 5:41.7; 3,200—Claudia Booth M 12:21.6; 100 hurdles—Ki’Yanah Sims-Hackney M 16.0; 400 hurdles—Isabelle Vandenberg M 1:09.7; 4x400 relay—M (Bretones, L. Malone, Bonczek, C. Malone) 4:27.7; high jump—Emma Crozier-Carole M 5-0; long jump—Crozier-Carole M 17-7 (school record); triple jump—Cam Dirkes M 35-4; shot put—Julia Bannon HS 35-8.75; javelin—Dirkes M 102-0; discus—Bannon HS 121-10; pole vault—Eva Morrison M 10-6.
Records—Mainland 8-0.
