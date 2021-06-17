 Skip to main content
St. Joseph softball plays for state title Friday afternoon
H.S. SOFTBALL

St. Joseph softball plays for state title Friday afternoon

Gill St. Bernard vs St. Joseph

A St. Joseph Academy player takes a swing during the Wildcats’ victory.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Ocean City vs. St. Joseph Academy softball

The St. Joseph Academy softball team will make its second straight appearance in a state final Friday.

The Wildcats (27-2) will play Morris Catholic (26-2) for the Non-Public B title 1 p.m. at Ivy Hill Park in South Orange. The winner advances to the Tournament of Champions to be held Saturday and Sunday.

St. Joe lost in the 2019 final to Lodi Immaculate 4-0. The pandemic canceled the 2020 high school spring season.

Brianna Bailey sparks the St. Joe offense with .494 batting average and 23 RBIs. Wildcats pitcher Makayla Veneziale has struck out 221 batters in 145⅔ innings.

Morris Catholic beat Lodi Immaculate 11-1 in the North Jersey final. Morris Catholic sophomore pitcher Hannah Streicher has struck out 123 batters in a little more than 92 innings. Junior infielder Gianna Foreman leads the Morris Catholic offense with six home runs.

