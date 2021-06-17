St. Joseph softball plays for state title Friday afternoon

A St. Joseph Academy player takes a swing during the Wildcats’ victory.
The St. Joseph Academy softball team will make its second straight appearance in a state final Friday.
The Wildcats (27-2) will play Morris Catholic (26-2) for the Non-Public B title 1 p.m. at Ivy Hill Park in South Orange. The winner advances to the Tournament of Champions to be held Saturday and Sunday.
St. Joe lost in the 2019 final to Lodi Immaculate 4-0. The pandemic canceled the 2020 high school spring season.
Brianna Bailey sparks the St. Joe offense with .494 batting average and 23 RBIs. Wildcats pitcher Makayla Veneziale has struck out 221 batters in 145⅔ innings.
Morris Catholic beat Lodi Immaculate 11-1 in the North Jersey final. Morris Catholic sophomore pitcher Hannah Streicher has struck out 123 batters in a little more than 92 innings. Junior infielder Gianna Foreman leads the Morris Catholic offense with six home runs.
Gill St. Bernard’s Rachel McQueen steals second base while St. Joseph Academy’s Brianna Bailey awaits the throw during their South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Monday in Hammonton.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
Brianna Bailey circles the bases after hitting a home run during the South Jersey Non-Public B championship game against Gill St. Bernard’s on Monday in Hammonton. Below, more action from the Wildcats’ victory. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at
PressofAC.com.
St. Joe's Makayla Veneziale #25 delivers a pitch against Gill St. Bernard during the first inning of South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Joe's Makayla Veneziale #25 delivers a pitch against Gill St. Bernard during the first inning of South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Joe's #26 gets a base hit against Gill St. Bernard during South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Joe's Brianna Bailey #21 gets a base hit against Gill St. Bernard during South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Joe's Macie Jacquet #22 bunt the ball against Gill St. Bernard during South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Gill St. Bernard's Brooke Baisley #7 interfere with St. Joe's Brianna Bailey #21 as she attempts to make a catch during South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
St. Joe's vs Gill St. Bernard South Jersey Non-Public B championship softball game at St. Joe High School Monday June 14, 2021.
