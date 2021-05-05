St. Joseph softball earns coach Les Olson his 300th career win

OCEAN CITY — After a late-game surge, St. Joseph Academy softball coach Les Olson earned his 300th career victory Wednesday.
The undefeated Wildcats scored all their runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 6-0 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
“The wins are just a product of being around a long time and having a lot of good players,” Olson said. “When you do this long enough and have good players, you’re going to get wins.
“The girls did a good job (Wednesday). It was 0-0 (until the seventh). Ocean City was playing their hearts out.”
St. Joseph had just three hits before the rally, finishing with eight. Sophomore Jenna Calchi doubled in the seventh, sending home Karlee Middleman to make it 1-0.
That RBI provided the spark the Wildcats were looking for all game. Two batters later, Brianna Bailey hit a three-run homer. Macie Jacquet and Katie Dainton each scored on an error that capped the scoring.
The Wildcats (13-0) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City fell to 6-3.
“We were struggling the first couple of innings, but fortunately we started to rally,” said Calchi, 16, of Millville. “It’s a team effort when we do those things. The cheering in the dugout. We all start to rally together.”
Olson started his high school coaching career at Sacred Heart, which closed in 2012. There, he went 227-73, winning three South Jersey Non-Public and four CAL titles. Olson took the job at St. Joseph in 2017.
Olson is now 73-27 at St. Joseph. He guided the Wildcats to the S. J. Non-Public B title in 2019.
“It’s amazing. He deserves it so much,” St. Joseph senior pitcher Makayla Veneziale said. “I just love that we are all here to celebrate it with him.”
Veneziale pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout with 15 strikeouts. She struck out the first nine batters she faced. Ocean City had bases loaded in the fourth inning, but she pitched her way out of the jam.
“I knew this was going to be a good game coming in, because they wanted to beat us,” Veneziale said. “At first we didn’t have a lot of energy, which is why we were down and not hitting.
“I knew it was going to be a pitchers duel, because (Ocean City’s Hailey Neville) is a good pitcher. I just held my own, and my defense backed me up.”
Neville also pitched a complete game, striking out seven and walking three. Three of St. Joseph’s six runs were unearned.
Despite losing, Ocean City coach Keri Tricinelli said her players were proud of themselves after the game because of the way they played together and their cohesiveness against a tough opponent.
Brooke Groover-Illas had the Red Raiders’ lone hit, a single in the fourth.
“I can’t be more proud of my team right now. That was probably some of the best defense I’ve seen them play,” Tricinelli said. “It was probably one of the best performances I’ve seen Hailey put out. We got runners on and tried to capitalize and we may have lost it there at the end, but I’m super proud with the way my team played.
“We learn something from everything. (Wednesday) we learned something, and that’s a good thing.”
St. Joseph beat a tough Egg Harbor Township team 2-1 on Monday. EHT is also in the CAL American. Veneziale had 11 strikeouts in the game.
“We are getting tested in those tight games and learning what to do to fight through it,” Olson said about back-to-back close wins.
“We are having a great season,” Calchi said, “and we are going to continue with that.”
St. Joseph;000 000 6— 6 8 1
Ocean City;000 000 0— 0 1 3
2B—Middleman, Calchi SJ
WP: Veneziale (15 Ks)
LP: Neville (7 Ks)
Records: St.Joseph 13-0; Ocean City 6-3
GALLERY: St. Joseph vs. Ocean City softball
