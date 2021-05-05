St. Joseph softball earns coach Les Olson his 300th career win

Olson started his high school coaching career at Sacred Heart, which closed in 2012. There, he went 227-73, winning three South Jersey Non-Public and four CAL titles. Olson took the job at St. Joseph in 2017.

Olson is now 73-27 at St. Joseph. He guided the Wildcats to the S. J. Non-Public B title in 2019.

“It’s amazing. He deserves it so much,” St. Joseph senior pitcher Makayla Veneziale said. “I just love that we are all here to celebrate it with him.”

Veneziale pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout with 15 strikeouts. She struck out the first nine batters she faced. Ocean City had bases loaded in the fourth inning, but she pitched her way out of the jam.

“I knew this was going to be a good game coming in, because they wanted to beat us,” Veneziale said. “At first we didn’t have a lot of energy, which is why we were down and not hitting.

“I knew it was going to be a pitchers duel, because (Ocean City’s Hailey Neville) is a good pitcher. I just held my own, and my defense backed me up.”

Neville also pitched a complete game, striking out seven and walking three. Three of St. Joseph’s six runs were unearned.