St. Joseph softball beats Doane Academy to advance to South Jersey final

The game ended with some confusion. St. Joseph was leading 10-1 and had the bases loaded with Veneziale up. She hit a soft grounder that got only halfway to first base and looked to be curving foul.

Three Doane Academy fielders watched it go toward the line, but it suddenly stopped in fair territory. With all the Wildcats running, the game was over.

This will be the Wildcats' third South Jersey championship appearance in coach Les Olson's five years. St. Joe lost in the final in 2018 and won in 2019. Previously, Olson coached Sacred Heart to three South Jersey championships and a state title in 2012. Sacred Heart later closed.

"We kept battling at the plate and our hits started falling at the right spots for us," Olson said. "Graduation is tonight (Thursday), and we wanted to give the seniors a good graduation present.

"It's exciting to be in the South Jersey final again. We practice three hours a day, and that's why we come out here every day."

St. Joe shortstop Brianna Bailey and catcher Macie Jacquet, the leadoff batter and the second batter, respectively, each had three hits and an RBI. Jacquet scored three runs and Bailey scored twice. Veneziale had two hits and center fielder Davianna Jimenez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning that made it 7-1.