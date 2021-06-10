St. Joseph softball beats Doane Academy to advance to South Jersey final

HAMMONTON — The St. Joseph Academy softball team showed plenty of hitting against a good Doane Academy team in their South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game on Thursday.
Combine that with the two-hit pitching of St. Joseph's Makayla Veneziale and the result was an 11-1 St. Joe victory in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
The Wildcats will get a chance to defend their 2019 South Jersey Non-Public B title. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top-seeded St. Joseph (26-2), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11, will meet second-seeded Gill St. Bernard's on Monday for the South Jersey title at a neutral site to be determined.
Gill St. Bernard's beat third-seeded Gloucester Catholic 9-5 Thursday in the other semifinal. No. 5 seed Doane Academy, of Burlington, fell to 16-3-1.
Veneziale struck out nine and walked none. She'll play softball for Delaware State University next year.
"It feels great to be going back to the South Jersey final after COVID took away last year," said Veneziale, an 18-year-old senior and Winslow Township resident. "I wanted to come out strong and I gave it my all. I was a little nervous at first but after the first inning I calmed down and trusted my defense."
The Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning, six in the fourth and the final two in the fifth.
The game ended with some confusion. St. Joseph was leading 10-1 and had the bases loaded with Veneziale up. She hit a soft grounder that got only halfway to first base and looked to be curving foul.
Three Doane Academy fielders watched it go toward the line, but it suddenly stopped in fair territory. With all the Wildcats running, the game was over.
This will be the Wildcats' third South Jersey championship appearance in coach Les Olson's five years. St. Joe lost in the final in 2018 and won in 2019. Previously, Olson coached Sacred Heart to three South Jersey championships and a state title in 2012. Sacred Heart later closed.
"We kept battling at the plate and our hits started falling at the right spots for us," Olson said. "Graduation is tonight (Thursday), and we wanted to give the seniors a good graduation present.
"It's exciting to be in the South Jersey final again. We practice three hours a day, and that's why we come out here every day."
St. Joe shortstop Brianna Bailey and catcher Macie Jacquet, the leadoff batter and the second batter, respectively, each had three hits and an RBI. Jacquet scored three runs and Bailey scored twice. Veneziale had two hits and center fielder Davianna Jimenez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning that made it 7-1.
"We were fired up throughout the game," said Bailey, an 18-year-old senior and Millville resident. "It feels great to be in the South Jersey final, especially with this team, because it's special. As the leadoff hitter, I see what she pitches, try to get on and make adjustments. I flied out to center in my first at bat, and then tried to hit it on the ground (Bailey singled up the middle in the second inning)."
The Spartans cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning when Ciera Yackel blasted a home run to left field. Yackel is the daughter of Doane coach Sean Yackel.
"It was a changeup," said Veneziale. "I shake it off. I've seen pitchers give up back-to-back homers on the College World Series, and they just come back strong."
Doane Acad. 000 10 - 1 2 3
St. Joseph Acad. 300 62 - 11 13 0
HR-Yackel DA.
WP-Veneziale (9k). LP-Bhuiyan (3k).
Records-DA 16-3-1. SJA 26-2.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
