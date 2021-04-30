St. Joseph rallies past Middle, stays undefeated

Makayla Veneziale doubled twice to lead the undefeated St. Joseph Academy softball team to a 6-5 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League game Friday. The Wildcats improved to 8-0.
Katie Dainton had two RBIs for St. Joseph. Davianna Jimenez, Karlee Middleman, Brianna Bailey, Macie Jacquet, Xelynn Conde and Brogem Heilig each scored a run. The Wildcats scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, and score the winning run in the seventh.
Davianna Jimenez struck out two in 5 1/3 innings.
For Middle (2-7), Charlotte Selover singled and doubled. Grace Thompson also had a double. Alexis Yaeckel scored two runs. Selover pitched six inning, striking out five.
Pennsville 10,
Wildwood 0
Imene Fathi singled twice for the Warriors (2-4). Kaydence Oakley singled once. Charlotte Kilian pitched four innings, striking out two. For Pennsville (4-2), Katie Cooksey singled twice. Faith Penn struck out four in five innings.
Delsea Reg. 18,
Cumberland Reg. 8
Katelyn Edminster had three RBIs and two singles for the Colts (0-6). Kennedy Grim had two RBIs. Abigail Pino singled twice. For Delsea (3-4), Brooke Clark and Gianna Dougherty each doubled.
Millville 14,
Oakcrest 8
Olivia Stetler went 3 for 3 with a triple for visiting Millville and Ella Gambler was 4 for 5 with three doubles. Novalee Bybel tripled. Winning pitcher Haley Brag struck out four.
For Oakcrest (3-3), Naya Rivera went 3 for 4 with a double, Jenna Haas was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple, and pitcher Abigail Tunney went 2 for 4 with a double. Tunney struck out eight.
From Thursday
Mainland Reg. 18,
Middle 8
Rayna Molina had four RBIs, three hits and scored three runs for Mainland (3-3). Isabella Canesi had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Ava Kinkler and Denver Obermeyer each had three RBIs. Bella D'Agostino pitched five innings and struck out five.
Isabella D'Alonzo singled twice for Middle (2-6). Grace Thompson had two RBIs. Charlotte Selover tripled. Selover went four innings with one strikeout.
Barnegat 5,
Lacey Twp. 4
Abby Bopp knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh for the Bengals (4-1). Jamison Hogan, Charlotte Loutas and Gabrielle Giancona each had two hits. Loutas and Hogan each added two RBIs. Hogan also pitched a complete game, striking out five.
Grace Giordano, Caitlyn Voskanyan and Caitlin Jerabek each singled twice for the Lions (3-4). Alyssa Costello and Carly Voskanyan each doubled. Costello also scored two run.
Millville 20,
Cape May Tech 5
Olivia Stetler was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Millville (4-0). Emily Felice was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Brooke Joslin had two RBIs. Ashley Brag and Alexis West each pitched, combining for five strikeouts.
Bella Williams and Kayleigh Rhodes each singled for Cape May Tech (0-6).
Ocean City 5,
Cedar Creek 4
Alexas Illas knocked in two runs for the Red Raiders (4-1). Hailey Neville and Christina Barbella each had two hits for the Red Raiders. Neville struck out seven in eight innings for the win. Ocean City scored four runs in the first inning.
Cedar Creek fell to 5-1.
Southern Reg. 3,
Jackson Memorial 1
Ella DiPietro doubled for Southern (4-0). Megan Campanile had two RBIs and homered. Leah Morrin singled twice. Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game, striking out seven. Jackson Memorial fell to 3-3.
Egg Harbor Twp. 17,
Wildwood Catholic 2
Delaney Sullivan had four hits, four RBIs and scored three runs for the Eagles (6-1). Kayla Dollard had three hits and three runs. Sienna Walterson had four hits and four RBIs. Dollard pitched five innings and struck out 12.
The Crusaders fell to 1-4.
Pinelands Reg. 15,
Lakewood 0
The Wildcats (4-3) scored eight runs in the first inning. Lakewood fell to 0-2. No further information was available.
Baseball
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 12,
Buena Reg. 2
Justin Sweeney earned the win on the mound foe the undefeated Eagles (6-0). He struck out 12. Dave Appolonia and Ethan Dodd each homered. Frank Wright had three RBIs and two singles. Gus Buzby doubled. EHT is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Dante Coia singled twice for Buena (4-5). Zachary Strouse pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out three.
No. 6 Ocean City 12,
Absegami 0
Matt Nunan scored three runs and singled twice for the Red Raiders (4-1). James Mancini homered. Duke McCarron, who pitched five innings and struck out three, had a double. Joe Repetti and Ben Hoag each scored two runs. Ocean City is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
Michael DeBlasio pitched five innings for Absegami (2-3). He struck out five.
Lower Cape May Reg. 13,
Bridgeton 4
Jake Kronemeyer and Gabe Salinsky each doubled for the Caper Tigers (2-4). Aidan Lowry scored two runs. Evan Shoffler singled twice. Hunter Ray and Salinsky combined for 11 strikeouts.
Elias Reyes Gallardo had two RBIs for Bridgeton (2-4).
Paulsboro 17,
ACIT 10
Michael Hudson had three RBIs and tripled for ACI (0-6). Angle Mojica had two RBIs and singled twice. Samuel Austin scored three runs. Logan Ruga and Quinton Klein each struck out three.
Dante Onorato doubled and tripled for Paulsboro (9-1).
From Thursday
Hammonton 10,
Haddonfield 4
Jared Beebe was 2 for 5 with three RBIs for the Blue Devils (3-3). Drew Haines and Lucas DeStefano each had two RBIs. Anthony Leo and Haines each singled twice. Gavin West had three RBIs and a double.
Haddonfield fell to 2-4.
Millville 4,
Lower Cape May 2i
Dominick Dookie knocked in two runs for the Thunderbolts (5-1). Matt Phillips struck out five in six innings for the win. Logan Musey singled twice. Matt Phillips piched six innings, striking out five.
For the Caper Tigers (1-4), Evan Golden singled twice. Evan Shoffler and David each had an RBI. David MacDonald pitched a complete game and struck out five.
Barnegat 6,
Lacey Twp. 5,
Ryan Kulpa knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. Nick Danbrowney was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Barnegat (3-3). P.J. Craig struck out eight and allowed two earned runs in seven innings for the win.
Lacey (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.